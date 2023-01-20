Aubergine, pomegranate & lentil salad with burrata recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Effortlessly and affordably turn a salad into a substantial all-in-one meal by including a nutritious legume such as lentils, beans or chickpeas.

AUBERGINE, POMEGRANATE & LENTIL SALAD WITH BURRATA

Prep: 5 minutes | Cook: 20 minutes | Serves 4-6

Ingredients

½ cup green puy lentils

2 medium aubergine, cut in 2-3cm cubes

3 cloves garlic, crushed

3 tbsp pomegranate molasses

½ cup pitted small black olives

Handful basil, torn

1-2 balls burrata

Method

Cook lentils in a pot with plenty of simmering water for 20 minutes or until just tender. Drain well; set aside to cool.

At the same time, heat a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the aubergine, drizzle with some olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Stir-fry for 8-10 minutes until browned all over and tender, adding a little more oil, as needed. Halfway through cooking, add the garlic to the pan.

Once browned, add the pomegranate molasses and 2 tbsp water and toss over heat for 2-3 minutes or until aubergine is coated in a syrupy glaze. Set aside on a plate to cool.

Combine lentils, aubergine, olives and basil in a large bowl, adjust seasoning if needed and toss well to combine. Arrange on a platter with burrata in the centre. Ideally, serve with bread to mop up the juices.