Rakiura rocks! The big little island at the bottom of New Zealand

Step off the ferry and set your biorhythms to a time when life wasn’t so harried. This is Rakiura/Stewart Island. Your stress levels will plummet and your pace will slow.

There are numerous signs warning tourists to watch for cars as they amble in a dreamlike state down the middle of the roads. There’s a note in the local gift shop window to just give the owner a call and she’ll pop down to open up for you. It’s island time.

The 400-odd locals personify the reputation of Kiwis as friendly and slightly quirky. This is where footwear falls into two categories: gumboots in winter and jandals in summer. And where mature fishermen in shorts and bush-shirts sport mullets and dreadlocks.

Many residents are multi-generational island dwellers with a mix of Māori, Norwegian, Portuguese and other European heritages.

Rakiura is a year-round destination, pleasurable in winter and summer. Getting there is easy – once you’ve arrived at the very bottom of the South Island – on a one-hour ferry ride from Bluff across the sometimes playful (read, rough) Foveaux Strait or on one of three daily flights from Invercargill.

VISIT

Aside from seeking a slower pace in an unspoiled haven, Rakiura/Stewart Island is heaven for nature-lovers. The sea is crystal clear, in part because the island has no farming and resultant run-off. The birdlife is plentiful and the terrain and bush are magical. Penguins cavort in the little cove beside the ferry terminal. The eerie call of kiwi rings out at night and cheeky kākā tap on your door.

The sunrise and sunsets can be glorious and the night skies star-studded in what is the world’s southernmost dark sky sanctuary – Rakiura means glowing skies in te reo. The Village & Bays Tour will minibus you around part of the island and give you an entertaining insight into this community and its history.

Rakiura Museum Te Puka o Te Waka has fascinating insights into the lives of early Māori, hardy settlers and of the island’s whaling and sealing history along with muttonbirding, fishing, timber milling, mining and boat building.

EXPERIENCE

Rakiura is all about nature, water and history. And birds – lots of birds. The best place to see our feathered friends up close is on the Ulva Island Explorer, a guided boat trip and walk in the Ulva Island Bird Sanctuary; it’s a true get-back-to-nature experience.

Birds appear as if on cue – a rare saddleback perches on a branch, a Stewart Island robin bobs alongside, kākā do acrobatics in the trees, bellbirds warble, nosy weka amble along the path and kākāriki swoop. Their tameness is a testament to the lack of predators on the island. As a bonus, you may find sea lions basking on the beach and the forest itself is full of ancient rimu, mosses and ferns. The only sound is the birds – no traffic, no planes, no people. Bliss.

If you haven’t had your fill, another boat leaves at dusk for the Wild Kiwi Encounter at Ocean Beach, where the southern brown kiwi are often found feeding among the grasses and seaweed.

The island has walks for all fitness levels. There are several easy walking tracks near Oban including a popular one to Observation Rock with its spectacular views of Paterson Inlet. Longer walks include Rakiura Track which is one of New Zealand’s Great Walks, Golden Bay to Deep Bay, Ackers Pt track, Horseshoe Bay track and Māori Beach track. If you fancy your chances with a rod, there are plenty of fishing charters available.

STAY

The elevated Stewart Island Lodge has six spacious and comfortable rooms opening onto large shared decks which overlook Halfmoon Bay, and gardens full of birdlife. Have the complimentary breakfast in the sun-drenched communal lounge then stroll five minutes down the drive to the village.

There are also a couple of motels, Kaka Retreat and The Bay Motel, lodges and backpackers, as well as assorted Airbnbs and traditional B&Bs. Understandably, most of the accommodation is centred around Oban, which puts everything within easy reach – foot power gets you pretty much anywhere on the island although there are electric bikes and cars for hire.