House & Garden Tours answer 'outright curiosity' for seeing other people's homes

In this Nelson guest bedroom, pieces by local artists are hung above the bed. The wicker cabinet is from Ēdito and the linen bedding is by Camden Co.

Strong demand for the NZ House & Garden Tours show that the desire to see inside other people’s homes is still one of our favourite pastimes.

Back after a one-year hiatus due to Covid, the house tours have almost sold out in Wānaka (February 24 and 25) and tickets are selling fast to the three other destinations in Nelson (March 10 and 11), Manawatū (March 24 and 25) and Clevedon in south Auckland (March 31 and April 1).

“People continue to buy the magazine because they want ideas and because they just love to see how other people live - from what paint colours they choose through to how they make their beds,” says NZ House & Garden editor Naomi Larkin.

“This outright curiosity and search for inspiration are also key reasons why they travel across the motu to attend the tours. Many are repeat tour-goers and haven’t missed participating in years.”

Paul McCredie/Stuff This home in Feilding, Manawatū has quirky rabbits dancing in the garden.

Adds Bex Taylor, marketing manager at Stuff Events which organise the tours: "It's like going to open homes without having to put on an act of being a potential buyer! Fun, inspirational and guilt-free.”

The event is the country’s largest and most established charity house tour and has in the past 14 years raised more than $1 million for both the Cancer Society and - from 2014 - current charity partner, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

“Cancer touches so many people’s lives in many different ways and our charity partners do a tremendous amount to help. It is this charity aspect that not only prompts many homeowners to be a part of the tours but is also why it’s so important we keep them going,” Larkin says.

The Nelson tour offers a mix of house styles to suit all tastes including old-world elegance in a mansion owned by a couple who both love and sell antiques, a winemaker’s home, an incredible renovation of an ex-bishop’s villa in the city centre and a quirky round house that’s a captivating ode to its 1970s beginnings and artist owner.

Jane Ussher/Stuff This quirky round house in Nelson is a captivating ode to its 1970s beginnings and artist owner.

This is the first time Manawatū has hosted a tour and Naomi says “we’ve uncovered some real gems for you to see” including a beautiful old art nouveau homestead, an edgy architectural Feilding home constructed from concrete, steel and glass, and a house that looks like a Mondrian painting.

Both Clevdeon and Wānaka also offer broad appeal and are evidence that a Kiwi style of architecture is thriving.

Naturally Wānaka has schist and cedar, along with a house wrapped in corten steel and a beautiful thoughtfully re-imagined crib, while Clevedon is not devoid of wow factor either, boasting a spectacular Grand Designs new-build and a true country-style homestead built in 1896.

Jackie Meiring/Stuff The Clevedon tour boasts a spectacular Grand Designs new-build.

Many of the homes are also surrounded by beautiful gardens, giving a bonus to tour-goers.

