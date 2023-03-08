Tiramisu ice cream cake recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

This ice cream cake is a refreshing twist on the classic Italian dessert and is surprisingly easy to make. You can simplify it even more by replacing the homemade mascarpone ice cream with vanilla ice cream.

TIRAMISU ICE CREAM CAKE

Prep: 20 minutes | Rest: 5 hours | Serves 12

Ingredients

21 ladyfingers

1 litre coffee ice cream

Mascarpone ice cream

300ml cream, chilled

440g mascarpone, chilled

300g condensed milk, chilled

2 tbsp marsala wine, dark rum or amaretto (optional)

3 tsp vanilla extract

Topping

500ml cream

3 tbsp icing sugar

To decorate

2-3 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp chocolate-coated coffee beans, chopped

Method

Line a 20cm round springform cake tin with baking paper or acetate.

Trim one end of each ladyfinger to make it flat. Place the ladyfingers, flat end down, around the inside of the cake tin.

Remove the coffee ice cream from the freezer and let it melt slightly for 10-15 minutes.

Spoon the coffee ice cream over the base of the cake tin, levelling the surface with a spatula. Freeze for at least 1 hour.

Mascarpone ice cream: In the meantime, make the mascarpone ice cream. In a big bowl, whisk the cream and 200g of the mascarpone. Add the condensed milk, marsala (if using) and vanilla extract, mixing gently with a spatula.

Churn the mixture in an ice cream machine until thick and creamy. Spoon the soft mascarpone ice cream over the coffee ice cream base, levelling the surface with a spatula.

Return to the freezer for at least 4 hours or until firm.

Topping: Put the cream, remaining mascarpone and icing sugar in a big bowl. Whisk until soft peaks form.

To serve, remove the tiramisu ice cream cake from the cake tin and place on a serving plate.

Top with the mascarpone cream and decorate with cocoa powder and chopped chocolate-coated coffee beans.