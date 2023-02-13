Bold, earthy and fun – wall and window trends for 2023

Retro looks give us comfort - this is Modelage wall panel by Casamance from James Dunlop Textiles.

In harmony

Biophilic designs that showcase the harmony that exists between the built and natural environment continue to trend, says Terry Isaako of wallpaper supplier Aspiring Walls.

n the post-pandemic world, retro graphics are also coming through strongly, in response to a deep-seated need for a sense of the familiar. Wallpaper may be taking its inspiration from the past but so too is paint.

“There is a lovely mood of looking back to a time when things felt simpler, summers were summers, and the world was good. People just need a warm cuddle from the past,” says Brenda Ngatai from Resene.

So, while they are repurposing and upcycling furniture, they’re also favouring a retrospective palette. This includes a passion for pastels. Soft and soothing weathered pastels are a great first step for people wanting to try a little colour, says her colleague, colour consultant Amy Watkins, whether that is washed-out blues or paler, prettier browns and tans. Complement these with grasscloth wallpapers which come in an array of textures, weights and effects.

Supplied Left: Feuille D'Or wall covering in Blush from the Folium collection by Osborne & Little from Allium. Right: La Grande Foret wallpaper from the Movida collection by Elitis from Artisan.

Supplied Left: Shades (Chalk) wallpaper in Ruby by BorasTapeter from IconRadford. Right: Walls in Resene Quarter Bokara Grey.

Pick-me-up

Energising hues and graphic patterns are breaking forth as we look for some lightness and fun in our surroundings. According to Davina Harper of Dulux, in this somewhat rebellious approach, colour combinations are unexpected – think lilac with soft orange, or pinks with blues – and there’s a disregard for so-called decorating rules. “Colour is a great way to express your personality at home. We’re also seeing more pattern and combinations of patterns being used together.”

Getting playful with paint is pick-me-up perfect. “We’re seeing a trend towards adding paint colour in unexpected spots and the element of surprise can be a powerful decorating tool,” says Davina. She advises adding colour to your timber window frames, door edges or the back of shelves – even to the ceiling. “Taking the ceiling colour part-way down onto the wall is a design trick to make the ceiling feel higher,” she explains.

Travel guilt is real, but a staycation by crafting a boutique hotel experience chez toi is one way some are coping. It takes courage, says interior designer Yvette Jay: “Dramatic, theatrical use of colour, pattern and texture is all in together.” Decorating walls with tropical-themed accents can evoke the holiday feeling without having to navigate long-haul flights.

Supplied Left: Feuilles Chamois wallpaper mural from the Big Patterns collection by Mr and Mrs Vintage from The Inside. Right: Wall in Dulux RangatÄua.

Supplied Left: Change is Good 37990-2 wallpaper from Aspiring Walls. Right: Main wall painted in Resene Stone Age and headboard wall in Resene Wilderness.

All is calm

As a counterpoint to so much global gloom, we’re leaning into the yin and yang of calmness. “On the one hand I’m seeing trends for warmer, earthy colours,” says interior designer Kirsten Ford. “But also, as we intentionally celebrate life, there are deeply personal, expressive tones.” Interior designer Yvette Jay agrees. Warm neutrals, brown, camel and taupe are making a play for top billing, she says, but we’re also experimenting with maximalism and not afraid to push punchy on the decor dial.

Last year, warm, dense brown was idenitfied as a shade to watch and, according to George Isles of IconRadford, that trend continues. Emerging shades of brown include those in the warm bronze/rust/terracotta family and, as a complement to this, sage green with nuanced tonal variations. “If you have a south-facing room, greens, pinks and yellows will liven them up and spark joy,” he says.

Supplied Left: Grasscloth wallpaper in Hyena from Porterâs Original Paints. Right: Walls in Dulux Glinks Gully.

Supplied Left: My Secret Garden Grand wallpaper in Black by BorasTapeter from IconRadford. Right: Wall in Resene Savour.

Max factor

In 2023, we’ll cue the scene stealers on the wallpaper stage. “There is an abundance of oversized, abstract patterns, Japanese-inspired brush strokes and hand-painted designs in wallpaper murals and panels,” says interior designer Kirsten Ford. Powder rooms are the perfect place for this type of strong statement on every wall, allowing maximum impact as soon as someone opens the door. Do it all or not at all, is the advice of George Isles of IconRadford.

When it comes to wallpaper, pattern is everywhere. Gone are feature walls, even with an accompanying plain or textured paper. “Large-scale scenes or artwork styles wrap around the entire room, making interesting journeys into architectural and joinery elements,” says George. Ceilings are certainly not left out of the story and regular wallpapers or paper-backed fabrics, envelop a room holistically, making their mark in every nook.

Supplied Left: Ecrin wall covering in Puerto Princesa by Élitis from Seneca. Right: New Leaves wallpaper in Green/White from the Greenery collection by AS Creation from The Inside, theinside.co.nz.

Supplied Left: Marvel in Indigo wallpaper by Mindthegap from Artisan. Right: Bold panels E395892 from Aspiring Walls.

Blind love

In the same way we layer our clothing, layering hard and soft furnishings together at the window can be as stylish as it is functional, says Lucy Ovenden of James Dunlop Textiles. “Pairing raw linen curtains with bamboo blinds speaks to the minimalist Scandi or Japandi design aesthetic, while installing wooden shutters with sheer curtains creates a clean contemporary look,” she says. Advancements in roller blind hardware and software have propelled them beyond a strictly economical choice. Construction options including environmentally conscious FSC papers and the technical ability to link to Apple HomeKit software has created a user-friendly option.

Traditional trimmings including fringes, banding and scalloped edges are gaining popularity. These romantic details can be used to embellish plain window treatments, touching on trends from neoclassicism to cottagecore.

Supplied Left: Luxaflex blinds from Lahood Window Furnishings. Right: Combining sheers and blinds with Aleuj in Linen by Catherine Martin for Mokum from James Dunlop Textiles.

Supplied JD Blinds from James Dunlop Textiles.

Layer up

Light and layered curtains are continuing in popularity, often used on a double track to pair with solid fabrics or a UV-resistant lining, says Lucy Ovenden from James Dunlop Textiles. For curtain header styles, wave and inverted pleat are the most popular. A wave header (or S-fold) is a contemporary style where the fabric is evenly distributed to create a simple, clean line. Synthetic sheers are particularly suited to this as they maintain their form across large windows, says Lucy.

An inverted or box pleat is a classic heading style that creates a tailored, elegant look and suits most fabrics. Deeply inverted pleats run across the top of the curtain to create a flat header that sits neatly under a curtain rod or on a track in uniformed folds. Prints or colours give added interest to sheers, or if you want the best of both worlds, Window Treatments have a curtain and blind in one, called Mystique.

Supplied Left: Patterned sheers using Nelma in Natural by Warwick Fabrics, from Lahood Window Furnishings. Right: Kyoto fabric in Linen with a box pleat header from James Dunlop Textiles.