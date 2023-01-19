They may have swapped their boat for a garden, but check out the sea view

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

It’s easy to overlook Ian and Bev Cooper’s garden. The garden doesn’t scream “look at me!” Rather, it’s comfortable in its own skin and content to play a quiet accompaniment to the spectacular landscape in which it sits.

The property high on Christchurch’s Redcliffs hill has head-spinning views over the estuary and sea to a horizon jagged with mountains and a vast sky.

Ian and Bev may live high above sea level, but they are boaties from way back. They have spent a lot of their 30-plus-year marriage at sea, including a voyage across the Tasman Sea and four subsequent years living on their yacht while cruising the Australian coast.

Juliet Nicholas/NZ House & Garden "I didn't want anything too predictable," says Ian Copper of the irregular macrocarpa steps he built above the firepit area of his and Bev's Christchurch garden, and which lead through native grasses and flaxes to the top of the section, with small decks and resting places along the way. Bev and Ian often find themselves gazing out to sea; in winter, the mountains on the horizon are covered in snow.

Their lifestyle changed with the arrival of their first son, Daniel. “When he turned one, I said ‘we’ve got to go back to the land, we’ve got to go home’,” says Bev, who flew back with the baby while Ian returned by sea.

They settled in Christchurch and sailing, along with tramping, became weekend and holiday recreation for the family. Once Daniel and his younger brother, Logan, had finished high school, the Coopers started looking for somewhere to live closer to the great outdoors.

When they spotted the bare section with a bird’s-eye view, they knew they had found their perfect anchorage. They would have to sell their yacht to build and, if they couldn’t be on the sea, they at least wanted to keep a close eye on it.

Juliet Nicholas/NZ House & Garden Natives, subtropicals and perennials happily co-exist in Ian and Bev Cooper's hillside Canterbury garden which is grounded by an equally eclectic mix of natural and man-made materials; a stainless steel firepit sits on a paved terrace alongside concrete block walls and gabion baskets filled with local volcanic rocks, while macrocarpa features overhead and on the steps.

Juliet Nicholas/NZ House & Garden Potted yuccas sit on a platform of steel mesh above the garden canopy, making a striking statement against a black wall at the entrance. A flowering cabbage tree (Cordyline australis).

“We had been living in a townhouse on a small shady section. We came up here and had views and sunshine,” says Bev. And wild weather. “We’re weather watchers,” says Ian. “We love watching the northwest drama coming over the mountains and the southerly ripping down the valley behind us and blasting through the garden.” The easterly, a dismal breeze devoid of character, is off their radar. “We’re tucked into the hill, so completely sheltered from it.”

The Coopers didn’t want to just watch the elements; they wanted to be connected to the landscape. “Most houses around here just have balconies but we wanted to be able to walk out onto the land,” says Bev. They built a house that spills down the hill with a central staircase leading to the lower kitchen and living area.

Juliet Nicholas/NZ House & Garden With vitex hardwood decks extending out either side and a cantilevered "prow", the Coopers' house resembles a glazed ship; designed by Ben Brady and built by the Keane brothers from Amberley, it won a Registered Master Builders House of the Year award in 2019; Ian often takes a dip in the corten steel pool which he constructed on site, fitting a false bottom to fulfil legal depth requirements and underwater lights for nighttime drama.

Not surprisingly, they opted for decks extending from the house starboard and port-side into the garden. “It’s just like being on a boat. You pick which side you want depending on wind,” says Ian.

Establishing a garden on a precipitous section comprised of rock and clay isn’t for the fainthearted. “When it’s dry, the clay is hard as rock and when it’s wet it’s slippery,” says Bev, who fell more than once before Ian set about building steps and terraces.

A marine engineer with boundless energy, he took to the project with gusto. “For the first year, he was out here every day from the crack of dawn.”

