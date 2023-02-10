Quinoa, chicken & chickpea salad with tahini dressing recipe

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Gluten-free quinoa is a nutritional wonder grain, so this salad ticks so many of the right boxes for a wholesome summer meal. For a vegetarian version, simply leave out the chicken and add some crumbled goat’s cheese or feta, if desired.

QUINOA, CHICKEN & CHICKPEA SALAD WITH TAHINI DRESSING

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 15-20 minutes | Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2 large (600g) skinless chicken breasts

½ cup quinoa (I used the red variety)

½ cup toasted pistachio nuts, coarsely chopped

½ cup toasted sunflower seeds

½ cup dried cranberries

400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

Handful of basil, chopped

100g baby spinach leaves, chopped

3 tbsp sherry or white wine vinegar

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

TAHINI DRESSING

2 tbsp tahini

1 large clove garlic, crushed

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Method

Put the chicken breasts in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil then turn down the heat to poach very gently for 15-20 minutes. Remove to cool completely in the fridge, then thinly slice.

At the same time, cook quinoa in plenty of gently boiling water for 15-20 minutes or until tender to the bite. Drain well and set aside to cool.

Combine chicken and quinoa with remaining salad ingredients in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Serve with tahini dressing on the side, to spoon over.

Tahini dressing: Put all the ingredients in a jar and seal with a tight-fitting lid. Shake well to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.