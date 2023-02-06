After multiple moves, this Canterbury couple have a lighter, brighter future

A double fluted glass door with black steel framing and handles separates the entrance hall from the open-plan living area at Graham and Sue Hill’s Christchurch home; a Vertigo pendant in Copper by Constance Guisset for Petite Friture, Princeton chairs in Beige Lazio by BoConcept and a table from Trenzseater complete the dining area. Sue and Graham at the kitchen island, made from Neolith Himalaya Crystal in Ultrasoft finish.

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Graham and Sue Hill are no strangers to moving house. They’ve lived in old houses, new houses, houses in central Christchurch and a lifestyle block in North Canterbury. All while running a successful roofing business, founded by Graham in 1974, and raising their now-grown children – a son and a daughter.

“We liked the country side of the [4ha] block but not all the work,” says Sue. “Graham would work all week and then on Saturday would go straight on the lawn mower.” But a move back into the central city was hard after being used to all that space. “I felt like I just wanted to push the fences out,” she says.

Several years ago they moved to Clearwater, a resort-style complex on the city’s outskirts. They loved it so much that when they decided to downsize last year, they just moved to the other side of the resort.

READ MORE:

* Unusual angles made this homeowner nervous - but then she fell in love

* Mediterranean-style 'villa' in semi-rural Auckland a dream for country-lovers

* A builder and a fashion designer's sustainable Coatesville home



Anna McLeod/NZ House & Garden Natural colours, curved lines and views over the golf course combine to create a welcoming and contemporary living area; like the Elton sofa, which is covered in Mokum's Pure fabric in Pumice, the Spyder chairs in Zinc Ficara Stone are from Kovacs.

It’s easy to see why. Their double-storey townhouse looks out across a lake, to the soft green of a golf course and the Southern Alps beyond. Pale, sheer drapes fluttering in the morning breeze and a curved, cream couch keep the view as the focal point. It feels like being on holiday.

Graham has recently retired so they have more time to enjoy the area. There are daily walks, Graham plays bowls three times a week, Sue goes to pilates and they are looking forward to spending time in Australia where their son now lives.

While this house ticked all the downsizing boxes, is more secluded and easy to lock-up-and-leave, it had its downsides. As well as grey carpet and a gloomy interior, a dark stone surround on the fireplace felt more appropriate for an alpine lodge. And automatic electric sliding doors from the entry hall to the living area “felt like a supermarket”.

But having redecorated previous properties the couple could see the potential. “We knew it needed to be lightened up and opened out,” says Sue.

They turned to Lume Design, who they had worked with before, to help. The brief, says Lume’s the late Melissa Merrin, was to create something fresh, light and contemporary – that made the most of its beautiful location. Something timeless.

Melissa and her team worked closely with Sue and Graham to achieve the brief. The heavy stone fireplace was removed; the living areas were better connected by laying timber flooring throughout; balustrades, lighting and handrails were changed, and a skylight was added to the en suite. And those electric doors became the elegant black metal and fluted glass doors that now greet the couple’s visitors.

Other issues emerged during the redesign – like the downstairs ceilings all being at different heights. The existing laundry which included a toilet has been reimagined as a guest powder room with laundry appliances now hidden behind panelling, and bamboo-patterned wallpaper and brass tapware giving the room a more elegant look.

As Melissa described: “We didn’t want to lose functionality but wanted to glam it up a bit. We wanted to have some fun in there and when I suggested that wallpaper Sue said, ‘Just do it, I love it’.”

The existing galley-style kitchen was tucked around the corner which appealed to Sue: “I am quite a private person so I don’t want people to walk in and see right into my kitchen.”

But the Lume team added a large island bench at right angles to the hidden kitchen, extending the space and creating the perfect spot to serve drinks and socialise.

In what was previously a ceiling void, they have created a cosy media room with a large television where Graham likes to kick back and watch sport.

While the large dining table and a black sideboard in the entry hall came with the couple from their previous house, much of the furniture is new. There is no sentimental clinging to pieces here and unwanted items go to family, friends or other willing recipients. Says Sue: “I like things to fit nicely and if they don’t, they go.” The result is a gloriously uncluttered space.

That doesn’t mean an absence of nostalgia. A black and white photograph in the hall is of Sue’s mother’s home in Christchurch. A painting of the city’s Bridge of Remembrance shows the spot where Graham’s parents first met. A small brass lion standing on the living room shelf belonged to Sue’s grandmother and in the main bedroom an old, wooden barometer was inherited from Graham’s parents; it still works, he says.

This house has been transformed into a light, calm and contemporary space – and Graham and Sue are planning to stay put this time. “I think this is the nicest place we’ve lived in,” Graham says.

Anna McLeod/NZ House & Garden The outdoor entertaining area is easily accessed from the kitchen through bifold doors; minimalist planting includes cloud trees in large concrete planters from Grow Landscape & Lifestyle, underplanted with black mondo grass.

Q&A with Graham & Sue Hill

One tip for other homeowners: Have an interior decorator to throw ideas around with. (Sue)

Favourite kitchen appliances: Miele. (Sue)

Favourite new find: The black steel and glass doors – they make such an impact when you come into the home. (Sue)

Best seat in the house: The curved sofa – it makes such a statement. (Graham)

Flowers I couldn’t live without: White lilies. (Sue)

Favourite outdoor spot: Sitting out the front overlooking the 18th green of the golf course. (Graham)

Least favourite household chore: Cleaning the showers. (Sue)

Best place to stay in the area: Peppers Christchurch Clearwater Resort (Graham)