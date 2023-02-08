Everyone loves chocolate and cream, right? Well you're in for a treat

These edited recipes were published, by permission, in NZ House & Garden magazine.

There’s something beautiful about a flourless chocolate cake – rich and decadent, with a crisp, meringue-like cracked top, and yet so simple to make. This gluten-free one is surprisingly light – think a hybrid of chocolate mousse, chocolate fondant and chocolate cake. The fact that the cake rises up before collapsing back down and cracking means that you can’t mess it up and the more cracked it is, the more character the cake has. I like to pile raspberries or macerated strawberries into the ditch left in the centre and dust it with a light coating of cocoa powder for extra bitterness. Serve the cake with Vanilla Chantilly Cream (recipe below) or ice cream.

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE SOUFFLE CAKE

Makes a 23cm cake

Ingredients

200g unsalted butter, chopped

200g dark chocolate (70%), chopped

6 free-range eggs, separated

150g soft brown sugar

20g dark cocoa powder

½ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

50g caster sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C. Line a 23cm springform cake tin with baking paper.

Combine the butter and chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water to melt together until liquid and glossy. (You can also melt this in the microwave in 30-second intervals on medium.) Set aside to cool slightly.

Using an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk the egg yolks, brown sugar, cocoa, salt and vanilla until light, voluminous and aerated. Fold in the cooled chocolate mixture.

Wash and dry the whisk attachment and whisk the egg whites in a separate bowl until soft peaks form.

Slowly rain in the caster sugar and continue whisking until a meringue has formed. The meringue should be of medium thickness – don’t overwhisk it or it will cause the batter to deflate.

Fold one-third of the meringue through the chocolate mixture, followed by the remaining meringue. Be careful not to overmix and deflate the batter.

Pour the batter into the cake tin and bake the cake for 45 minutes. It will rise up and appear glossy on the surface before deflating when it’s removed from the oven. This cracked look is all part of the cake.

Allow the cake to cool completely in the tin before trying to remove it. I like to set it in the fridge for a good 2-4 hours once it’s cooled to allow that fudgy centre to set, ensuring you get beautiful clean slices.

Mix it up

Add one of the following flavourings when you’re whisking the egg yolks:

• 1 shot espresso or 3 tsp instant coffee powder

• Grated zest of 1 orange

• ½ tsp peppermint extract

VANILLA CHANTILLY CREAM

Makes about 400ml

This recipe makes a really thick and stable chantilly cream.

150ml chilled cream

150ml chilled thickened cream

55g icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and whisk by hand until thickened. The cream can split quite easily due to the fat content, so be careful not to overwhisk it.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Pear & Honey Caramel Naked Cake

* Cloudy Kitchen's small batch chocolate cream cheese muffins

* Recipes: ginger crunch tart, caramel slice-cream, lamington layer cake



Armelle Habib/Supplied Sour cream blueberry cake with vanilla mascarpone icing

Understanding why you use an ingredient is crucial to mastering baking and building confidence. The high fat content of sour cream means it adds a lovely richness to cakes, while the acidity adds a tender texture, which is exactly what you’re looking for in a vanilla cake. Because it’s thick, it won’t thin out the batter and affect the way the cake cooks. You can substitute the sour cream with a thick, greek-style yoghurt.

SOUR CREAM BLUEBERRY CAKE WITH VANILLA MASCARPONE ICING

Makes an 18cm two-layer cake

Ingredients

200g caster sugar

170g unsalted butter, softened

Grated zest of 3 lemons or ½ tsp lemon extract

1 tbsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

1½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

3 free-range eggs

120g sour cream

120ml full-cream milk

220g cake flour

200g fresh or frozen blueberries

(not thawed)

125g fresh blueberries, to garnish

Grated zest of 1 lemon, to garnish

Vanilla mascarpone icing

250g chilled mascarpone

200ml chilled thickened cream

100g icing sugar

1 tbsp vanilla bean paste

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C. Line two 18cm round cake tins with baking paper.

Using an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix the sugar, butter and lemon zest or lemon extract until light, creamy and fluffy.

Add the vanilla, baking powder, baking soda and salt and mix until combined. (I like to add the raising agents at this point to ensure they are evenly dispersed throughout the cake batter, creating an even rise in the final cake.)

Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat until combined.

Whisk the sour cream and milk in a small jug or bowl.

Sift the flour over the egg mixture, then gently fold together until combined. Lightly mix in the sour cream mixture until the batter just comes together.

To prevent all of the blueberries from sinking to the bottom of your cake, first divide a quarter of the batter between the cake tins and smooth the top. Mix the blueberries through the remaining batter and divide it between the tins.

Bake the cakes for 40-45 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of each cake comes out clean. Allow the cakes to cool in the tins for 10 minutes before turning them out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Vanilla mascarpone icing: Whisk the mascarpone, cream, icing sugar and vanilla in a bowl until thickened. Be careful not to overwhisk the cream as it can easily split.

Use a serrated knife to level the tops of the cakes, if needed. Put one of the cakes on a serving plate and spread it with about a third of the icing. Add the second cake and spread the remaining icing all over the top and side.

Garnish the cake with the fresh blueberries and lemon zest.

Armelle Habib/Supplied Nutty millionaire shortbread

I had never heard of millionaire shortbread until I was on MasterChef Australia in 2014. Heston Blumenthal was running a MasterClass, teaching us how to make a wacky smoking hot chocolate (it probably also levitated) and quickly ran through a similar recipe to this one to serve alongside. I say, ditch the hot choccy – this is the real star of the show. Think everything you expect in a country bakery caramel slice, but so, so much more.

NUTTY MILLIONAIRE SHORTBREAD

Makes 30 slices

Ingredients

120g unsalted butter, softened

50g caster sugar

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 free-range egg yolks

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 tsp fine sea salt

¼ tsp baking powder

130g plain flour

70g almond meal

250g good-quality dark chocolate, melted

Salted caramel filling

200g unsalted butter

330g dulce de leche

100g soft brown sugar

60ml thickened cream

100g roasted hazelnuts, chopped

100g roasted macadamia nuts, chopped

100g roasted slivered almonds, chopped

100g roasted walnuts, chopped

100g roasted peanuts, chopped

1 tsp sea salt flakes

Method

Line a 25cm-square cake tin with baking paper. Using an electric mixture fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter, sugar and olive oil until light and fluffy.

Add the egg yolks, vanilla, salt and baking powder and mix until combined. Add the flour and almond meal and stir until the dough comes together.

Transfer the shortbread dough to the cake tin and use the base of a glass to press it into an even layer. The dough will be quite sticky, so you may need to dip the glass in flour. Place in the fridge to set for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 160C. Bake the chilled base for 25-30 minutes or until dark golden brown. Remove from the oven and use a glass to press the hot base down to get it level again. Set aside to cool while you make the caramel layer.

Salted caramel filling: Combine the butter, dulce de leche and brown sugar in a saucepan. Stir over medium heat until it comes to the boil, then cook for 6-7 minutes, stirring constantly to prevent burning. The caramel will appear split but it will come together when you add the cream.

Remove from the heat, add the cream, nuts and salt and stir until combined. Pour the caramel over the shortbread base. Refrigerate for 2-3 hours or until completely set.

Spread the melted chocolate over the set caramel layer. Place in the fridge for the chocolate to firm up.

Using a hot knife, cut the shortbread into 2 x 6cm pieces. Store at room temperature in an airtight container.

Edited extract from First, Cream the Butter and Sugar by Emelia Jackson, photographs by Armelle Habib, Murdoch Books, $69.99