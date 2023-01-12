It's 28 hours travel minimum to this Kiwi family's bach, and they say it's worth every second

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Vanessa and Richard Owen have a fair distance to travel from their home in Kerikeri to their holiday cottage on the Greek island of Paxos.

They can do the trip in 28 hours by the quickest route, and typically they’re weighed down by essentials such as wine, books and tins of paint for decorating projects.

It’s worth every ounce of effort, they say, and the reward is three to four months of laid-back living on Paxos, which has a special place in their family history.

The island, in the Ionian Sea, isn’t very touristy. Vanessa says it is the lushest of the Ionian group. It is covered in olive groves, and is a handy ferry ride to the bigger and better-known Corfu, off Greece’s northwest coast.

Henry Daeche/NZ House & Garden Richard Owen enjoys playing his guitar and writing music at the family's cottage on the Greek island of Paxos. The cosy sleep-out is son Reefâs bedroom; the wall mural is by Nelson artist Candy Clarke, who stayed at the cottage.

“We’re small-town people at heart and this island is tiny [11 x 4km],” says Vanessa. “There are only five taxis available, so we walk everywhere and we talk to people we meet. Time is on our side.”

Richard and Vanessa are both English. They came to New Zealand in the 1990s after several years of international sailing, and Vanessa says they are Kiwis through and through. They have a much-loved waterfront property on the Purerua Peninsula near Kerikeri, in Northland (NZ House & Garden, December 2016) and they host visitors at their Driftwood Seaside Escapes accommodation.

The couple have previously owned restaurants in Kerikeri – Vanessa trained as a chef at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London – and nowadays the family co-owns The Merchants of Kerikeri with friends Fiona and Terry Clarke, an enclave of small businesses dedicated to upcycling and repurposing.

Vanessa’s mother Jane Van Someren had a home on Paxos for 35 years that was a magnet for the wider family, with Vanessa and Richard and their children visiting during the New Zealand winters.

Henry Daeche/NZ House & Garden The outdoor kitchen has everything the family needs for food prep: a barbecue with the oven behind it, a stone sink at the rear and the side bench has a gas hotplate for frying pans under the bowl brimming with capsicums; Vanessa serendipitously found the Greek flag in a Devonport antiques shop.

Jane sold her Paxos house when she was in her 70s and 12 months later, Vanessa and Richard said “we need to find something of our own”. So they bought a vintage white-shuttered stone cottage on top of a hill in the village of Ozias, population about 200.

They’ve owned it for six years, and last May they returned for a holiday after an almost three-year gap due to the Covid pandemic. The house had been well looked after in that time by a Greek family with whom they have had a long connection. Vanessa says they are so thankful for this, and it is the key to being able to maintain a property on the other side of the world.

The cottage has become the family’s base in Europe, a home away from home for their four children – Dione, 29, Poppy, 27, Milli, 23, and Reef, 15. Poppy and Milli both work on superyachts in the Mediterranean, Dione runs the family property in Kerikeri when Owen and Vanessa are in Greece, and Reef goes to school in New Zealand.

Vanessa says the cottage is quite unusual for Paxos. “It’s very simple. It’s not one of the drop-dead-gorgeous holiday villas, or a Greek family home. It is Venetian in style [Paxos is a close neighbour to Italy] and the core is about 200 years old, with some walls one-metre thick. It has its old-fashioned idiosyncrasies but we muddle through. I wake up every morning and think I’m in a Kiwi bach.”

The “bach” has three bedrooms, a bathroom, sitting and dining room, an outdoor kitchen, and a self-contained sleep-out. Vanessa and Richard didn’t want to do a complete makeover; they liked it the way it was. So they tweaked it, and added accent pieces to the furniture left by previous owners.

They’ve brought things across from home, hence the constant extra baggage, and have picked up a few pieces in Corfu. At their local rubbish bins on Paxos they spotted a three-legged cricket table that had once belonged to Vanessa’s mother – a wonderful find.

Vanessa says she “threw a lot of whitewash” on the walls and ceilings, and the dark wooden furniture has been cheerfully “Annie Sloaned”. Vanessa is a big user of the Annie Sloan chalk paint brand, the heavy paint tins stowed in their luggage from New Zealand.

A typical Paxos day for Vanessa and Richard starts with Greek yoghurt and honey for breakfast, they water the potted hydrangeas and other plants, skim the pool, and then walk to their nearest small town of Gaios for supplies. Richard goes to the gym and Vanessa heads to the local book swap to check out new offerings. “I bring a suitcase of books from home and I read a book a day while I’m here, it is such a joy.”

Henry Daeche/NZ House & Garden The couple painted the cottage in a dusty peach hue, chosen from a range of Greek heritage colours that fitted its Venetian-style architecture. Vanessa and daughter Milli.

They have coffee, meet people, and relish being part of the fabric of life on the island. They always aim to head up the hill to the cottage by 2pm for a siesta. “The hill is punishing, 15 minutes down, 40 minutes up.”

In the evening, Vanessa cooks for a typically large cast of family and friends; simple but generous Greek dishes such as barbecued meats, fresh salads, and Greek and Kiwi wine. “It’s a different pace, we slow down here.”

Q&A with Vanessa Owen

We love Paxos because: It’s utterly unspoiled and steeped in ancient history and the water is like swimming in Bombay Sapphire gin.

Favourite time of the day: The evening when Richard is watering the pots and I have an icy retsina [Greek white wine] and a book in my hand.

Best find for the cottage: An old cricket table I saw at the local rubbish bins and realised was from my mother’s home. I have no idea where it was for the intervening four years.

Proudest DIY achievement: Whitewashing all the internal walls the traditional Greek way.

My holiday books include: Memoirs, I love them, and I’m working through Little Me by Matt Lucas, Becoming by Michelle Obama, The Moon’s a Balloon by David Niven and My Booky Wook by Russell Brand.

My go-to Greek dish: Is gemista [stuffed tomatoes]. I adore the simple lemony flavours and the huge ripe tomatoes baked for hours in the oven.

And to drink: We buy rosé in 10-litre boxes. It’s surprisingly good for $2 a litre.

One thing I miss from Kerikeri: Is Dione, our oldest daughter, who keeps the family property in Kerikeri running.