They followed a landscaping plan from Green Therapy, adapting it as they went along. “Once the drive was in, there was no access for heavy machinery so I did everything with a bucket and spade,” says Ian. He welded corten steel pools and planters on site, built chunky steps and seats out of macrocarpa, lugged 400kg of rocks into place with a chain-puller and constructed a firepit using gabion baskets.

Juliet Nicholas/NZ House & Garden "The estuary is beautiful. We love it, and the birdlife," says Bev; kingfishers are among the visitors to the garden which is richly planted with bird-friendly natives. An anchor and chain amongst miniature toetoe and native grasses is just one of many nautical mementoes in the garden.

Despite the dearth of earth, they were reluctant to bring in topsoil. Ian’s sister, Jenny, whose Canterbury garden featured in NZ House & Garden October 2021, was their oracle. “Jen told us just to mulch with wood chips and she was right. It’s already adding a lot of goodness to the soil,” says Ian.

Her warnings proved founded when they imported soil to fill vegetable beds at the top of the section. “It was the only soil we brought in and everything died. It must have been contaminated or full of spray. It took over a year to bring it back to some kind of growth.”

Juliet Nicholas/NZ House & Garden Silvered vitex decking, concrete block and black-stained timber give the "coastal industrial" vibe that the Coopers sought for their home; pots filled with sage and daisies soften the seating area on the south deck, which opens seamlessly from the kitchen.

It is largely, but not exclusively, a native garden. “We just wanted to cover the land and then let everything go wild,” says Bev. Pōhutukawa and puka thrive on the frost-free hill, while lancewoods, pseudopanax and a pair of mountain beeches remind the Coopers of the bush they so love. Textured carpets of carex, toetoe and lomandra coat the lower slopes.

“I’m happy to do the structural stuff and lug everything around, but I’m not much of a weeder,” admits Ian. Here Bev comes to the fore, happy to immerse herself in the garden and is green-fingered in the vegetable department. She trained as a florist before setting up a business making keepsake castings of babies’ hands and feet and is now an embalmer. “At work, I’m in full PPE and there are no windows, so I love coming home to this.”

Juliet Nicholas/NZ House & Garden Wood chips and organic matter have been added to the vegetable beds at the top of section to enrich the soil.

The yacht has gone but they’ve kept the binoculars, and regularly train them on the boats below. “We do miss sailing,” they wistfully agree. With the hard work done and the garden becoming increasingly self-maintaining, there may well soon be another vessel bobbing on the blue sea below.

Q&A with Ian & Bev Cooper

Most significant plant in the garden: Chinese palms. (Bev)

Favourite new plant: Large toetoe. (Ian)

Favourite garden combo: The mosses and the rocks. They give a cooler dimension to the garden and add texture. (Bev)

Most-used tool: It used to be the pickaxe, but now that it’s all mulched the pick is hanging up and the secateurs are getting a workout. (Ian)

Best edible crops: Cauliflowers in winter, strawberries in summer. (Bev)

Most-used part of the garden: Seating areas to the north and south that provide views plus shelter from the sun or wind, depending on the time of day. (Bev)

Best tip for other gardeners: Use a landscape architect. Like everything, it’s all about planning. (Ian)

We love this part of New Zealand because: We can see the mountains and the sea and Canterbury is home for both of us. (Bev)

Do you propagate any of your own plants: Seedlings pop up all the time and it’s very satisfying to move them or leave them right where they lie and watch them grow. (Ian)

Help in the garden: Just Ian. It’s a long-standing joke with our neighbour that Ian was always deep into a landscaping project. They would invite me over for a wine and say to bring the gardener once he had completed his work satisfactorily. (Bev)

Watering the garden: A small sprinkler system for the vege beds and fruit trees but all else by hand with a glass of wine in the evening or a triple shot flat white in the morning. (Ian)

Soil type: Clay and very hard. Even a pickaxe swung over the shoulder would only penetrate 20mm. Adding water and woodchips helped dramatically. (Ian)