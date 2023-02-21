Artist Jark Pane on the challenge of working with glass

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

The way light travels through thick sections of glass and the material’s “elusiveness” intrigue and drive Korean-born glass artist Jark Pane when she’s creating her delicate pieces.

The Aucklander, who releases her art under the name Soraa Glass, works predominantly in cast glass with the occasional dabble in blown glass.

Jark, who has a background in landscape architecture and currently works in urban regeneration, began experimenting with the material during a formative stint working for glass artist Luke Jacomb at Lukeke Design and learning the art of lost-wax casting from cast glass sculptor Katherine Rutecki.

Jark Pane/Supplied Soraa Conch in Pale Emerald. Soraa Conch and Scallop in Pale Grey.

“The process itself can very much be the inspiration; the elusiveness of the material can produce unexpected delights,” she says.

“This is also why I like to swap between working with cast glass, which is slow, precise and takes a lot of preparation, and blown glass, which is unforgiving, fast and action driven. They both call for a different thought process and keep things exciting.”

As well as creating a textile design for local fashion brand Ovna Ovich, Jark is working on a technically challenging larger piece.

In the meantime, you can see her creations at Kaukau in Wellington, Muse in Havelock North, Kingsroy in New Plymouth and online at soraa.glass.

Jark Pane/Supplied Ooh-fa in Mt Eden, Auckland. A lovely Coromandel beach.

Jark Pane’s favourite things

Food: There are so many delicious places to dine in Auckland. Current favorites are Ooh-Fa, Roses Dining Room and Aigo Noodle Bar.

The beach: I love being immersed in the waves, hot sand and spending time with friends on a summer afternoon. This is a beach in Coromandel where I had a spring dip.

Supplied Woman Made by Jane Hall. Scenes from a Yellow Peril.

Woman Made by Jane Hall: An inspiring documentation of contemporary female designers who have shaped the world of aesthetics and design thinking.

Scenes From a Yellow Peril: This play provided a very provocative yet thoughtful reference point for all young Asians growing up in Aotearoa today.