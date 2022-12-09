Hit the sweet spot this Christmas with these divine desserts

Choose your dessert - will it be cheesecake, mille-feuille, croquembouche, pudding or bundt cake?

These recipes are from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

The big day is approaching and you’re looking for a grand finale for your meal. Whether it’s Christmas Day or some other celebration, one (or maybe two) of these desserts will be the perfect finish.

Maite Paternain/NZ House & Garden Strawberry & White Chocolate Bundt Cake

STRAWBERRY & WHITE CHOCOLATE BUNDT CAKE

This impressive cake is uncomplicated yet delicious. Strawberries and white chocolate are a crowd-pleaser combo and the sponge can be made ahead and freezes beautifully.

Prep: 20 minutes plus 15 minutes to rest | Cook: 1 hour 10 minutes | Serves: 12

Ingredients

Strawberry swirl sauce

1 cup fresh strawberries, washed and sliced

65g white sugar

1 tbsp cornflour

1 tbsp lemon juice

Yoghurt sponge cake

225g butter, softened

325g caster sugar

3 large free-range eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

300g plain flour

½ tsp salt

½ tsp baking soda

225g unsweetened greek-style yoghurt

White chocolate ganache

190g white chocolate, roughly chopped

80ml cream

To serve

1½ cups fresh strawberries

Handful of daisies

Method

Strawberry swirl sauce: Process the strawberries in a blender until smooth. Put the blended strawberries in a saucepan and stir in the sugar and cornflour. Cook on medium-high for 3-5 minutes until the sauce thickens. Stir in the lemon juice, mix and set aside to cool. The sauce will further thicken slightly as it cools.

Yoghurt sponge cake: Preheat oven to 190C. Grease and flour a 10-cup bundt tin. In a bowl, cream the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy. Whisk in the eggs, one at a time and then the vanilla extract.

In another bowl, mix the flour, salt and baking soda. Alternately add the flour mixture and the yoghurt until incorporated into the batter.

Pour of the batter into the prepared bundt tin, then drizzle on half the strawberry swirl sauce using a teaspoon. Mix slightly with a skewer to form a swirl. Repeat the process, finishing with the remaining of the cake batter.

Put the cake in the oven and reduce the temperature to 160C. Bake for 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Leave the cake to cool down slightly in the tin before turning out onto a cooling rack.

White chocolate ganache: Put the white chocolate into a heat-resistant bowl. In a saucepan, heat the cream to a soft boil then pour onto the chocolate. Whisk the chocolate and cream to a smooth consistency. Cool the ganache at room temperature for 10-15 minutes or until it has reached the desired consistency.

To serve, pour the chocolate ganache over the cake. Decorate with fresh strawberries and a handful of daisies.

Maite Paternain/NZ House & Garden Sticky Toffee Christmas Pudding

STICKY TOFFEE CHRISTMAS PUDDING

Two classic puddings meet in this delicious dessert. Packed with dates, sultanas and grated apple with a deliciously addictive toffee sauce – everyone will ask for seconds.

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 1 hour 35 minutes | Serves: 12

Ingredients

Christmas pudding

200g medjool dates, chopped

125g sultanas

4 tbsp dark rum

75g unsalted butter, softened

100g muscovado sugar

75g soft brown sugar

2 large free-range eggs

225g self-raising flour

2 tsp mixed spice

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

2 tbsp orange zest

100g apple, grated

75g walnuts, hulled and roughly chopped

2 tbsp walnut halves, to serve

Toffee sauce

100g muscovado sugar

100g soft brown sugar

200g unsalted butter

2 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Christmas pudding: Preheat the oven to 180C and lightly grease a pudding basin. Put the dates in a saucepan, add 250ml of boiling water and cook for 2 minutes. Pour the softened mixture into a bowl and mash with a fork.

Add the sultanas and rum and rest until slightly cooled.

In a bowl, cream the butter and both types of sugar and whisk in the eggs, one at a time. Stir in the flour, mixed spice, vanilla, salt, orange zest, grated apple, chopped walnuts and date mix. Mix well until combined.

Pour the batter into the pudding basin and bake uncovered for 1 hour. Cover the basin with foil and continue baking for a further 30 minutes.

Allow to cool slightly before turning on to a cooling rack.

Toffee sauce: Put both types of sugar in a saucepan with the butter and vanilla extract. Heat gently until the sugars and butter melt and the sauce begins to thicken (2-3 minutes). Set aside until ready to use and heat for 20-30 seconds to a pourable consistency, if needed, for serving.

To serve, pour the toffee sauce over the pudding and top with walnut halves.

Maite Paternain/NZ House & Garden Caramelised Rum Pineapple Cheesecake

CARAMELISED RUM PINEAPPLE CHEESECAKE

This is a Chicago-style cheesecake, which uses more cream cheese and fewer eggs than its New York cousin. The result is fluffy, soft and moist while the caramelised rum pineapple adds a tropical vibe.

