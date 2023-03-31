Garden transformed from rabbit-infested to something special

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

If there’s one thing a hungry bunny loves to munch on, it’s native seedlings. One day you have hundreds of little kahikatea sprigs and the next day you have none.

Which is why Derek McLuskie and Anne Hynds christened their serene Featherston garden Dead Rabbits Run. “Because when we first got here, the place was inundated with rabbits,” explains Anne. “Seriously.”

Needless to say, the first thing on the to-do list when these ardent conservationists bought their 4ha block of extensively grazed land 12 years ago, was deal to the pests. Firefighter Derek shot as many as he could and laid humane multi-purpose traps for the rest, catching possums, rats, mice, stoats and one weasel. “I wouldn’t ever want to be cruel to the rabbits but you certainly do lose patience,” he says.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Left, Derek McLuskie and Anne Hynds' garden plans include some "careful editing'', planting more local species which are "unique to Wairarapaâ¦ and perhaps have been slightly forgotten", and maybe a spa bath in the top paddock. Right, two cast-iron urns from Wakefield Antiques in Greytown mark the entry to the forest walk and fernery; the maple grove is in the background, a totara is to the left and rengarenga grows in the foreground.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden This remnant of native forest made Derek and Anne fall in love with their Wairarapa property, even though rabbits and grazing livestock had annihilated the undergrowth; a majestic kanuka is ringed by flowering rengarenga while behind is the maple grove and to the left, a deciduous azalea is a pop of orange behind the stone bird bath.

Which begs the question, what attracted them to these bare paddocks in the first place? And the answer? It was because of a beautiful fragment of ngahere – original bush, perched on an earthquake escarpment.

Now that once-struggling remnant is the focus of their magical and slightly other-worldly garden. “The native trees set the scene,” says Anne. “Everything in a way has to bow to them.”

What a difference 12 years of predator-free gardening has made. Kererū, korimako (bellbirds) and pīwakawaka are frequent visitors, while ruru (moreporks) and kārearea (native falcons) swoop in, looking for a meal among the hundreds of sparrows nesting in the night-scented lemonwood.

When the rewarewa, or native honeysuckle, is in flower, says Anne, “the tūī just go nuts, and you can hear the sound of the bees swarming in for the flowers.” Tiny geckos have returned to bask in the sun. “They’re so cool,” says Anne. “You really become attuned to the animals that inhabit the garden.”

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden A formal fountain, from Wakefield Antiques in Greytown and encircled with Teucrium fruticans (tree germander), anchors the romantic garden.

Not that they’re purists. Far from it. The first thing this couple planted was a pine windbreak. “The wind here is fierce,” says Derek. “Even coming from Wellington, we didn’t really appreciate what we were buying into.”

And around the house is the “romantic garden”, planted with everything a traditional gardener’s heart could desire.

The house itself, plain on the outside, contemporary on the inside, was originally part of the Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre and relocated to the property by the couple. Since Anne has spent her career in education, this seems somehow appropriate.

“It was just this rat-infested bunkhouse,” says Anne. “Honestly, I’m sure the neighbours must have freaked out when it first got relocated because I freaked out. But Derek had the vision of how it could look.”

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden The tall spires of giant echium grow incredibly well here, says Anne, and cope admirably with Featherston's fierce nor'wester; in the foreground are the slender trunks of kanuka, with totara in the back, while geums and blue irises mix happily with flax.

In fact, there’s a bit of a his-and-hers vibe going on at Dead Rabbits Run. “We help each other all over the garden but we have our own domains as well,” says Derek.

Anne welcomed the chance to finally transplant her much-travelled collection of potted plants directly into the Wairarapa soil, including two 30-year-old maples – maples were her mum Verna Hynds’ favourite plant. The romantic garden, set against the huge old rewarewa trees, tītoki and tōtara, includes magnolias (her grandmother’s favourite), rhododendrons, camellias, roses, peonies, espaliered apple trees and oakleaf hydrangeas.

Plus, “I’ve just fallen in love with dahlias,” says Anne. She would love to add a shepherd’s hut to this space, surrounded by fragrant plants. “Any of the roses we buy, we might not know their names but they have to have a powerful scent. We love that sense of perfume.”

Derek’s domain includes the fernery, his bonsai and the clivias that splash colour all through the dry woodland shade. And a stumpery, which is “an old Victorian idea of using all the old gnarled roots,” Derek explains. “You clean them up and just throw them on the ground.” It’s amazing, he says, what ferns and mosses and fungi spring up from the rotting wood.

Their garden, says Anne, takes “a braided approach”. Since her whakapapa is Irish, Scottish and English, and her gardening grandparents loved cottage gardens, she has a soft spot for many exotics.

“Our ancestors came here from other places but Aotearoa is our home. And there’s something about the specialness and uniqueness of those native plants. So we plant things that complement them: braiding in – weaving in – that sense of the native with the exotic.”

The native treasures may be less showy but they’re there. “We have some native orchids up in one of the trees,” Derek says. “There’s quite a variety but if you don’t know to look for them, you don’t see them. They hang up in the tree like a scruffy fern.

“Once a year, for about a week, they have these gorgeous tiny little flowers, but you’ve got to climb up the ladder to see them properly.”

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Anne and Derek bought 20 tonnes of rock from a local limestone quarry to create their take on the Japanese garden in Invercargill; birds nest in the cabbage trees which were planted as seedlings and flourished once the rabbits had gone; also in the mix are hebes, flax, miniature conifers, titoki, rewarewa, kanuka and totara.

As much as you want something instant when you start a garden, Anne says, “I think what we’ve learned is to sit back and take a look at how things grow and what suits what.” And these two are not going anywhere. “We talk a lot about how we’re going to get carried out of here in pine boxes, aren’t we, darling?”

But Derek’s not keen even to travel that far. “We’ll build a tomb here,” he says.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Visitors are greeted by a colourful riot of lavender, californian poppies, red geraniums and marigolds at the front of the house.

Q&A with Anne Hynds & Derek McLuskie

We’re especially proud of: Gaining a QEII National Trust covenant to protect the native bush, which is best described as a low-land primary forest remnant. (Derek)

We are working with Trevor Thompson from the trust on a restoration and planting plan. It has been encouraging to see more native birds in the garden. (Anne)

Favourite garden tool: I always have secateurs in my back pocket. (Derek)

My new lightweight wheelbarrow for mulching and weeding. (Anne)

We’ve been influenced by: Ōtari-Wilton’s Bush in Wellington and the Wellington Botanic Garden continue to inspire us. (Derek)

Our visit to the botanic gardens at Queens Park in Invercargill, in particular the Japanese garden, enthused us to create our own rock garden. (Anne)

Our gardening philosophy: Our garden continues to evolve as does our philosophy. We have so much to learn, but there are so many knowledgeable people eager to help – we’re enjoying being part of a larger gardening community. (Derek)

Is the garden open to the public: Yes, for the Pūkaha Wairarapa Garden Tour in November, which raises funds for forest restoration work at the Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre. (Derek)