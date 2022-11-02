Grilled Halloumi & Grape Skewers recipe.

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

The aromatic, salty creaminess of rosemary-infused halloumi and the fresh sweet burst of grape dance together on your tongue. Be sure to serve extra lemon wedges on the side, as lemon perfectly complements the cheese’s salty flavours.

GRILLED HALLOUMI & GRAPE SKEWERS

Makes 20

Ingredients

300g halloumi cheese

20 red grapes

20 sprigs of fresh rosemary (or toothpicks, as preferred)

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method

Cut the halloumi into 3 x 2 x 1cm pieces then pan-fry or chargrill in a little oil until golden brown on both sides.

Thread pieces of halloumi and grapes onto rosemary sprigs or toothpicks; place on a serving platter. Serve with lemon wedges to squeeze over. Serve as is or with grilled sourdough bread, if desired.