Prep: 20 minutes plus 10 hours to rest | Cook: 1 hour 15 minutes | Serves: 12

Ingredients

Shortbread crust

100g unsalted butter, softened

40g icing sugar

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp vanilla extract

105g plain flour

Cheesecake filling

1kg cream cheese, at room temperature

200g caster sugar

30g plain flour

¼ tsp salt

2 large free-range eggs

1 large free-range egg yolk

1 tsp vanilla extract

180g sour cream

Caramelised rum pineapple

125ml pineapple juice

90g light brown sugar

500g pineapple slices, fresh or canned

60ml white rum

Method

Shortbread crust: In a bowl, cream the butter, icing sugar, salt and vanilla extract using an electric beater. Add the flour and beat until the dough comes together. Shape into a disc, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 175C. Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to fit the base of a 22cm loose-bottom cake tin. Grease the tin and lay the disc inside. Press down and poke some holes all over the base with a fork.

Bake for 12-15 minutes and set aside to cool slightly.

Cheesecake filling: Raise the oven temperature to 190C and grease and flour the sides of the cake tin.

Beat the cream cheese with an electric beater until light and fluffy.

In a separate bowl, mix the sugar, flour and salt. Add to the cream cheese, beating for 1 minute. Slowly add the eggs and egg yolk one at a time and continue mixing until fully incorporated.

Add the vanilla extract and sour cream and beat until smooth but not over-processed.

Pour the filling over the crust. Bake for 15 minutes, then rotate the cheesecake to ensure even browning. Bake for 15 more minutes, turn the tin again and continue baking for 10 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 120C, leaving the door slightly ajar and bake for 10 more minutes. Turn the oven off, open the door and leave the cheesecake inside for 10 minutes. Finally, let the cheesecake cool to room temperature on a rack. All these steps will ensure that the cheesecake has no cracks, and cooks and browns evenly. Transfer the cheesecake to a plate and refrigerate for at least 8 hours before serving.

Caramelised rum pineapple: Put the pineapple juice and sugar in a wide pan. Slowly bring to a boil, mixing occasionally with a wooden spoon until the sugar has dissolved. Add the pineapple slices and cook for 3 minutes on each side or until caramelised. Add the rum and cook for 2 minutes more until the alcohol has evaporated. Cool to room temperature before using to decorate the cheesecake.

Maite Paternain/NZ House & Garden Peach, Honey & Ginger Pavlova Wreath

PEACH, HONEY & GINGER PAVLOVA WREATH

A pavlova wreath always looks festive. This one comes with peaches and a tangy ginger-honey cream along with fresh thyme and thyme honey to make it extra special.

Prep: 25 minutes plus 1 hour to rest | Cook: 1 hour 10 minutes | Serves: 9

Ingredients

Pavlova

5 large free-range egg whites

280g caster sugar

1 tsp cornflour

1 tsp white vinegar

Ginger honey cream

200ml cream, very cold

3 tbsp unsweetened greek-style yoghurt

1 tsp ground ginger

2 tbsp runny thyme honey

To serve

Fresh or preserved peaches

1 tbsp runny thyme honey

Crystallised ginger, roughly chopped

2 tbsp almond flakes

Fresh thyme

Method

Pavlova: Preheat the oven to 160C, normal bake. Draw a 20cm circle with a pencil onto a sheet of baking paper to serve as a guide when piping the meringue. Place baking paper, tracing side down, onto a baking tray, and grease the paper with a few drops of vegetable oil.

Whisk the egg whites with an electric beater in a bowl until soft peaks form. In another bowl, mix the sugar and cornflour. Add the mix to the egg whites a little at a time as you continue beating, making sure the sugar has completely dissolved before adding the next batch, then beat in the white vinegar.

Transfer the meringue into a large piping bag and pipe mounds of meringue onto the baking paper, using the traced circle as a guide.

Reduce the oven temperature to 120C and bake for 1 hour, 10 minutes. Turn oven off and leave the pavlova inside for at least 1 hour.

Ginger honey cream: Whip the cream until soft peaks form. Stir in the yoghurt, ginger and honey.

To serve: Decorate the pavlova with ginger honey cream, fresh or preserved peaches, thyme honey, crystallised ginger, almond flakes and fresh thyme.

Maite Paternain/NZ House & Garden Chocolate, Hazelnut & Cardamom Mille-feuille

CHOCOLATE, HAZELNUT & CARDAMOM MILLE-FEUILLE

This individual-size version of the old-school French pastry dessert has layers of crispy puff pastry filled with decadent chocolate, hazelnut, cardamom mousse and crunchy hazelnut praline. It’s surprisingly simple to make.

Prep: 50 minutes plus 2 hours to rest | Cook: 20 minutes | Makes: 8

Ingredients

Chocolate mousse

200ml cream

160g hazelnut milk chocolate, roughly chopped

90g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

100g unsalted butter

½ tsp ground cardamom

4 large free-range eggs, yolks and whites separated

100g caster sugar

Hazelnut praline

60g blanched hazelnuts

165g caster sugar

Mille-feuille

2 sheets frozen butter puff pastry

3 tbsp icing sugar, to dust

Method

Chocolate mousse: Whip the cream with an electric beater until soft peaks form. Put the whipped cream in the fridge until ready to use.

