Quinoa, chicken & chickpea salad with tahini dressing recipe
This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.
Gluten-free quinoa is a nutritional wonder grain, so this salad ticks so many of the right boxes for a wholesome summer meal. For a vegetarian version, simply leave out the chicken and add some crumbled goat’s cheese or feta, if desired.
READ MORE:
* Festive Chargrilled Vegetable Salad recipe
* Spiced Kūmara & Hummus Salad recipe
* Spiced Aubergine with Crispy Halloumi recipe
QUINOA, CHICKEN & CHICKPEA SALAD WITH TAHINI DRESSING
Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 15-20 minutes | Serves 4-6
Ingredients
2 large (600g) skinless chicken breasts
½ cup quinoa (I used the red variety)
½ cup toasted pistachio nuts, coarsely chopped
½ cup toasted sunflower seeds
½ cup dried cranberries
400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
Handful of basil, chopped
100g baby spinach leaves, chopped
3 tbsp sherry or white wine vinegar
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
TAHINI DRESSING
2 tbsp tahini
1 large clove garlic, crushed
Juice of 1 lemon
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Method
Put the chicken breasts in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil then turn down the heat to poach very gently for 15-20 minutes. Remove to cool completely in the fridge, then thinly slice.
At the same time, cook quinoa in plenty of gently boiling water for 15-20 minutes or until tender to the bite. Drain well and set aside to cool.
Combine chicken and quinoa with remaining salad ingredients in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Serve with tahini dressing on the side, to spoon over.
Tahini dressing: Put all the ingredients in a jar and seal with a tight-fitting lid. Shake well to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.