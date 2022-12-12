Mediterranean-style 'villa' in semi-rural Auckland a dream for country-lovers

The fresh colour palette at Leanne and Tom Gillen's Clevedon, Auckland, home, with walls painted in PPG Miss Universe and classic timber joinery made of kwila and cedar, lends itself to a simple green-and-white festive theme; the couple carpeted the formal lounge and bought rustic furniture such as the distressed coffee table from Urban + Beach to keep with the farmhouse feel.

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Four-year-old Emily is a little concerned about Christmas. She’s not sure Santa will know which chimney to come down in her new home.

She needn’t worry. Mum Leanne is a confirmed “yulephile” who keeps folders on her laptop filled with ideas and photos of themed Christmases past, and dad Tom has a cunning plan to lure the annual deliverer of good cheer down the correct aperture with a dram of fine whisky and a gingerbread cookie.

Although the Gillen family only moved in a year ago, they’ve already made their mark on this almost 3ha property with its gracious Mediterranean-influenced villa.

The couple had long harboured dreams of building new; they even had land in nearby Whitford. “But when we saw the price of materials going up and up, we decided to buy instead,” says Tom.

Having lived in the UK for 10 years, where they often took impromptu trips to visit the continent, they felt an instant affinity with the house.

“To me it’s more Italian; it reminds me of Tuscany,” says Tom. For Leanne, the plastered dwelling with rustic timber windows is more French.

Either way, they loved the surrounding landscape, backed by a river, with a heritage orchard, horses in the field next door and many established trees. “It wasn’t just a paddock with no personality,” says Tom.

It’s easy to understand why the pair battled nine other bidders to buy it.

With solid masonry walls and concrete floors, the 484m² house is robust to the core. Designed by Nigel Marshall and built in 1998, it has superb proportions and a timeless, country-style look.

A long driveway flanked by redwoods and oaks leads to a sweeping gravel entry and, once the double oak front doors push open, the soaring foyer makes a breathtaking statement.

“I think they probably built the house around the staircase,” laughs Tom. He could be right.

It sweeps down like something in a film set, and features an oak handrail, jarrah stair treads and iron balusters repurposed from Auckland’s Civic Theatre.

A crystal chandelier and a baby grand piano, bought along with the house, furnishes the space. “I’ve learned to play Silent Night on it so I can perform it on Christmas Day,” says Leanne.

The kitchen, which is capacious enough to accommodate a dining table, has, like the rest of the interiors, been painted a soft white.

“When we moved in, the walls were yellow but, even though it’s Emily’s favourite colour, it made the house feel dark,” explains Leanne.

It had to go, along with some vivid red curtains in the living room and deep blue carpet in the main bedroom. Now the colour scheme is far gentler, which adds a dreamy romanticism.

The upstairs bathroom features a clawfoot bath with a rural view and dappled light spills through French windows onto pale grey bedspreads in the main bedroom.

Jani Shepherd/NZ House & Garden Tom likes to open the bifold windows every morning and drink his coffee at the bench looking out at the magnolia trees and the hills; the farmhouse-style kitchen is large enough to accommodate an Irish oak refectory table teamed with oak cross-back chairs from Homeabout Furniture & Accessories; Leanne, who owns Pretty Party Cakes, made the gingerbread cupcakes.

Jani Shepherd/NZ House & Garden Emily is learning to read so spends lots of her time in her playroom with her Ruby Red Shoes series of books by Kate Knapp.

Emily, as is fitting for any little girl who can’t wait for a pony, switches between ballerina bedsheets and her unicorn set. Leanne has styled her room with shades-of-pink peonies on the wall to echo those on scatter cushions in the guest bedroom.

Downstairs the couple are slowly investing in furniture to fit the generous scale, swapping their more modern Balinese-style pieces for those that have a rustic look. “It takes a lot to fill a house this big,” says Tom, who works as a network engineer.

