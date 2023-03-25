Sticky gochujang chicken meatballs & coconut rice recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Gochujang (Korean chilli paste) adds a unique, punchy flavour to this sticky-delicious meatball sauce.

STICKY GOCHUJANG CHICKEN MEATBALLS & COCONUT RICE

Prep: 15 minutes | Cook: 25-30 minutes | Serves 4

Ingredients

Coconut rice

400g can coconut milk

1 cup jasmine rice

Chicken meatballs

500g chicken mince

1 tbsp gochujang

2 tbsp light soy sauce

3 spring onions, finely chopped

1 tbsp finely grated ginger

1 clove garlic, crushed

½ cup panko crumbs

1 bunch broccolini, trimmed

2 tbsp sesame oil

Thai basil leaves, to garnish

1 tbsp sesame seeds, to garnish

Sticky gochujang sauce

1 tbsp gochujang

3 tbsp runny honey

3 tbsp rice vinegar

⅓ cup light soy sauce

Method

Coconut rice: Put coconut milk and ½ cup water in a medium pot. Bring to a low boil. Add the rice and a big pinch of salt. Stir to combine, cover, then turn the heat down to the lowest setting possible. Cook for 10 minutes, then turn the heat off and leave the rice to sit, covered, for another 15-20 minutes, without lifting the lid. Remove lid and fluff up rice with a fork.

Chicken meatballs: Preheat the oven to 220C. Line a large, low-sided oven pan with baking paper.

Put the chicken, gochujang, soy sauce, spring onions, ginger, garlic and panko crumbs in a bowl. Mix until well combined. Use damp hands to roll the mixture into 16 balls; place in the pan. Add the broccolini to the other side of the pan; drizzle with sesame oil and season. Bake for 15 minutes or until the meatballs are golden and cooked through.

Sticky gochujang sauce: Put the gochujang, honey, vinegar, soy sauce and 2 tbsp of water in a small pot. Boil for 2-3 minutes or until the sauce thickens and reduces by about a quarter. Remove from the heat. Remove the broccolini from the oven pan. Toss the meatballs in half the sauce then return to the oven for 3-5 minutes, until the sticky sauce slightly caramelises and clings to the meatballs.

Serve the broccolini and meatballs over bowls of coconut rice. Drizzle with remaining sauce and top with a few Thai basil leaves and a sprinkling of sesame seeds.