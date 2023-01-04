The Gisborne real estate agent who bought the bach that wouldn't sell

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Bronwyn loves the white oak panelled wall in the lounge area where the couch and bookcase are from Coco Republic, the rug is from The Ivy House and the lamp and pendant are from one of Bronwyn's favourite Gisborne stores, Koco Boutique.

One of the occupational hazards of being a real estate agent must surely be seeing many houses that you’d love to own yourself.

Real estate agency owner Bronwyn Kay hadn’t given much thought to the old blue and white bach and its crazy garden that had sat on the Wainui Beach site next to her for 27 years, until she was commissioned to sell it. She struggled with buyers who couldn’t envisage its potential, so she bought it herself.

The intention was to tart up the bach and be happy. The renovation began with a new kitchen and paint job but when the builder came to look at the piles it was clear “the old bach was swinging in the wind and needed to come down”.

“I was heartbroken,” says Brownyn. “I loved the old place but I had to listen to the builder. And now there are no regrets.”

READ MORE:

* The Med comes to Queenstown at this quirky home

* Check out the original 70s features in this curvy Nelson house

* See inside Auckland gallery owner's amazing art-filled home



She moved quickly, engaging local architectural designer Shane Kingsbeer. The plans and layout were literally drawn in the sand on the beach in front of the property to Bronwyn’s simple brief: A house that you could move through freely with a view from back to front.

It needed to cater for her life at the beach and her three dogs, Ewok, Lola and Benji.

She wanted it to feel like a studio apartment with a mix of Italian and New York styling. Having spent 42 years in the real estate industry and seen so many homes, she knew exactly what she was after.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Bronwyn Kay replaced the tangled garden that surrounded the original Gisborne bach with mostly native plants that cope well with wind and sea spray. Right, Bronwyn with her three dogs, from left, Benji, Lola and Ewok; the artwork was created by Bronwyn to match the golden tones in the vintage Moroccan rug sourced through local store The WorkShop; along with the blue hand-painted lamp, it creates an atmospheric sunset-like glow at night.

The 198m² house took longer than intended to build and budgets were blown, but Bronwyn relishes the collaborative relationship she had with Shane and her builder Brendan Fry.

“There were so many facets of the house Brendan had never done before but I was pretty pedantic about what I wanted and he listened to me every step of the way and made these things happen. He made it work. I got the house I wanted in the end.”

Important design decisions were made to suit the section and the environment. The site was excavated down by a metre so that the house nestles into the land and is on one level, with no stairs to navigate.

Bronwyn pushed for a virtually flat, unseen roof. “It’s just a three-degree pitch that allows the roof to be flat and unseen but still functional, practical and suits the aesthetic of the house.”

Bronwyn wanted the interiors to not only reflect her style but also complement her lifestyle. “I would travel a lot, on holiday or for work, and would stay at other beach properties or resorts. Now when I am out of town, I think how much better my house by the beach is than the posh resorts.”

The house has a meditative beachy feel which Bronwyn describes as “Wainui Scandi with driftwood and sand”, featuring textures and colours echoing the environment. These include a white oak panelled feature wall and a timber benchtop in the kitchen. The Abodo cladding has a weathered look with tones reminiscent of driftwood

A polished concrete floor was laid to cope with sandy dogs and paw prints. And Bronwyn’s not above the odd playful skid across it in her socks.

Other practical aspects include low-e glass in all of the windows to help keep the home warm in the winter and cool in summer. A large skylight sits over the kitchen and dining area, and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors open at either end of the house. “You can walk around the whole internal house and deck without having to stop and go back the way you came. It is true open plan and works perfectly for me,” says Bronwyn.

“I am a very busy person so coming home from work doesn’t mean I stop working,” she says. “I open all the sliding doors and check out the garden, and then I slump into the couch to finish my work on my laptop. Or if the weather is good, I go straight down to the beach with the dogs to unwind. The house allows me to be me; it is who I am.”

Rather than be tempted to place the new house right at the front of the beachfront site, Bronwyn had it tucked back to protect it from salty prevailing winds yet still allow a spectacular sea view. The house is wedged between close neighbours, with a high boundary wall on one side that supports the grand house next door and which Bronwyn has camouflaged with a box planter filled with bamboo.

The original rambling garden wasn’t just tamed, it was cleared away, with just two pōhutukawa kept to arch over and frame the section. Some of the original crazy paving patios were also kept. Bronwyn planted plenty of hardy natives to withstand salt spray and there’s a path down to a viewing deck where she can sit on a summer’s evening and watch surfers ride the waves. Bronwyn has added plenty of sculptures and artwork by Coromandel-based Gary Nevin to provide subtle breaks in the natural colour palette.

After a busy day at work, by the time Bronwyn has walked from the gate and opened up the house, she is at peace. “There is nothing better than sitting on the sand with a cup of tea while the dogs dig and play. All the problems of the world can quickly be put into perspective. I am at peace at home.” And it’s easy to see why.

Q&A with Bronwyn Kay

Best building tip: Love your builder – a good relationship with the builder can give you so much. If you don’t, it will be an ugly experience.

Best decorating tip: Keep to your own style and likes. Your house is your home with your own style selections.

Best money spent: The white oak battens as a feature wall in the lounge. When everyone told me I was mad, I stuck to my guns and made sure it was installed perfectly. Now it’s a feature everyone comments on.

Best budgeting tip: Do your homework. It’s one thing to want specialist materials but the installation of some materials can cost so much more.

Favourite local homeware shops: The WorkShop owned by Amy Moore, where I got my rugs; Koco Boutique where Karen Sheriff helped with all the light fittings and decorative items; and Fenns for the best range of furniture.

Best gardening tip: Clip flaxes underneath – get rid of the dead stems and the plants will look bushy and lush.

Favourite plant: The “recycled” aloe vera plants on the bank by the beach. They survive perfectly in the harsh sea air and look so architectural when the light shines behind them.

A well-kept secret about the area: The perfect barrelling left-hand surf break directly in front of the house.

Best walk in the area: Down Wainui Beach with the dogs. You can get to the end of the beach not really realising you have walked that far, it’s so meditative.

One thing you must see when visiting Gisborne: Eastwoodhill Arboretum.

Favourite local eatery: Crawford Road Kitchen.