US-born, New Plymouth-based artist contrasts Taranaki and South Carolina

Artist Jennifer Halli in her New Plymouth studio with dog Luna.

Blue – whether it’s the edge of the horizon or the depths of the ocean – is a constant in the works created by New Plymouth-based, US-born artist Jennifer Halli.

Halli says it’s one symptom of straddling the two hemispheres, and she sometimes feels as if her body is in one hemisphere and her head or heart in another.

Jennifer describes herself as peripatetic and explains that a way of acknowledging her current location is by making objects that explore themes of travel and loss.

Supplied Across Space and Time 2022. Clepsydra 2022.

“Where I live in Taranaki, the shimmering black iron sand defines the landscape and clutches to your toes. Where I grew up in South Carolina the ground is clay, red and sticky, smells of iron and stains your feet.”

The mixed media artist has a background in ceramics as a production potter, which helps inform her practice.

“I bring this to printmaking by using natural elements as pigment for ink: iron sand, clay, ash and earth pigments dye the paper or are added to a transparent base for colour.”

Supplied And for Awhile 2021. Cold Light of Day 2021.

Recent piece Clepsydra features 256 pale blue cups cast from sugar and wax floating on back-lit water in a grid-like form. “Over time, the water makes its way through the wax to either melt or crystalise the sugar.”

As time passes, she says, the cups either appear untouched, totally melted away or crystallised. “Day by day the piece changed.”

See more of Jennifer’s work at Public Record in Auckland and Might Could in New Plymouth.

Supplied Might Could Project Space is one of Halli’s favourite things. Summer swims: Halli is learning how to surf.

Jennifer Halli’s favourite things

Might Could: An art project space I opened in central Ngāmotu/New Plymouth. Might Could is undefined, independent and visible 24/7.

Summer: I especially love being in the water in summer. Living in Taranaki, I have begun the slow burn of learning how to surf.

Supplied Op shop treasures. Southern US cuisine.

Op shops: I love the unpredictability and the bizarre, the bargains and the benefaction.

Sharing southern cuisine: Shrimp and grits, corn bread, pimento cheese, boiled peanuts, fried okra and buttermilk biscuits.