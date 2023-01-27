Spanish pork, orange & olive salad with smoked paprika dressing recipe

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Spanish smoked paprika is a key ingredient in this salad dressing, lifting it from simple to extraordinary.

READ MORE:

* Spiced Aubergine with Crispy Halloumi recipe

* Spiced Kūmara & Hummus Salad recipe

* Baked Mini Peppers with Chorizo & Goat’s Cheese recipe

SPANISH PORK, ORANGE & OLIVE SALAD WITH SMOKED PAPRIKA DRESSING

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 10-15 minutes | Serves 4

Ingredients

450-500g premium-quality pork fillet, at room temperature

100g watercress or rocket leaves

1 red capsicum, deseeded, finely sliced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

3 oranges, peeled and segmented

½ cup mixed olives

Smoked paprika dressing

1 large clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp spanish smoked paprika

Zest and juice of 1 orange

2 tbsp sherry or red wine vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Method

Preheat oven to 200C fan-bake. Rub pork all over with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Heat an ovenproof frying pan. Add pork to pan and brown on all sides then transfer pan to the oven. Roast for 10-15 minutes for medium or until pork is done to your liking. Remove and set aside to cool then slice thinly.

Mix all salad ingredients together in a large bowl. Pour over dressing and toss well to combine. Serve immediately.

Smoked paprika dressing: Put all the ingredients in a jar and seal with a tight-fitting lid. Shake well to combine. Season with salt and pepper.