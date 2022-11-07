A builder and a fashion designer's sustainable Coatesville home

This sustainable Auckland home has been carefully designed for purpose and is a perfect fit for its owners.

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Building a home for someone else means you’re living your client’s dream, says builder JD Glover, but when you’re building for yourself it’s different – exciting, daunting and perhaps a little bit scary, adds his wife Andie Clark.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden JD Glover and Andie Clark with miniature schnauzer Toto at their Coatesville, Auckland, home. Right, the couple wanted an airy high ceiling and a simple black and white colour palette; padded curtains in a Christian Lacroix fabric aren't really needed for warmth because the place is so well-insulated, but they do help with acoustics, says Andie; floating shelves provide an unfussy way of displaying ceramics and sculptures.

JD estimates he’s built 50 houses, and the couple have renovated several homes, but this Coatesville, Auckland, home was their first new-build. With a renovation there are limits to what you can change, says Andie, but with a new-build the choices are endless. Just for starters, you need to work out what kind of style you’re after. Will it be single or multi-storey? Which way will it face on the site?

The couple had plenty of time to ponder their new project. They moved to Coatesville about 15 years ago to give their children, Georgie, Hollie and Felix, a country lifestyle with horses and pet lambs. As the children neared university age, Andie and JD decided to build a new home on a part of their block they knew had beautiful views at sunset to Riverhead Forest.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden The house, which is solid concrete block, was designed by Mark Wilson of Masonry Design Solutions; Andie is originally from England and says "I've seen too many roses", so she likes plants you wouldn’t often find in her home country, such as spiky Lomandra longifolia 'Tanika' grasses that move in the wind and puka, seen near the house.

A cohesive vision is the key to a building project’s success, the couple say. Andie had a career in fashion, but now works in the family business and dabbles in sculpture, so she has a designer’s eye for colour; JD has seen what works and what doesn’t during three decades of building houses.

They wanted a resort feel, light airy spaces, a kitchen and living area that was the hub of the home, and JD, in particular, is a big fan of having everything on the same level so you don’t have to step down to go outside. The outdoor entertaining area and pool flow together, and it feels as if you’re just “floating around the place”, says Andie.

The couple knew it wouldn’t be too many years before their children left home. They wanted a generous family home that wasn’t “cavernous”, says Andie, so it was designed in wings, with the children’s wing able to be closed off. Even the water can be turned off when it’s not needed: “It can literally be shut down completely,” says Andie.

The kitchen has truly worked as the heart of the house, with a table cantilevered off the bench, designed as a comfortable gathering place for their children and friends. The table is the same black oak as the kitchen cabinetry, helping to achieve an unfussy, minimalist look. Andie loves the scullery, which doesn’t feel at all closed-in, as it has a door that opens out to a courtyard with a vegetable garden.

Andie and JD wanted a monochromatic look to set off their artworks and ceramics. “It works as a plain canvas… and allows you to add pops of colour and texture to lift everything,” says Andie.

When it comes to decorating, it’s a good idea to work from the ground up, the couple say. Getting the colour of the concrete floor perfect was “super important”, says Andie. It’s a little darker than average: “We knew if we didn’t get that right, then it would affect everything else we did.”

That concrete floor, which heats up with the sun during the day and releases heat at night, is one of the features that won the national Sustainable Home Award for JD’s company Glover Homes in the Master Builders Home of the Year awards in 2018.

Add top-notch glazing and insulation, underground water tanks, a septic system that treats wastewater to irrigate the garden, plus 20 solar panels and the home ticks plenty of sustainability boxes. It’s also wired for an electric car and a bank of batteries is planned.

“We’ve been waiting to see what the Tesla ones look like,” says JD. “They’re getting smaller and smaller.”

Even the vexed issue of building waste was considered, although Andie recalls being perplexed when she saw Gib offcuts spread all over the site. There was method to JD’s mess – Gib contains gypsum and when buried under topsoil it helps break down the clay, as well as preventing a whole pile of rubbish going to landfill.

The garden, outdoor living area with a fireplace and pool were an integral part of the design. The couple had worked with Robin Shafer of Shafer Design and asked her to help with the garden. They wanted primarily green planting, with layers and textures, and they love the asymmetry of the interlocking box hedges Robin designed. Dashes of colour come from bromeliads and attention-grabbing, almost iridescent, iresine. “A couple of times people have said ‘We drive past your place and look in. We love that red plant. What is it?’” says JD.

Robin created the plan for the garden, but Andie and JD have done all the planting themselves, ticking it off stage by stage, putting in kilometres of hedging and about 3500 mondo plants. They’re still at it, with Saturdays devoted to planting, gardening and work on the nearly 4ha of land. And at the end of a day in the garden, they can wander out from the kitchen, cross the stepping stones to their island deck overlooking the pool and enjoy a glass of wine taking in the view they knew would be sensational at sunset.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Box hedging hides the fixings for the pool fence so it almost disappears; the pool is salt water, which means it's low maintenance and you can open your eyes underwater.

Q&A with JD Glover and Andie Clark

Advice for others building a new home: Have a cohesive vision before you start. Visit as many houses as you can, go to open homes, look at magazines and websites, perhaps even put together a board of features you like. (Andie)

Watering the garden: We’re fortunate to have a bore, which meant we were able to keep planting as time allowed, even when it was dry. We have pop-up sprinklers everywhere, so we’re probably one of the only green lawns in Coatesville during the summer. (JD)

Best edible crop: We have hundreds of cherry tomatoes at their peak. (Andie)

A practical detail that works well: Sensor lights so when you go to the bathroom it turns low lights on and you’re not blinded in the middle of the night. (JD)

A favourite spot to sit: By the outdoor fire. It’s my birthday in June and we can still sit out there with the fire on and a few blankets – it’s lovely. (Andie)