Put the hazelnut milk chocolate, dark chocolate and butter in a bowl. Melt in the microwave at 20-second intervals. Add the cardamom and mix until smooth and glossy then beat the egg yolks into the melted chocolate one at a time.

In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites with an electric beater until soft peaks form. Add the sugar a little at a time as you continue beating, making sure it has completely dissolved before adding the next batch.

Carefully incorporate the meringue into the chocolate mixture using a spatula. Finally, add the whipped cream, mixing carefully.

Put the mousse in the fridge for at least 2 hours or until fully set.

Hazelnut praline: Preheat the oven to 200C and roast the hazelnuts for 6-7 minutes or until golden. Shake the pan a few times to ensure the hazelnuts roast evenly. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes then roughly chop.

Oil an oven tray and set aside. Put the sugar and 50ml of water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook without stirring for 4-5 minutes or until golden in colour. Keep an eye on the pan at all times to prevent the caramel from burning. Remove from the heat and quickly add the chopped hazelnuts. Mix and pour the liquid praline onto the prepared oven tray and set aside to harden for at least 30 minutes. Break the praline into large pieces and store until required.

Mille-feuille: Preheat oven to 200C and line a baking tray with baking paper. Thaw pastry sheets at room temperature. Roll pastry sheets on a lightly floured surface; this will prevent the pastry from puffing up.

Cut the pastry into 6 x 10cm rectangles (you’ll need 24 rectangles) and place them on the prepared tray. Poke the pastry with a fork and cover with baking paper, then place another baking tray on top and bake for 15 minutes.

Remove the second tray and bake for a further 5 minutes or until pastry is golden.

To assemble, transfer the hazelnut chocolate mousse into a piping bag. Pipe dollops onto one pastry rectangle, top with another rectangle, repeat and place a third rectangle on top. Dust with icing sugar and roughly chopped hazelnut praline.

Maite Paternain/NZ House & Garden Mocha Croquembouche

MOCHA CROQUEMBOUCHE

This French dessert will bring wow factor to your table. Make one big pyramid or scatter smaller versions around the table. This dish is a little time-consuming to prepare, but well worth the effort.

Prep: 1 hour 15 minutes plus 2 hours to rest | Cook: 35 minutes | Serves: 12 as 3 small croquembouches or 1 big one

Ingredients

Mocha creme patissiere

450ml full-fat milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp instant coffee

5 large free-range egg yolks

100g white sugar

30g cornflour

½ tsp salt

115g dark chocolate melts

85g unsalted butter, chilled

Craquelin

55g unsalted butter, softened

70g soft brown sugar

60g plain flour

1⁄8 tsp salt

Choux pastry

240g water

110g unsalted butter

¼ tsp salt

2 tbsp sugar

130g plain flour

3 large free-range eggs

To assemble

240g creme fraiche

400g sugar

½ cup water

Chocolate stars or other decorations

Method

Mocha creme patissiere: In a saucepan, heat the milk, vanilla and instant coffee until almost boiling. Meanwhile, whisk the egg yolks, sugar, cornflour and salt until pale and fluffy. Add of the warm milk into the egg mixture one spoon at a time whisking continuously until the mixture warms up slightly. Pour the egg mixture into the saucepan with the remaining milk and cook until it thickens, whisking continuously. Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate melts. Add the butter and mix until smooth. Place the cream into a bowl and cover with plastic wrap, lightly pressing the plastic against the surface to prevent a skin forming. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until right before using.

Craquelin: In a bowl, cream the butter and sugar. Add the flour and salt and use your hands to form a smooth dough ball. Divide the ball in half and roll out one portion between 2 pieces of baking paper until 3mm thick. Refrigerate for 15 minutes until firm. Use a 2cm cookie cutter to make as many craquelin rounds as possible. Repeat with the second half of the dough and refrigerate the craquelin rounds until ready to use.

Choux pastry: Line a baking tray with baking paper and preheat oven to 210C. In a saucepan, bring the water, butter, salt and sugar to a boil. Remove from the heat, add the flour and mix with a spoon until incorporated. Return to the heat and cook for an extra minute while stirring with a spoon.

Let the dough rest for a few minutes to cool slightly then add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Transfer the dough to a piping bag and pipe similar-sized dollops onto the tray.

Place a craquelin round on each dollop. Bake for 20 minutes until golden. Poke holes in the base of each choux with a metal skewer and return to the oven with the door ajar for a few more minutes to dry out.

To assemble: Mix the creme fraiche with the creme patissiere and transfer to a piping bag. Fill each puff with the cream.

Make the first batch of caramel by putting 200g sugar and ¼ cup water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook without stirring for 4-5 minutes or until golden in colour. Let the caramel sit for a minute to cool and thicken slightly. Using gloves, dip the top of each puff in caramel and transfer to a baking tray lined with baking paper. Repeat the process with all the puffs, working quickly before the caramel sets.

Make the second batch of caramel the same way, using the remaining sugar and water. Dip one side of each puff in the fresh caramel and create a puff circle on a serving plate.

Continue working, in the same manner, stacking the puffs in successively smaller circles to form a pyramid. Scatter the chocolate stars or other decorations in the gaps between the puffs. Use a fork to wrap caramel threads around the croquembouche.