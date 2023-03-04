Lavender blueberry ice cream recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

The flavour of blueberries is mainly in their skins, so roughly mashing them before incorporating into the mixture is a must when making this ice cream. Feel free to add purple food colouring for a more intense look. You’ll find culinary lavender at specialty tea shops.

LAVENDER BLUEBERRY ICE CREAM

Prep: 20 minutes | Rest: 10.5 hours | Serves 6

Ingredients

120ml full-fat milk

2 tbsp dried culinary lavender

300ml cream

300g condensed milk

2 cups blueberries, mashed

1 tsp vanilla essence

Method

Heat the milk for 30 seconds in the microwave, add the lavender to the warm milk, and cover and infuse for at least 2 hours.

In a bowl, whisk the cream until soft peaks form. Add the condensed milk, mashed blueberries and vanilla extract. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 8 hours until very cold.

Churn the ice cream mixture in an ice cream machine. Alternatively, pour the mixture into a plastic container and place in the freezer. Stir the ice cream with a fork every 45 minutes until almost frozen.

Use immediately or store in the freezer. Remove ice cream from the freezer at least 10 minutes before serving.