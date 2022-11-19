An Auckland garden created with an interior designer's flair

Melanie Hollingsworth with garden designer Geoffrey Marshall at her Remuera, Auckland, home; Melanie loves to keep things groomed and neat, and admits she always tidies up when she knows Geoffrey is coming.

“You got a bit more than you bargained for,” laughs garden designer Geoffrey Marshall as he sits in the new light-filled pavilion of Melanie Hollingsworth’s mid-century Remuera home.

The pair were recalling the genesis of the layered, plant-packed garden they created together during seven years. In the tropical border beside the driveway, for example, Melanie remembers saying she wanted hibiscus and cannas, but when this pair of plantaholics had finished, there were 75 different plants in just one strip of garden.

There might be a massive variety of plants, but it’s all carefully thought out, using Geoffrey’s skill at creating a tapestry of shape and colour with foliage and flowers, and with each area of the garden telling its own colour story. Melanie worked for many years as a commercial interior designer and Geoffrey says: “Her colour sense is quite different to mine – it’s a much richer sense in some ways and has given it a real twist from what I might otherwise have done.”

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden A welcoming entrance with a cheerful yellow front door, wide steps and a covered porch was created when Melanie's 1950s home was renovated; a Japanese privet hedge (Ligustrum japonicum 'Rotundifolium') lines the driveway and layers of port wine magnolia (Magnolia figo) and Loropetalum 'Plum Delight' in front of the house provide structure; the ceramic puriri moths by the front door are by Amber Smith.

That confident approach with colour is evident right from the yellow letterbox, which leads the eye to the yellow front door of the home she has lived in for 35 years. When Melanie and her late husband Philip bought it, it reminded her of a “little Rangitoto bach” with a flat roof, creosote weatherboards and white trim.

Although it was small, it was a happy family home, with a big sloping garden and a stream for their three children to play in. The couple planned to renovate, but family life and Philip’s business interests always got in the way.

“My Christmas letters for years and years said we’re hoping to renovate this year, but don’t hold your breath,” says Melanie. Philip died after a short illness 12 years ago, and a few years later Melanie decided she would embark on the renovation they’d wanted to do together. “I wanted the house that Philip wanted us to have and that he would have loved too,” she says.

Melanie wanted to preserve and build upon the home’s mid-century features, without making the house a shrine to mid-century design. She treasures antiques and precious pieces that have been handed down from Philip’s family. “I designed the house around keeping those safe for our children.”

A beautiful walnut desk, which belonged to Philip’s godmother, sits in a custom-designed nook in the entrance foyer. A pair of early 19th century portraits of Philip’s ancestors, which have been passed down from first son to first son, are set off by a wall of floral wallpaper.

Melanie says she got on like a “house on fire” with architect Robin O’Donnell who was in tune with her decorative bent. “So many houses don’t have enough display space,” she says, telling Robin: “I need walls and more walls, full-height bookshelves and low-height display shelves.”

She also wanted the house to be warm – the original house had no insulation – and to be filled with light and colour. So clerestory windows let in the sun, and give a view of sky and treetops from the eye-catching yellow kitchen.

How did Melanie choose the kitchen colour? It was the same shade as her favourite yellow jacket. “I stood at the end of this great, vast, unfinished room in my yellow jacket and I thought, this is what this room needs. It needs a punch of colour. Everything else flowed from there.”

Colour links from inside to out, with the view from the kitchen a painterly mix of foliage with oranges, yellows and deep maroons. A striped beanbag proved to be an unlikely inspiration for the colour scheme here, says Melanie, while the plants in the patio off the guest bedroom pick up the Indian-inspired jewel colours of the downstairs area.

While the renovation was under way, Geoffrey advised on the hard landscaping, but then stepped away for a couple of years until the house was finished. Then the pair began chipping away at the garden.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden The new pavilion-style addition to the home opens up to the outdoors and is perfect for entertaining; Melanie's late husband Philip built rock walls and did all the original crazy paving, so she was keen to retain those elements, lifting and re-laying the crazy paving after the renovation.

After the house was rebuilt, little of the original garden remained, although Melanie and Geoffrey agree that a group of mature native trees around a stream at the front of the section was “a gift” allowing them to create a woodland copse with lush underplanting that shows off the beautiful tree trunks.

Giant bamboo at the rear of the section was also saved, and Melanie loves the way it has a golden glow when the afternoon sun hits it.

Developing a garden with a client over time is the most satisfying way to work, Geoffrey says. “You can experiment, teach and adjust as you go. You’re not trying to plant everything all at once. You can wait for the appropriate moment to fill in the gaps.”

Melanie says she’s learned an enormous amount during the process; botanical names now roll off her tongue. The pair share a love of gardens that are packed with interesting plants, with bolder planting in the distance, colour, scent and detail close to the house, and repetition to keep it looking ordered.

For Melanie, the process of creating this garden has been a pleasure: “I would never have what I have now without Geoffrey; it’s like having an interior designer involved in your home, they always take you way beyond where you’d get to yourself.”

Melanie’s garden features in the Auckland Garden DesignFest on November 26-27 2022; see gardendesignfest.co.nz.

Q&A with Melanie Hollingsworth

A useful idea: I’ve created a document for each area of the garden, with the botanical name and a photograph of every plant, which gives a good overall sense of the colour palette and a record of the hundreds of plants Geoffrey and I have planted.

Proudest DIY achievement: My “lockdown lawn” at the front of the house. I laid out a hose to work out the shape and dug it all out myself. It took me the whole of the first 2020 lockdown.

Favourite garden equipment: My Gubba bag – I can carry it up the bank behind the house and get it back down again – and also my weeding hook and secateurs.

I couldn’t have done it without: Paul Naylor from Garden Transformations. He’s fantastic and did all the crazy paving, fences, sleeper steps and rock walls.

A useful hedging plant: Japanese privet (Ligustrum japonicum ‘Rotundifolium’) doesn’t grow too fast and is great for shaping – it has a fascinating texture and colour.

Time spent in the garden: A lot. I love being outside – fresh air is so therapeutic. I’ve just gardened for three days, five hours a day. But that’s because it’s spring and I’m trying to keep it neat for the Auckland Garden DesignFest.

Best gin and tonic spot: Sitting on the front deck under the umbrella in the late afternoon sun, looking out at the trees and listening to the tūī.