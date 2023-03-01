Vanilla, mango & raspberry terrine recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

This terrine requires no cooking skills yet makes a beautiful summer dessert and a perfect treat after a long day at the beach. You can make it ahead then pull it out of the freezer when ready to use.

VANILLA, MANGO & RASPBERRY TERRINE

Prep: 15 minutes | Rest: 8 hours | Serves 10

Ingredients

1 litre vanilla ice cream

1 litre mango sorbet

400g frozen raspberries

100ml cream

¼ cup runny honey

Method

Line a loaf tin with baking paper.

Remove the vanilla ice cream and mango sorbet from the freezer and let them melt slightly for 10-15 minutes.

In the meantime, blend the raspberries, cream and honey to a smooth consistency.

Spoon similar amounts of vanilla ice cream, mango sorbet and raspberry puree into the tin in a decorative manner. Press down with the back of a spoon so there are no gaps.

Once done, cover the tin and place in the freezer for at least 8 hours.

To serve, turn out the terrine on to a serving plate and cut into slices.