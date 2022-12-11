How a famous department store became a colourful inner-city apartment

This Auckland apartment is in the former George Court department store building on Karangahape Rd.

NZ House & Garden’s Clever Conversions special edition features unique homes across Aotearoa, including this former Auckland department store. Words by Karen Burge, photographs by Jane Ussher.

The artist who renovated this apartment in the former George Court’s department store building on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd was drawn to the diversity and urban energy of the inner-city area. But she also felt an instant connection to the art deco-era building.

“As soon as I walked into the building I just fell in love with it. It was so beautiful, and I loved its history as a department store.”

The building was converted to residential living in 1993, with the high-stud, timber-floored apartment spaces sold as bare shells, allowing owners to complete their own fit-outs. The result is a building full of unique dwellings.

The transformation of this particular apartment began just days after the new owner took possession.

A glass end wall was rebuilt and double-glazed, the kitchen replaced, the bathroom refitted, a fireplace installed, the whole apartment repainted, the floor strengthened to take tiles and the outdoor area redesigned.

One of the boldest decisions was to lay a floor of black and white chequerboard tiles.

The owner was born in the Netherlands and the floor was just like one she remembered in her Dutch grandmother’s home.

She had pictures of interiors and scribbled notes she’d been gathering for years, so she knew exactly the look she would create.

The result is a very chic and personal space, perfect for creating her intricate hand-stitched quilts, beadwork, jewellery and handmade boxes.

Her favourite colours, purple and minty-green, are picked up throughout the apartment, most strikingly in the kitchen and the opulent bathroom, where she used grid paper and felt pens to design mosaic-tiled walls that give the sense of raindrops falling in a night sky.

The spaces are adaptable, to make the most of the compact apartment. The workroom has sliding walls that open to the living area, but when guests are staying she can close the area off as a spare room.

Through the seasons, the apartment is a lovely place to be – it’s cosy in front of the fire in winter, and in summer the roof terrace comes into its own.

“And I hardly notice the background hum of the motorway; it gives me a feeling of life going on around,” she says.

The initial move from a five-bedroomed home to a one-bedroomed apartment required ruthless culling and the help of a good friend who wore a path to the charity shop with load after load of cast-offs.

“I like the fact that I have decluttered my life,” she says.

“Making the decisions about what to get rid of was hard, but after it was done I felt really liberated. It’s great knowing you own only the things you need in life.

“You are no longer weighed down by possessions.”

