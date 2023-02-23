Chocolate & peanut butter popsicles recipe
This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.
These chocolate and peanut butter popsicles are a healthy yet decadent treat. Peanut butter adds a fudge-like consistency that is otherwise difficult to achieve from homemade popsicles. Remove them from the freezer 10 minutes before eating to enjoy them at their best.
READ MORE:
* Recipe: Chocolate Hemp Butter Cookies
* Sumac Salmon Tartare recipe
* Spanish Garlic Prawns with Grilled Bread recipe
CHOCOLATE & PEANUT BUTTER POPSICLES
Prep: 10 minutes | Rest: 15 hours | Makes 12
Ingredients
Chocolate layer
190g smooth peanut butter
160ml maple syrup
600ml full-fat coconut milk
1½ tsp vanilla essence
50g dutch processed cocoa powder
Peanut butter layer
60g smooth peanut butter
60ml maple syrup
200ml full-fat coconut milk
½ tsp vanilla essence
To decorate
2 tbsp cacao nibs
2 tbsp chopped peanuts
Chocolate layer: Blend the peanut butter, maple syrup, coconut milk, vanilla essence and cocoa powder to a smooth consistency.
Pour the mixture into a lidded plastic container and place in the fridge for at least 8 hours; this will make the consistency of the popsicles creamier.
Peanut butter layer: Use the same method as above to make the peanut butter layer.
Pour the chocolate mixture into 12 ice block moulds, to ²/³ full, then place in the freezer for at least 1 hour.
Once chilled, remove the moulds from the freezer and gently pour in the peanut butter mixture to fill most of the moulds. Place a popsicle stick into each one, sprinkle over a few cacao nibs and chopped peanuts and return to the freezer for at least 6 hours.