Steep narrow section calls for an 'eagle's nest' home with barely a right angle to be found

If ever there was a case of finding a happy solution by thinking outside the square, it can be seen in Nick and Marie Parsons’ house. There’s barely a right angle to be found in their hillside home near the sea in Christchurch.

Its walls are angled to fit into the hill face behind and embrace the view out front. As well as getting the most out of a tricky steep site, the result is a building that is visually sympathetic with the surrounding hills and seascape.

The couple, who run Parsons Construction, entrusted a friend and professional colleague, Max Capocaccia of MCAS Architecture, with the task of designing their Mt Pleasant home.

The Italian-trained architect, an aficionado of angles, was in his element. “I tend not to think that a corner has to be 90 degrees. They laugh at me because I question it all the time,” he says.

“I believe the most beautiful pieces of architecture are ones that include some complexity.”

Anna McLeod/NZ House & Garden Nick and Marie Parsons in the home Marie describes as "restful and cocooning"; the unusual ceiling is both beautiful and functional while Porcelanosa's Rodano Acero floor tiles from Nextdore Interiors contrast with the lightness of silver-grey voile curtains from Jab Anstoetz Fabrics.

Anna McLeod/NZ House & Garden The lounge is light and spacious with views north and west; the plastered fireplace wall, which creates a den-like corner in the airy room, was a last-minute decision: "We waited till near the end of the build - sometimes it's good to leave things till you can see the space," says Nick.

At first, Marie was unnerved by the prospect of unorthodox angles. “When I saw the angles drawn up, I couldn’t get my head around it. I’m a very logical person.”

But they put their trust in Max and she says many of her favourite features are the ones she initially had most reservations about.

Her advice: “Pick an architect whose work you admire and let them work their magic.”

Anna McLeod/NZ House & Garden Oak cabinetry adds warmth and texture to the mainly monochromatic kitchen and "it doesn't leave fingerprints," says Marie, who opted for black appliances and satin-finish Customwood to give a metallic look to the recesses; remote-controlled skylights add natural light and create air flow on hot days, while a tiled splashback and bespoke lights by Monmouth Glass add subtle sea colours and form to the space.

The precipitous narrow section, once a quarry, didn’t hold a lot of appeal for many. The original house, demolished after the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, had been built low on the only obvious building site.

“We bought the section at a good price because people thought you had to build low where there’s no view,” says Nick. But, in another case of thinking outside the square, the Parsons combined construction know-how with imagination to build a house with one of the best views in the bay.

Their lofty abode stands on vast pillars of reinforced concrete, rising 10m from toe to top. From below, it resembles a colossal stick insect, while seagulls soaring overhead might mistake the wide-winged roof for a giant stingray.

In between, the Parsons live with their two pampered birman cats, George and Lucy, in what Nick describes as “an eagle’s nest”. Glazing extends along the long lineup of living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom giving 180-degree surveillance of sea, sky and mountains.

Below are a second bedroom, bathroom and Marie’s office as well as internal garage access. Further down again, accessed by flights of wooden steps, is the flat quarry floor which the Parsons are planning to turn into a bird-filled forest.

At street level, the house appears to be a regular rectangle. “I like to have a simple volume from the street,” says Max. With their parents and small grandchildren living in the city, Nick and Marie wanted level access from the road and it comes in the form of a wooden footbridge through bush to the front door.

An equally seamless transition flows out the other side of the house from the living area to the Parsons’ favourite possie: a deep covered balcony that is more an outside room. Marie likes to be outdoors but isn’t keen on the sun. “Maybe it’s because I’m a Southlander. In our last house, it used to beat on me in the kitchen which was unpleasant.”

Anna McLeod/NZ House & Garden The bath with a view in the main en suite is from Plumbline's Niagara Belle collection; the Venis Deco Mirage Dark wall tiles at left are part of its plainer range while Venis Image Dark is used on the other walls: "Our tiler, Basir Nazari, did an amazing job," says Marie; a gravelled balcony outside gives the lofty bathroom a grounded feel.

While Max the architect and Nick the builder nutted out the design logistics, Marie took charge of the interior.

The task was made all the more pleasurable by doing it with a friend, Sarah Platt. A hairdresser who runs an interior design business, Style Home, on the side, Sarah not only has “a really good eye”, but also a special connection with the place. “Her grandmother used to live in the old house and she spent a lot of time there as a child,” says Marie. “She’s part of the story.”

A strip of wallpaper by local designer Emma Hayes set the scene for the interior. “I fell in love with it and chose it before anything else. It formed the basis for our colour palette throughout the house,” Marie says of the watery landscape in slate greens and greys that adorns a wall in their bedroom.

The pitched ceilings are more than decorative. Acoustic matting behind the timber slats absorbs the sound and makes for congenial gatherings. “We used to avoid having big groups in our previous house because you couldn’t hear,” says Nick.

In the apex of the lounge and kitchen ceilings are remote-controlled skylights which double as ventilation chimneys, working with floor-level windows on the south side. “The cool air is sucked up and hot air expelled through the skylights. In the heat of summer, even if there’s no wind, there’s always a flow of fresh air,” Nick explains.

Anna McLeod/NZ House & Garden The deck is a well-used space, spilling seamlessly from the house and fitted with heating, lighting, music and comfortable Logan Outdoor Wicker Collection furniture from Design Warehouse; the timber wall, planted with rengarenga lilies, provides both shelter from the easterly and privacy for the bedroom and bathroom beyond.

“We’re proud of the house,” he says. And so they should be. It scooped a gold in the 2022 Canterbury Masters Builders House of the Year awards and won the Builder’s Own Home category.

He admits it’s harder building your own home. “I put pressure on people to make decisions all the time then struggled to make them myself. You struggle over the stupid things.”

Max rates the house as one of his favourite projects. “I’m pleased with the balance we have achieved. It’s easy and dramatic at the same time. It wasn’t an easy build, but I was working with good people who know what they are doing.”

Q&A with Marie Parsons

Bravest thing we did: Deciding to run with the design and give it the respect it deserved without trying to shoehorn the build into a budget – within reason!

Low point: Missing the move-in date by two days due to the second Covid-19 lockdown in August 2021.

One tip for other homeowners: Put some serious thought into how much space you actually need. As my husband always says, metres is money. Building smaller can mean having more to spend on the aesthetic of your home.

Best budget tip: Shop around. Buying more from one supplier often means they will give you a discount.

Best money spent: On some of our truly talented Kiwi manufacturers: Nightworks Studio for the gorgeous brass lighting, Monmouth for the pendants in the kitchen and dining room, and the bedroom wallpaper from Emma Hayes.

Proudest DIY achievement: Nick and I prepped the timber that runs above the kitchen ceiling on our balcony over a freezing Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Best advice received: My husband telling me to trust Max’s vision when I was having trouble envisaging the angles in our home.

Best seat in the house: On our balcony overlooking the estuary.

A quote I often use: Take my advice, I’m not using it.

Best walk in the neighbourhood: The walkway starting from the estuary and going all the way into Sumner.