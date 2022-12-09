Where the NZ House & Garden team is dreaming of travelling in 2023

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

The borders are open and the rules are relaxing, so here's where we've got our sights set on visiting next year.

THE MALDIVES

Sharon Newey, deputy editor

Here in New Zealand we’re blessed with easy access to a raft of tropical island getaways and while the Maldives are much further away, everyone (but everyone) who goes there says this sand-fringed archipelago in the Indian Ocean is spectacular. For my first post-Covid overseas trip, the thought of sitting around doing not much other than applauding my husband’s attempts at surfing, seems like bliss. I’m still a bit crowd-phobic so the thought of being amongst lots of people in busy European cities makes me nervous. I long to stay in one of those bungalows hovering over the crystal clear waters, snorkel with sharks, stingrays and turtles, and eat and sleep away the stresses of the past few years.

Andre Klotz/Four Seasons Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, Tahiti.

FRENCH POLYNESIA

Naomi Larkin, editor

As a teen, I begged my parents to let me spend three months in French Polynesia as part of a school exchange programme to learn French. I swear I’d be a fluent speaker, poisson cru expert and a solid surfer had that happened. Luckily these paradise islands remain just as inviting today. If there was an open cheque book on hand I’d kickstart my getaway by heading to a resort like the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora or one of the island’s other luxury hotels to lie on white sand beaches, swim, snorkel and just relax. Next stop, somewhere more remote to completely unwind like the islands of Huahine or Taha’a. I’d drag myself off the sun lounger to go hiking, visit marae (open-air temples) and eat copious amounts of seafood. And all of it done with a flower tucked behind my right ear.

Vidar Nordli-Mathisen/Unsplash New York City.

NEW YORK

Susan Thomas, senior designer

I’d like to have another bite at the apple. I went to New York years ago and stayed with friends of friends (typical young Kiwi traveller) in a proper New York loft. It was amazing although I was on my own a lot when they went off to their country house – really – and a wee bit nervous of the mean streets. This time around, and with a bodyguard, I want to eat and drink my way around the city in the evenings and visit every gallery, tourist attraction and shop during the day. I want to spend time reflecting at the Twin Towers site, revisit the Empire State Building and ride the ferries and the subway. Mainly I just want to hang out on the streets and drink in the atmosphere. Direct flights from here are an enticement and I would stay in a swanky hotel this time round.

Luna Kay/Unsplash Fushimi Inari shrine in Kyoto, Japan.

JAPAN

Shandelle Battersby, senior journalist

My travel list seems ever-growing and, in the wake of the pandemic, I’m determined to visit at least one new destination each year – I’m a creature of habit and have often returned to places, even to hotels, if I’ve had a great time there. This year, if money – and leave – was no object I’d be heading to Japan for at least a month. I want to bar hop along the tiny drinking holes tucked down side streets and alleyways in Tokyo, ride a Shinkansen (bullet train), soak my travel weary bones in an onsen, visit weird and wonderful cafes, museums and theme parks, feast and drink sake until I pop, duck and weave through thousands of people on the Shibuya Crossing, hike through orange torii gates in a forest on my way to the Fushimi Inari shrine in Kyoto and catch a boat to the quirky art island of Naoshima and cycle around it.

Florian Wehde/Unsplash The Acropolis of Athens, Greece.

GREECE

Athulya Mohandas, advertising coordinator

Greece and its gods have always held a fascination for me. I would love to visit the city of Athens and see its historic landmarks like the Acropolis of Athens and the Parthenon. The Greek capital is a good starting point to take ferries or flights out to the nation’s beautiful islands such as Santorini with its rich heritage, unforgettable sunsets and spectacular architecture. The region is also famous for amazing vineyards and fine wineries. It would be a perfect, dream trip for me and my family.

Jordan Steranka/Unsplash Positano, Italy.

AMALFI COAST

Elaine Millar, advertising manager

My love for the Amalfi Coast started at an early age, watching “technicolour” movies set along this famous Italian coast with stars like Sophia Loren and Gina Lollobrigida. I think of the historic city of Sorrento, the island of Capri with its azure blue water and secret grottoes, the colourful villas on the hillsides of Positano. The romanticism of driving in a sports car around the coast, to arrive at a fabulous 1950s hotel with a paved terrace looking over sparkling Mediterranean waters. Those are the scenes that occupy my mind when I think of an international dream holiday.

Tifenn Degornet/Unsplash An Arctic reindeer in TromsÃ¸, Norway.

NORTHERN EUROPE

Bridgit Hannigan, directory manager

A trip to Normandy in France, UK, Norway and Iceland seems fitting as these areas came up during a recent delve into my mother’s ancestry. I would cruise the Seine river to Rouen, visit Bayeux to see the famous tapestry, lunch at the haunted Dalston Hall in Cumbria in the UK, dive for scallops in the Scottish Highlands and spot sealife on the Isle of Mull. I’d end my adventure with a diving tour between two tectonic plates in Iceland and an Arctic reindeer experience in Tromsø, Norway.

Andrew Ruiz/Unsplash Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii.

HAWAII

Sacha Wackrow, art director

I am dreaming of escaping to the luxurious Moana Surfrider hotel in Hawaii. Set right on iconic Waikiki Beach, this has become our go-to for relaxing family holidays. Highlights include lounging by the pool with live music, a good book and cocktail in hand, a pampering session with a view at the oceanfront spa, and dinner at the Beachhouse eatery on the porch overlooking the ocean and an epic courtyard featuring its famous Indian banyan tree covered in lights. Not to be missed are Hawaii’s shopping, parades, moonlit walks and weekly fireworks displays on the beach, proving that Waikiki really knows how to put on a show.