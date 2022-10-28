Step inside the pages of photographer Jane Ussher's gorgeous new book

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Photographer Jane Ussher has shot scores of portraits and inside spaces in her long and well-recognised career. Inspired oddly by an 18-month stint documenting the huts built by Robert Falcon Scott and Ernest Shackleton in Antarctica, she has found her subject matter in a variety of residential settings, many while on commission from NZ House & Garden: big and small homes, heritage houses, converted churches and apartments. In her new book Rooms she has selected images from her archives, but most are from recent shoots of houses that have never been published before and are unlikely to find a wider forum.

Jane Ussher/Supplied Fendalton house, Christchurch: The owner of this new house above, rebuilt on the site of her home that was destroyed by the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, is a dedicated collector of significant contemporary New Zealand art. The painting on the left is Bill Hammond's The Colour Plates, from 1996. The standing sculpture is Lonnie Hutchinson's The Comb. Yvonne Todd's photograph Ernestina hangs in the hallway and to the right is A Market for the Senses II by Tony de Lautour.

Jane’s enthusiasm for photographing interior spaces became entwined with her interest in the practice of collecting. Her room portraits are evidence both of her fascination with the urge to collect objects and curate their display, and her masterly framing of the “thing worlds” that result from this urge.

What her photographs present are marriages of things and their settings. The placement and often the selection of the objects complement the characteristics of the host spaces – their dimensions and proportions, materials and details, light and shade.

Jane Ussher/Supplied Left, City house, Dunedin: Fashion label Nom*d's Margi Robertson and her husband, Chris, moved into this two-storeyed, roughcast art deco house just above the Dunedin CBD 22 years ago. The floor plan of the house is still as it was when it was built in 1936 and its art deco features of heavy cornices, curved walls and built-in cupboards are untouched. The folding chairs in the hallway were bought at a market in Paris and brought back with the Robertsons' luggage. The photograph above them is by Fiona Pardington. Right: Martinborough house: The main part of this sprawling house was built in 1906 by descendants of the founder of Martinborough, John Martin, as an addition to an 1870s cottage. In the bedroom, the armoire doors behind the bed were bought from antiques dealer Sheridan Keith. The Chinese screen at left would once have been silk covered. When it was bought, the silk had rotted away, revealing fragments of Chinese newspaper pages from the 1920s. The wooden bedside table is a family heirloom, by a Palmerston North opera singer who made inlaid furniture as a hobby.

To accompany Jane into the rooms she portrays is to be admitted into the private world of the collector. “When I walk into a room that interests me, it’s like meeting a person who interests me,” says Jane.

Rooms by Jane Ussher and John Walsh, published by Massey University Press, $85