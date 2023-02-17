Yes, this magnifico DIY Italianate garden really is in Feilding

It’s hard to believe that this garden is in Manawatū

For the parterre garden in front of their Manawatu home, Villa Candotti, Peter and Jeanette Cranstoun found a pattern in a library book and mapped out the garden with string lines and a tape measure; the fountain is by Phoenix Italia, bought at a Palmerston North plant nursery.

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Two people, a trailer and Trade Me; those are what’s behind the creation of the gardens at Villa Candotti, an Italianate-style celebration of family heritage on the Aorangi flats near Feilding in Manawatū.

Home handyman Peter Cranstoun and his wife Jeanette hunted for bargains throughout New Zealand to create their 1.6ha garden and say the irony is that when they bought the land in 2003, they didn’t intend to have a garden at all.

“Trees, I thought we’d plant trees, and have long grass blowing in the wind,” Peter says.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Do-it-yourselfers Jeanette and Peter Cranstoun, who created their Italian-style garden with inspiration from library books using Trade Me bargains and lots of hard work.

Famous last words. In went firewood gum trees and wind-resistant natives such as karo for shelter, then creativity lured them into building an outdoor living area for alfresco dining, complete with a plastered outdoor fireplace.

Next came wisteria to scramble up and over the veranda trellises, and rose beds; hardy white ‘Iceberg’ and the richly fragrant but more temperamental ‘Auckland Metro’. Suddenly, a garden was happening, and what was emerging was an Italian-style garden, to honour Peter’s Italian heritage – his mother was a war bride from Trieste and Peter loves the warm, embracing culture.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Robinia 'Mop Top' trees give height to the parterre which is made out of English box (Buxus sempervirens), and the gravel paths lead the eye to the central fountain and white Lutyens-style bench, which is a great place to sit on a blustery nor'west day, sheltered by the karo (Pittosporum crassifolium) hedge.

Library books provided inspiration, and the couple drew out their designs. They used a tape measure and string lines to map out the garden shapes, and a recent aerial photograph showed how straight and accurate they were. “No laser sights here,” says Peter, quietly proud of his precision.

He’s equally proud that materials for the gardens, especially statues, planters and urns, have been recycled from other gardens. “Trade Me; we kept a good eye on it. We’d take the trailer up to Tauranga or Auckland to pick stuff up.”

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Ficus softens the loggia, which was built by the couple, and the windows beckon visitors to the outdoor chess set beyond.

The hard-worked trailer and equally hardworking do-it-yourselfers also took advantage of cut-price trees and shrubs in local nursery sales, and trailered many metres of compost from Palmerston North City Council’s green waste recycling scheme, improving the property’s clay and riverbed shingle soil.

They started in front of the house with a formal parterre of knot hedging created by slow-growing English box (Buxus sempervirens) planted five to the metre, enclosing beds of vivid red and white geraniums. Gravel paths encourage visitors to wander and admire ivy-leaf geraniums (Pelargonium peltatum) cascading out of stone urns, and to bask in the shelter afforded by tall karo hedges. The splashing, cool water of the fountain is particularly welcome on hot, nor’wester days, and Jeanette says the formality soothes and relaxes her.

They enjoyed this garden so much that Jeanette and Peter decided to keep going, and now a long Italian-style garden beckons from the end of the house, all straight avenues of tall, slender Italian cypress (Cupressus sempervirens ‘Totem’), box knot gardens and beds of bright annuals such as cosmos and cornflowers edged with the lamentably fast-growing silvery Teucrium fruticans. Bees love the little blue flowers, but Peter says it’s a high-maintenance hedge. “You’re at it every few weeks, to keep the shape right.”

Initially, the cypress trees caused difficulties. They first planted ‘Gracilis’ cypress and watched, dismayed, as its irregular habit and loose growth turned fluffy and informal. “Like a bad hair day,” says Jeanette. “We replanted with ‘Totem’ in the end, because they just weren’t right for the formality.”

The long garden leads to a loggia, which Peter and Jeanette built for two family weddings eight years ago. They started with concrete block foundations, a timber frame and fibreboard for the walls. Jeanette’s father was a plasterer, and advised the couple how to get the best results.

“The mud – that’s what they call the plaster – has to be the right consistency,” Peter says. “A bit like porridge for the first coat, so it’ll stick to the netting you cover the walls with. Then the second coat’s more like toothpaste. Like icing a cake, you glide it over. Hard on the wrists, when you’re four metres up in the air.”

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden The chess pieces came from Trade Me and the board is alternating slabs of concrete and grass.

The lion head at the top of the loggia was a Trade Me find and creeping ficus softens the structure. Its walls offer support for climbing roses, and it’s a relaxing spot to enjoy sweeping views of the Ruahine Range, often spectacularly snow-dusted in winter.

“And the cloudscapes. The clouds in Manawatū are incredible,” Jeanette says. “I love that about Manawatū.”

Their latest project, built during the 2020 Covid lockdown, is a plastered orangery. This is a warm winter suntrap, sited in the orchard, near olive and stonefruit trees, berries and the edible garden; as well as vegetables in raised beds. Pumpkins spill out of old tyres stacked against the fence and Jeanette says the strawberries have been exceptional this summer.

They plan to keep developing. The west side of the property is a sweep of long grasses going to seed – food for birds and bees – and test plots for a future wildflower meadow.

“And we’ll be opening to the public. We’ve had a couple of groups already, and some inquiries for wedding parties,” Jeanette says. “Find us on Facebook.”

Q&A with Peter & Jeanette Cranstoun

Most significant plant in the garden: The wisteria. The big purple variety scrambles round the house verandas, and there’s a pink and white one called ‘Lipstick’. I’ve got a lot of time for it, all year round. The bare branches in winter are beautiful. (Jeanette)

Best tip for other gardeners: Don’t be afraid to rip out a mistake and try again. (Peter)

Favourite new plant: The ‘Cupcake’ rose, bred by New Zealander Bob Matthews and awarded a Silver Certificate at The Hague International Rose Trials 2018. It’s a pale pink climber with beautiful colour and form. (Jeanette)

Favourite plant combination: Buxus and red and white geraniums. It’s striking, festive and like the Italian flag. (Jeanette)

Favourite time of day: The golden hours – the light and the colours at dawn and sunset. (Peter)

Least favourite garden job: Pruning roses, especially ‘Albéric Barbier’ – to tackle that one needs leather gauntlets and a tarpaulin, and you burn all the prunings or they grow. What they call a good doer. (Jeanette)

Climate: Six to 10 good frosts each winter and muggy summers. A really hot day hits 30C. (Peter)

Watering the garden: We run irrigation from the river. We’ve put in probably 2km of piping; it needs water most days in summer. The water’s full of iron, so it’s only fit for gardens or stock. (Peter)