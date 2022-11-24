A night among the trees at luxurious Little Donkey Bay Villa

Bold red furnishings, lime-coloured walls, trees inside and out and fantastic sea views contribute to the specialness of Little Donkey Bay Villa near Russell.

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

“There’s no place quite like it” is a bold claim for any getaway, let alone one that doesn’t carry a five-star rating, can only sleep two people and has no room service. But even the jaded traveller will find Little Donkey Bay Villa a one-off delight.

READ MORE:

* Take your time and cruise through Australia's Kimberley region

* Is this luxury lodge home to Auckland's best view from the pool?

* Lifelong passion for art on show at this Wellington penthouse



The little sister of the now closed boutique hotel Donkey Bay Inn, which remains perched on the hillside above, the villa has taken the essence (and some of the furniture) from the larger property to create this kinda crazy jewel box of a space. Architecturally it’s just a rectangular structure (with a crescent-shaped storage room on one end), meaning it’s one long room with a series of spaces each perfectly demarcated and furnished for purpose. But this makes it sound pedestrian, so to fully grasp its enchantment requires some context around its big sister.

Supplied The villa is perfectly positioned to take in the magnificence that is the Bay of Islands.

Luxury boutique hotel Donkey Bay Inn was the brainchild and beloved project of Antonio Pasquale, an Italian winemaker, doctor of philosophy and sailor who has lived in Northland for many years and owns most of Donkey Bay peninsula.

Built on the side of the hill, 10 minutes’ walk from Russell township, with glorious unobstructed ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows out across the Bay of Islands, the hotel was recognised globally with various awards, commanded hefty tariffs and there really was “no place quite like it” in New Zealand.

Supplied Outside, twin bathtubs guarantee a soak you won’t forget.Right, the kitchen and dining area is well equipped and spacious.

Named the World’s Most Sustainable Hotel 2019, and with the addition of 330 tonnes of soil and a huge planting operation, it boasted the “largest living roof in the Southern Hemisphere making it almost invisible from the air” and was off the grid.

But the fabulousness didn’t end there. The interiors were decorated with spectacular items, furniture and artworks sourced from around the world. The four suites had names like Skyfall and the Emperor’s Room. But with the onset of Covid, Antonio decided to shut the doors and it’s now his private residence. Enter Little Donkey Bay Villa – established just this year as a rentable place to stay – which is a slice of that same pie.

Supplied Covered in bright floral fabric, the bed is raised to enable a sea view.

In the villa, velvet couches, a coffee table comprising two hands and a shaggy rug – all in red, mid-century lip-style chairs, bright floral patterned curtains and bed base, along with lime-coloured walls and eclectic lighting, grant it a funky 60s and 70s look. But then the mix is given a twist with the addition of two massive Italian-style outdoor concrete urns previously stationed at the hotel’s entrance, and loads of plants including a well-established tree which reaches the ceiling.

The pitched ceiling is wood with glass, while the internal beams and much of the wiring are exposed, adding an industrial-style vibe. The shower and bathroom area has colourful handmade Italian tiles with wooden framed windows looking out across the bay. The interior’s stylish eclecticism, albeit on a much smaller scale, mirrors what separated the hotel out from the crowd and made it so memorable.

Supplied A second lounge area echoes the retro look and feel. Right, the shower is lined with handmade Italian tiles.

Surrounded by mature native trees and a lush garden the villa is built above Little Donkey Bay meaning it too has fantastic sea views and direct access to the beach – which is all yours. When the tide is low you can also walk around the rocks to Long Beach.

There are a number of outside spots including a deck with beanbags and sun loungers and two perfectly appointed big, sea-facing bathtubs from which to take in the view, glass of wine in hand. Even the bed inside has been elevated to reach the windows so that the ocean can be the first thing you see in the morning. There’s a wood burner guaranteeing comfort in the winter months.

Supplied There are a number of outside areas to relax and unwind in.

A continental breakfast including eggs from chickens on the property is provided and the kitchen is well kitted out for the keen cook. Otherwise Russell’s restaurants and cafes are close by.

Visit littledonkeybay.co.nz.