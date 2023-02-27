Seasoned renovators tackle unique project - one home from two apartments

Left, the couple love living in their city apartment - the complex won a New Zealand Institute of Architects award in 2022. Right, Mark's auctioneering skills helped him buy the treasured artwork by Ralph Hotere which hangs above a wood and metal chest Jodi sourced from Hawthorne Collections when she was staging interiors; the Italian floor lamp is from Belle Interiors Collection and the Indian floor cushions can be used inside and out.

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine

Not content to buy just one apartment off the plans, Mark and Jodi O’Loughlin bought two then joined them together.

As Christchurch city rebuilds from the ground up, the area framed by the four avenues is fast becoming filled by mid to high-density housing. Apartment buildings and complexes vary enormously in size and style.

The recently completed Riverbank Quarter apartment complex is representative of the new urban scape and it’s where the O’Loughlins created their new home for themselves and children Grace, 23, and Hugo, 21.

READ MORE:

* Auckland family go global with designer rebuild

* This extraordinary Nelson villa renovation 'nearly killed me'

* Concrete bunker to surfers' paradise – Mt Maunganui home gets designer revamp



The couple love to renovate and remodel homes. During their 25 years together, they have owned more than 10 properties including historic villas, architecturally designed city houses and beachside pads.

Anna McLeod/NZ House & Garden The living room of Mark and Jodi's central Christchurch apartment blends antique and contemporary styling where a renaissance artwork bought at auction hangs alongside a lino etching by New Zealand artist Sam Harrison; Pols Potten glass decanters from McKenzie & Willis sit on an Asian antique console, the Oscar Swing chairs are from Cuchi and dressed with cushions by local designer Sharon Ng and the over-dyed Indian rug is from Nile Rugs.

The apartment provided a whole new challenge. This was their first experience of working alongside an architect, a developer and a builder to bring their custom-designed floor plan and interior fit out to reality. “It was complicated,” Jodi says.

They collaborated with architect Marcus Stufkens and developer Grant MacKinnon to morph the twin apartments into a double-storey 226m² space. Jodi was no stranger to making big calls on modifying interiors, but this project was different.

“I found it extremely pressured. Everyone was working within a tight time frame and that left little time for me to make considered decisions. The pressure of project timelines and penalty clauses had a big impact on the time available to us when we wanted to make choices outside the original specifications,” Jodi says.

Changes included installing steel windows in place of solid walls between the stairwell and the kitchen and, more controversially, between the main bedroom and the living area. “I wanted to achieve a loft-style apartment and having the living room looking into the bedroom was integral to that vibe. We love it,” Jodi says.

A skylight in the ceiling above the stairwell – a departure from the original plans – floods the upper level with natural light. Chocolate-coloured, wide oiled hardwood flooring anchors the interior. By her own admission, Jodi “hates shiny sh**”. The team involved in the project were committed to ensuring no design detail breached her partiality for matte finishes. “Our electrician is a magician and our builder Brad Shotter was amazing. They totally got my design identity and outcome preferences.”

The project wasn’t just about the look – practical issues arose, including a fiercely debated solution for heating the spacious rooms. “We wanted to add a heat source to complement the gas fire but needed a way to fit this into the roof cavity without lowering the 2.7m-high ceiling that gives the industrial warehouse vibe to our home. Fortunately, the electrician and the architect came up with a slimline option that fitted into the roof cavity.”

Anna McLeod/NZ House & Garden A steel outdoor table from McKenzie & Willis acts as a continuum of the kitchen island; the Chopsticks dining chairs by Sean Dix are from Zenith, the antique telescope was a gift to Mark from the kids and the large cabinet from Impulse Imports is used to store drinks, glasses and tableware; Yuri, the porcelain bust on the bench, survived the Christchurch earthquakes despite being perched on a pedestal in a hallway; the oiled wooden floors are stained Moeraki and are from Jacobsen.

Jodi is a stylist who admits that she “never stops thinking how a space could be improved”. This is hardly surprising given that her mother and aunt were the creative spirits behind well-known Christchurch concept store Soeur Design. Mark is a realtor; matching people to property is in his DNA.

The O’Loughlins are delighted with the way the new space works with their assorted art, treasures and collectibles – which are often subject to Jodi’s desire for rearranging. She regularly shifts the furniture and replaces art from a small stash she stores in the garage.

“I am my own worst critic. My parents were my style influencers. We moved a lot as children. I need to keep reminding myself that there is no perfect. There is always something you want to change. I know when something is right, but some things have a greater intention in a different place.”

Jodi favours items that can be repurposed and used in ways not originally intended. The lacquered Chinese cabinet in the kitchen acts as a liquor cabinet. A carved wooden tray initially designed as a stool top is used to display kitchen condiments on the bench. The salt pig hanging on the back of a stool was originally a holy water holder.

“I love having a combination of old and new, and I especially like having old things that can be purposeful; brought back to life in new ways,” she says.

The apartment is one of 12 in the four-block complex overlooking the historic Edmonds band rotunda and the Avon River/Ōtakaro. Next door is a memorial park on the site formerly occupied by the Pyne Gould Corporation (PGC) building that collapsed in the 2011 earthquake. In summer, the grassed outdoor space is a venue for concerts and Latin dancers often gather in the evening to perform.

The residents who live alongside Jodi and Mark in Riverbank Quarter represent the emerging diverse urban population in the new-era Ōtautahi. “Our neighbours are mostly owner-occupiers and range from older European immigrants to young professionals with children,” Jodi says. “It is such a mix. It’s great.”

Bob, a west highland cairn terrier cross, is a living example of the O’Loughlins passion for saving precious things. He was adopted from the SPCA after the earthquakes and is as enthusiastic about his latest home as his owners – roaming outside in a large fenced central courtyard and visiting canine mates in neighbouring apartments. City living clearly suits the entire whānau.

Q&A with Mark and Jodi O’Loughlin

My decorating style is: Industrial wabi-sabi. I love rich, earthy neutral tones with lots of texture to complement the industrial elements. For example, old overdyed Indian rugs, soft velvet couch coverings, linen-covered industrial chairs, bronze metallic Italian mesh curtains and Asian-inspired antique furniture and artefacts. We have always had a passion for art so needed plenty of wall space to hang it. (Jodi)

Favourite family treasures: Hmm, tough choice. The antique Japanese telescope given to me by our children Grace and Hugo for my birthday and the Ralph Hotere artwork above the Indian console. (Mark)

Best money we ever spent: The oiled wooden flooring, concrete rendered interior walls, industrial steel internal windows on the upper level, the stone benchtops in the kitchen and bathrooms and the suspended gas fire. (Mark)

Best seat in the house: The olive green antique leather chair from European Antiques that overlooks the Avon River and the PGC memorial reserve. (Mark)

The French antique chair beside the fire. (Jodi)

Favourite new find: An antique rocking chair for $50 from an op shop in Merivale. (Jodi)

Favourite eatery: Francesca’s Italian Kitchen in Gloucester St. (Mark)

One place worth visiting in Christchurch: Riverside Market eatery and shops. (Jodi)