Jani Shepherd/NZ House & Garden This year, part of the Christmas theme is ginger so Leanne has gone to town with a homemade ginger bundt cake to serve alongside gingerbread cupcakes, gingerbread cookies and gingerbread white Russian cocktails.

And a lot to keep the gardens surrounding the house looking the way Leanne envisions them.

Although painting, carpeting and furnishing was all it took to bring the dwelling up to speed, the outdoors was a different story: “I wanted the gardens to be more uniform,” she says.

In the front courtyard, she set about removing the sometimes-tropical plantings in favour of a formal green-and-white look where star jasmine, ‘Iceberg’ roses and rengarenga lilies now settle into hedge-trimmed beds.

She’s been up trees with a chainsaw (much to Tom’s dismay) chopping branches down, has wielded a water blaster on the paved areas, planted banks with hellebores and magnolia, and assiduously raked leaves after a storm and tackled the lawns with a push mower. “We came ill prepared on that front,” says Tom.

Nevertheless, it has been therapy for someone who has always wanted to live in the country.

She plans to turn the shed out back into an events venue for baby showers, parties of all sorts and weddings, with its own magical forest garden carved out of the bush. “I love styling,” she says, and with so much natural material that can be foraged on the property, she is spoilt for choice.

She also loves baking, and owns a cake-baking business, Pretty Party Cakes.

In the mornings when Tom slides open the windows above the kitchen bench to watch and listen to the birdlife – kererū, pheasant, pīwakawaka and rosellas to name but a few – Leanne might already be out gleaning what she can from her habitat.

Jani Shepherd/NZ House & Garden Dressed to impress, the Rembrandt reclaimed elm table is paired with french provincial chairs from Homeabout Furniture & Accessories; manuka branches from the garden make a romantic display in a stone urn from Amazing Interiors and, along with a kahikatea tree seen through the bifold doors, grounds the European-flavoured occasion firmly in Aotearoa.

Some foliage will probably end up indoors, such as the ivy leaf festooned over the antler chandelier in the whisky lounge. In contrast to the other rooms, this is an escape place in moody grey with comfy leather sofas and a tallboy dedicated to storing the poison best served neat.

“It’s a good spot for a quiet drink in the evening,” says Leanne.

For this year’s Christmas festivities, she has gathered bunches of mānuka brush with its delicate white flowers to dry for decorations and bendy willow branches for wreaths.

“It seems silly not to use all the native flowers and foliage we have right here,” she says. The kitchen pantry is stocked with jams made from the bountiful plum trees, there are bags of rocky road and cookies to be delivered to neighbours, and Leanne and Tom are looking forward to gifting honey from their beehives to family and friends.

With 20-30 people expected for a traditional festive lunch, there’s a lot to prepare for and look forward to. The mantel of the fireplace in the formal living room will be garlanded in the green-and-white theme and, of course, there’ll be stockings to fill. Emily, who Leanne describes as a miracle child, can’t wait for the big day. For the family, the house is both happy ending and fairy-tale future. “Sometimes I have to pinch myself,” says Leanne. “I think, ‘Oh my goodness, I can’t believe we live here.’”

Q&A with Tom & Leanne Gillen

Next purchase: We’re on the lookout for an oak buffet for the kitchen for more storage. (Leanne)

An automatic system that can open the gate at the top of the driveway, so we don’t have to walk up every time someone visits. (Tom)

Future plans for the property: There’s so much to do. I’d like to extend the orchard, put up a greenhouse and a chicken coop, and get the barn and the garden in front of it ready for events. (Leanne)

Top tips for creating a large garden: I spend a lot of time researching the type of garden I want taking future maintenance into account. I start with the main features of the garden and then plant out from there. I also look local for plants using social media and have adopted some wonderful mature plants. (Leanne)

A special item on the Christmas Day menu: Last year we made spiced mulled wine cocktails with Cointreau and oranges and lemons from the orchard. This year we are planning gingerbread white Russian cocktails with homemade gingerbread men. (Leanne)