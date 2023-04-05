Sago pearl puddings recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Chilled sago pearls drizzled with palm sugar syrup and a creamy coconut topping is an ideal dessert for a hot summer’s day. Tropical fruit such as lychees or mango makes a great accompaniment.

READ MORE:

* Quinoa, chicken & chickpea salad with tahini dressing recipe

* Smoked fish, fennel & avocado salad with almondaise recipe

* Spanish pork, orange & olive salad with smoked paprika dressing recipe



SAGO PEARL PUDDINGS

Prep: 5 minutes | Cook: 20 minutes | Serves 6

Ingredients

200g sago

Palm sugar syrup

175g palm sugar, coarsely grated

50ml water

Juice of 1 lime

Coconut sauce

400g can coconut cream

2 star anise

Pinch of salt

To serve

Canned lychees or sliced fresh mango

Method

Bring a large pot of water to the boil. Add sago, reduce the heat and simmer gently for 10 minutes, stirring regularly to prevent sago from sticking to the pot.

After 10 minutes remove pot from the heat, cover and set aside for another 10 minutes.

Strain the sago in small batches using a sieve placed under cold running water to wash away excess starch. Drain and scoop the sago into small glasses or cups, cover and chill.

Palm sugar syrup: Put all ingredients in a pot set over medium heat; stir until sugar dissolves then simmer for 2-3 minutes. Set aside to cool then chill before serving.

Coconut sauce: Put all ingredients in a pot set over low heat. Bring just to the boil then turn down the heat and simmer for 2 minutes. Strain to remove star anise. Cover and chill before serving.

To serve: Spoon some palm sugar syrup over each sago cup then top with coconut sauce. Serve with lychees or mango, as preferred.