The luxury celebrity bolthole above Wairarapa's desolate coastline: Check out Wharekauhau

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Building a luxury lodge above the rugged and desolate Palliser Bay coastline was a brave gamble, yet it’s exactly that wild beauty which places Wharekauhau on the itineraries of so many international visitors. Located on a 1214ha working sheep and cattle farm east of the Remutaka Range, Wharekauhau means “place of knowledge”.

With a main lodge, 16 cottage suites and a one-bedroom villa, its rural location also guarantees the privacy that celebrities, bigwigs and lovers seek out. Not that general manager Richard Rooney is naming names…

Supplied The entrance to the lodge exemplifies its spacious grand appeal.

A member of the prestigious global hospitality association Relais & Châteaux, Wharekauhau was originally decked out by award-winning interior designer Virginia Fisher who is the creative force behind the interiors of many luxury lodges around New Zealand.

Her style is comfortable and fuss-free, yet always elegant. With the cottages this translates to white, cream, beige and pale wood.

Virginia’s trademark big bathrooms, double vanities and bathtubs with dramatic views – here across pastureland out towards the sea – are present too. Home comforts include a gas fire, a sofa to sink into and ambient lighting when darkness falls.

Supplied The property is positioned to make the most of its jaw-dropping views.

As you drive along the winding road to the property the main lodge looks majestic high on the hill and you’ll undoubtedly pull over to snap that Instagram shot.

Designed in the style of an Edwardian country house, it has a feeling of grandeur with spaces for communal and private dining along with quiet reading nooks.

Breakfast is a highlight, served in the large sunny kitchen area with windows overlooking the lovely gardens from which many of the ingredients for your meals are sourced.

Supplied Enjoy complimentary pre-dinner cocktails and canapes in the lounge.

Walks around the property and down to the beach are a must to fully take in the location’s beauty. A swim in the large heated indoor pool should also be on the list followed by a hot tub soak.

There’s a fully equipped fitness centre and a spa, and activities include beach quad biking, scenic helicopter flights, stargazing and gin tasting. Visit wharekauhau.co.nz.