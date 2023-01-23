Concrete bunker to surfers' paradise – Mt Maunganui home gets designer revamp

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

As far as the three Fullerton brothers were concerned, the longer it took to renovate their Mt Maunganui home the better.

That’s because timber from the upstairs demolition had been reused downstairs to create a massive temporary indoor skate park. Entrepreneur Mark Fullerton and his sons – Nevan, Kade and Emerson, then aged between 9 and 12 – created jumps and half-pipes. The boys were literally skating up the walls.

They also got to wield sledge hammers to help knock down walls and then there was the time their dad decorated part of the original garage as an “intense Halloween house” much to the delight of about 300 kids.

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden The dining table is made out of douglas fir rafters from a demolished store in Waverley, Taranaki, and a barista friend advised Josephine how to stain its top using shots of coffee; the supersized lamps are from Vintage Industries in New Plymouth – Josephine says there was never any doubt this home would feature industrial elements and the metal outdoor chairs from Cintesi, softened with sheepskins, contribute to that: "The feel and sound of things are important to us too. You don’t want to come into an industrial home and pick up a light, plastic chair," she says.

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden The Maho sofa by Wendelbo from Bauhaus works well for the Fullertons in this space; the snug/office area is to the right and a wall with a double-sided fireplace divides this space from the lounge.

Mum Josephine Fullerton-Coles was neither fazed nor spooked by any of the antics. She loved those renovating days; so much so, that it led to a career change.

“Although I don’t wish to live in our garage again, I loved every moment of the build process – from ideation through to installation. I would go to bed at night so excited about the next day.

“I left my marketing career to study interior design, establish an interior design consultancy [Be.], learn to surf and manage our renovation.”

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden Mark and Josephine with, from left, sons Kade, Emerson (on floor) and Nevan.

The family found “the perfect, storybook home on top of a hill” five years ago. Josephine was keen to renovate a house with “some sort of heritage or provenance” and it ticked that box.

Built in 1969, it was home to a local boat captain and his family, set on what was once a campground. The earlier dwelling resembled a bunker with a single storey of concrete floors, walls and roof. A top floor was built later, accessed by a spiral staircase in the middle.

The house was in its almost original form when the Fullertons moved in, which was fine… until it wasn’t.

“By 2019, the house was starting to fall down,” says Josephine. “Moss was growing on the windowsills, mould on the ceiling and the oven door kept falling off. The bedrooms were so hot the boys slept in the old garage.”

It was time to call an architect. They chose Mark Carnachan of Carnachan Architecture and briefed him for a contemporary industrial look that celebrated the home’s history.

“We felt this would suit its beach location, view of the Port of Tauranga and our energetic family,” says Josephine. “A hardy home that wouldn’t readily submit to wear and tear.”

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden Kade attests that this colourful Mario sofa from Homage in the downstairs family room is comfy and great for watching movies on the projector; no attempts have been made to hide the cable tray and exposed copper piping from the kitchen above as Josephine and Mark see them as a design feature.

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden The downstairs bathroom features Cordoba Cube porcelain mosaic tiles and the vanity, designed by Josephine, uses oak cladding left over from feature walls upstairs; the existing concrete block walls meant the copper piping had to be exposed and the shower at left has an outdoor copper shower head to continue the look.

The new design was contained within the original footprint, aside from a new separate double garage with a loft which housed the family during the 11-month renovation. A portaloo, camp shower and garden tap served as the bathroom and a hot plate as the kitchen.

All wooden elements of the house were removed while all of the concrete stayed. There’s an original steel beam in a bedroom wardrobe and another in the entrance – perfect for chin-ups, say the boys. In the guest bedroom, the original concrete ceiling has been left in its raw state.

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden Emerson relaxes in his hammock – the design of boys' bedrooms is an area of particular interest for Josephine and one of her mantras is that they do not need to be boring; she has made sure each of her sons' rooms is fun-filled and reflects their personalities.

The laundry was a challenge, Mark says. “We had an option of a low ceiling here to hide all the industrial workings of the house – but we decided to use cable trays and grey insulation tape to contain these innards and maintain a normal ceiling height. This surprised a lot of the tradies as it’s not the norm to expose waste pipes. Now this room is one of my favourites.”

The industrial vibe is reinforced in the bathrooms where exposed copper pipes snake down tiled walls to hover over concrete and porcelain basins.

Josephine’s design acumen also shines in the boys’ bedrooms. Eye-catchers include Nevan’s black pegboard and shelves, Kade’s art courtesy of skateboard decks and Emerson’s huge mesh hammock. “I contemplated specialising in this area of design. There’s so little out there for boys and it’s fun.”

The boys’ bedrooms sit on the ground floor alongside a family/media room that opens onto a lawn strewn with surfboards and a trampoline, along with a spa and outdoor shower.

A benefit of living in the house for three years before renovating, was learning what to accentuate, like the views. Large expanses of glass at both ends of the open-plan living area allow views of the ocean and sunrise to the east, while to the west are sunsets, the harbour, Matakana Island, cruise ships and the Kaimai Range.

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden The main bedroom's en suite is a hidden zone when the door is closed as it blends into the oak tongue-and-groove feature wall, providing an almost secret entrance; continuing the home’s industrial elements are Reporter wall lights by Il Fanale.

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden Nevan’s treasured wakeboard has pride of place on hooks above his bed while a peg board is great for displaying his treasures; the ribbed ceiling was part of the original house.

Rebuilding the upstairs gave the couple the chance to replace a small juliet balcony off the main bedroom with a new deck which also opens from the living area, and looks out to the ocean.

Access to the rebuilt top floor is via a powder-coated steel staircase which was craned into the void where the spiral staircase once rose. A portion of the stairwell has been left unlined to tell the story of construction and display a melding of old and new. It offers a cut-through view, with steel reinforcing and an original electrical wire.

“Keeping the original elements cost us extra money and time, however these make the home feel grounded, and provide design elements which tell a story that is older than we are; a story we hope to continue telling for a long time to come,” Josephine says.

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden Floating pavers, up-lit at night, lead through Lomandra 'Lime Tuff' to the front door and exterior stairs; the house is clad in Abodo Vulcan with Sioo:x Finish and the garage is painted concrete block.

Q&A with Mark Fullerton & Josephine Fullerton-Coles

Decor tip: Mixing is fine. While industrial is our dominant theme, I’ve introduced a slight vintage feel because of the age of the original home – hence the supersized lampshades in the dining room and 1970s colour scheme in the boys’ bedrooms – inspired mainly by a surfing poster of that era. I’ve also added some round decor details to soften the industrial aesthetic. (Josephine)

Tips for planning a renovation: Do as much in advance and use prototypes if you can, so you know if things will work. For example, it was tricky to get the angles and gradient right for the big floating concrete steps to the front door so Mount Building Co used timber as a prototype to work out the block sizes. (Mark)

How to avoid cost blowouts: Ensure as much as possible is decided on before submitting your house plans for consent. There are so many knock-on effects of changing your plans – costs and delays can lead to compromises in other areas. (Josephine)

Our favourite spot: Behind the kitchen, tucked away, is the scullery, full of Weet-Bix and the like. And Emerson likes to bake there, which is a good thing. And we love that our house is so close to the beach. (The boys)