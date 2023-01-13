Rare beef, vermicelli & crunchy vegetable salad recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

This salad tastes so amazing you’ll want to make it over and over again. It’s hot, sweet, sour and zingy and really gets your taste buds going.

RARE BEEF, VERMICELLI & CRUNCHY VEGETABLE SALAD

Prep: 15 minutes plus cooling time | Cook: 25-30 minutes | Serves 4

Ingredients

500g eye fillet of beef, in one piece, at room temperature

150g bean thread vermicelli

2 carrots, peeled and cut in matchsticks

Bunch of spring onions, thinly sliced

1 telegraph cucumber, halved, deseeded and sliced

½ cup frozen edamame, thawed and blanched

1 cup roasted peanuts or cashew nuts

Handful coriander, coarsely chopped

1 green chilli, finely sliced (optional)

Handful thai basil, torn

Vietnamese-style dressing

3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

3 tbsp sriracha sauce

4 tbsp light soy sauce

2 tsp sesame oil

Juice of 3 limes

Method

Preheat oven to 200C fan-bake. Rub beef all over with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Heat an ovenproof frying pan. Add beef to pan and brown well on all sides (may take up to 10 minutes), then transfer pan to the oven. Roast for 15-20 minutes for medium-rare, or a little longer, depending on preference. Remove and set aside to cool then slice thinly.

Cook noodles in a pot of simmering water for 5 minutes or until tender and translucent. Drain well; set aside to cool.

Put beef, noodles and all remaining salad ingredients into a large bowl, adding chilli to taste, if desired.

Vietnamese-style dressing: Put dressing ingredients in a jar and seal with a tight-fitting lid. Shake well to combine.

Pour dressing over the salad and toss well to combine.