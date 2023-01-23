This extraordinary Nelson villa renovation 'nearly killed me'

Serial renovator Ana Stevenson is still recovering from the “monster” project that overtook her life and her historic central Nelson villa.

Despite decades of experience and plenty of confidence, nothing prepared the interiors stylist and homestager for the 18-month renovation mission she finished late last year.

“I know the perils of doing up an old house,” Ana says. “This is the hardest one by far. It’s the longest, most expensive, with the biggest curve balls.

Daniel Allen/NZ House & Garden Records suggest that Ana and Johnny Stevenson’s home is 110 to 120 years old; the land was previously owned by an early Nelson bishop Andrew Suter; the carved pou in the front yard came from Johnny's family and Ana painted it black.

“It nearly killed me. It just went on and on and on, like a monster you couldn’t stop. The hallway alone... it took two weeks not two days because everything was out of plumb.”

Fortunately, she and her ship’s captain husband Johnny are thrilled with the result. The skipper, who works from Mauritius for large chunks of the year, was at sea for about two thirds of the tearing-apart, rebuilding and decorating period. Ana’s older children Mia and Gabe live in Nelson, as do Johnny’s eldest son Joel and his family. The couple’s youngest son, 14-year-old Lennox, was at boarding school during much of the upheaval.

Daniel Allen/NZ House & Garden The couple chat to friend Yasmin Barrington in the living space which Ana uses to host styling masterclasses for up to 20 women; the Danish muslin light in the corner has hung in four different Stevenson houses, the silk and wool rug was bought at auction, the woven leather occasional chairs are from Hawthorne Collections, the Design Warehouse dining chairs were designed for outdoor use and the vintage leather bench was bought at a local market for $50.

“Most of the time, it was just me juggling myself during the reno,” says Ana. “Johnny completely trusts me with what we do with houses. This is my thing, he does his thing. He doesn’t like the cost overruns so much but he’s really proud of what I do and thinks the result is absolutely incredible.”

Johnny has good reason to rely on his wife’s judgment in these matters. Ana was a schoolgirl when she started helping her own mother rip up carpet, sand, paint and sell a series of Nelson houses they lived in. Ana bought and renovated her first home at age 24 and has gone on to repeat the exercise at least 18 times.

Daniel Allen/NZ House & Garden In the curved kitchen island, the tap folds away and the sink can be covered: "I want a kitchen that doesn’t look like a kitchen, so it just becomes part of the furniture. It works really well," say Ana; the original benchtop broke while it was being installed, sparking another six-week delay to renovations; the kitchen was made by Bays Joinery.

By age 30, Ana had clocked up a fashion career in retail, styling, design and management on both sides of the Tasman and was ready to leave Auckland and the corporate world. In 1997, she purchased a Golden Bay cottage, sight unseen.

“I faxed my aunt to say, what can I buy for $65,000. Then I took a year out and renovated the place myself, with help from my dad, on a silk purse/sow’s ear budget. It was an absolutely brilliant reset.”

Seventeen houses, one divorce, one art gallery and many international travel adventures later, Ana was living in Māpua near Nelson with Johnny when she realised the former bishop’s residence in town was for sale.

She had admired the villa next to Nelson’s Christ Church Cathedral for years and, like plenty of other local women, had visited during its previous incarnations as a store selling antiques, clothing and jewellery, then art.

Daniel Allen/NZ House & Garden The main bedroom is large enough to include a kitchenette with fridge and coffee maker; the cross-stitch art above the fireplace is by Rowena Lukomska and the black and gold piece in the adjoining dressing room is by Golden Bay artist Robin Slow; the chandelier was in the house when the couple bought it.

When the couple bought the house on April Fool’s Day in 2021, it was painted in riotous blues and greens.

A month later, Ana and her team of tradespeople launched into stage one of the two-part renovation project. At the front, layers of exterior paint were stripped back to bare boards and the overgrown floral garden replaced by the owner’s trademark structure and restraint.

“It’s very simple. I only allow white flowers and green leaves and I have a climbing geranium that I take a cutting from, from every house I own. I’ve had it 12 years and it grows super quickly.”

Inside, work initially focused on what Ana dubs the primary suite, which includes a luxurious bathroom and her dream dressing room. Thanks to a central island and full 3.3m ceiling height cabinetry, she can now store her clothing collection – including vintage pieces that date back decades – in one room.

A small kitchen was added to the master bedroom, with a fridge and coffee maker that proved especially useful once the main kitchen had been pulled apart.

No part of the 240m² house has been left untouched, from the front parlour to the rear sunroom. At the back of the house, a rabbit warren of poky rooms has made way for the light-filled open-plan kitchen and living space, with its bifold doors, newly elevated ceiling and added skylights. In the back garden, the dilapidated garage has been reinvented as an office space and a loft-style studio bedroom that is Lennox’s domain during school holidays.

Elsewhere, new archways and wainscoting panels have appeared. Crooked walls have been realigned, new piles installed, windows double glazed, insulation packed into cavities and six heat pumps replaced with vastly more effective ducted underfloor heating.

As building progressed, costs skyrocketed and deliveries were delayed, while the home’s Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga category 2 listing required extensive consultation and extra fees. Ana has been unable to determine how old the house is but the land was bought by Anglican bishop Andrew Suter in 1891 which would make it between 110 and 120 years old.

Daniel Allen/NZ House & Garden In the guest bedroom, pieces by Nelson artists are hung above the bed, by Wanda Tait, and above the fireplace, Nic Foster; the wicker cabinet is from Ēdito and the linen bedding is by Camden Co.

“I knew we were going to be the ones to take it on the chin. Where previous owners had done spasmodic renos and restorations, I absolutely knew I couldn’t just give this one a lick of paint.” The finished house is cosy, light, easy to live in and “bloody amazing”.

And Ana swears she is not casting about for her next home, despite the seeming inevitability of another move. “I never make a plan,” she says. “It happens if the stars align.”

Daniel Allen/NZ House & Garden At the back of the house, the private deck contrasts to the very public front entrance: "I love listening to the church bells ringing out from here. It's just magical," says Ana; the pendant lights are from Kim Soo.

Q&A with Ana Stevenson

One smart thing we did: Was live in Wānaka before coming back to Nelson with the sole purpose of taking our retirement before we retired. Johnny has a passion for skiing and I loved being able to experience the Otago landscape.

I’m lucky: To own a homestaging business, with warehousing off-site, so I can store all the things I collect.

I can’t: Have too much colour around me. Monochrome is important when there is so much going on inside this brain. It’s timeless and everything goes with everything else. If I add colour, it’s the siennas and umbras of Tuscany.

Always: Paint the front door black.

I change: My hotel rooms and Airbnbs around when I’m in them. And I choose my holiday accommodation based on the decor. I just couldn’t have a holiday with a yellow floral cane suite.

It is magical: To hear the church bells ring out at the cathedral every Sunday morning, twice. I love that. I always call it the crown of Nelson, that cathedral, the way it sits on the hill with its apron of steps going down to town.

It is no accident: That our animals match my palette of black and grey – Pablo, the toy bulldog, and our cats Austin and Mezzanotte, which means midnight in Italian. Austin is more timid but Mezzanotte comes for a walk to the cathedral with me and sits on the neighbour’s community library box every day at 3pm because he knows that’s when the kids will come by and pat him.

The house will be on the Nelson House Tour on March 10 and 11. Click here for details and tickets.