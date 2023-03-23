Three authentic Italian pasta recipes to try

A new book by the Pasta Queen, Nadia Caterina Munno, delves into the world of Italian cooking.

TONNARELLI CACIO E PEPE

Prep and cooking time: 15 minutes | Serves 4

Cacio e pepe is the dish that’s followed me throughout my entire life. Don’t let the simplicity of the ingredients fool you – this recipe requires some practice. The perfect cacio e pepe is all about creating a silky sauce that mingles with pasta strands without clumping. My secret is to use a moist, young pecorino romano around nine months old rather than a drier, aged one. I also boil the pasta in half the amount of water as I usually would for maximum starch content.

Ingredients

300g finely ground pecorino romano cheese

1 tbsp coarsely ground black pepper, plus more for garnish

450g homemade tonnarelli or store-bought fresh egg spaghetti

Method

Fill a large pot halfway with water. Bring the water to a rolling boil over high heat.

While the water is coming to a boil, in a medium bowl, combine the pecorino romano and 240ml water and stir passionately, adding more water a little at a time as needed to make a luscious cream.

In a large frying pan, heat the ground pepper over low heat, swirling to lightly toast it and bring out its gorgeous aromas, about 30 seconds. Add a splash of water and swirl to infuse it with the pepper’s spicy and smoky aromatics. Remove the pan from the heat.

Once the water has reached a rolling boil, season lightly with sea salt. Drop in the tonnarelli and cook until the pasta is tender, about 2-2½ minutes.

Transfer the pasta directly to the pan with the pepper. Pour in the pecorino romano sauce and toss vigorously until the pasta is drenched in peppery sauce and the sauce is silky and smooth. Add tears of the gods (pasta cooking water) a spoonful at a time if the sauce is clumpy and stir passionately until smooth.

Serve drizzled with any remaining sauce in the pan and garnish with a scrunch of black pepper.

GORGEOUS TIPS

Cacio e pepe is a very fast recipe to make because the tonnarelli cooks so quickly and the sauce isn’t cooked. Using the tears of the gods in the pecorino romano sauce is essential for breaking down the cheese’s proteins and creating a silky outcome.

Coarsely grinding peppercorns awakens their flavours and brings a subtle smokiness to your cacio e pepe. Be sure to always use fresh peppercorns – they should taste spicy when you bite into them – and grind them just before you begin to cook.

Be confident and a bit aggressive while mixing the pasta with the sauce. Use two wooden spoons and toss with the passion of an Italian until the pasta and sauce form a velvety union.

Supplied Spaghetti al Limone.

SPAGHETTI AL LIMONE

Prep and cooking time: 20 minutes | Serves 4

This creamy and tangy pasta dish is a luscious love letter to my first encounter mustering my courage to climb a ladder to reach a lemon. The touch of butter and splash of cream make it rich, while the citrusy tang keeps it fresh and juicy.

Ingredients

450g spaghetti

3 tbsp unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Grated zest of 2 lemons, plus more for garnish

Juice of 1 lemon

480ml cream

Method

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil over high heat. Season with sea salt until the water tastes like a seasoned soup. Drop in the pasta and cook until very al dente (a little more than half the recommended cooking time).

Meanwhile, in a large deep saute pan, heat the butter and garlic over medium-low heat and cook until the garlic starts sizzling with little bubbles around it, 1-2 minutes. Add the olive oil, then the lemon zest and lemon juice, and let the flavours mingle.

Pour in the cream and season with a heavy pinch of sea salt. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook, stirring frequently, until the cream sauce begins to thicken, about 5 minutes longer.

Transfer the pasta to the saute pan along with a ladleful of pasta cooking water. Cook the pasta until al dente. Check frequently to see when the pasta is done and add more pasta cooking water as needed to finish cooking the pasta and keep the sauce loose.

Serve with lemon zest sprinkled on top.

Supplied The Assassinâs Spaghetti.

THE ASSASSIN’S SPAGHETTI

Prep and cooking time: 30 minutes | Serves 4

This is a very famous dish from Puglia, and the recipe is based on an almost true story involving a drunk chef and a beautiful woman. It was served to a guest who was so overwhelmed by the spice he shouted: “What are you trying to do – kill me?!” Thus, the Assassin’s Spaghetti was born. Serve this to spice up your life.

Ingredients

60g tomato paste

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp chilli flakes, or to taste

60g extra-virgin olive oil

400g tin peeled plum tomatoes, crushed by hand

450g spaghetti

Whole fresh long red chillies, for garnish

Method

In a medium pot, bring 1.4 litres water to a rolling boil over high heat. Stir in the tomato paste until it dissolves to create a tomato broth. If necessary, season it with sea salt until it tastes like a seasoned soup. Keep the tomato broth warm over a very low heat.

Meanwhile, in a large deep saute pan, sizzle the garlic and chilli flakes in the olive oil over low heat. Add the tomatoes and a heavy pinch of sea salt. Increase the heat to medium high and add the uncooked spaghetti. Ladle in the tomato broth to keep the spaghetti just barely submerged, adding more as needed.

Let the pasta cook until it sticks to the bottom of the pan and starts to burn slightly. Toss briefly and add a splash (60ml) of tomato broth to the pasta. Cook until al dente, allowing the pasta to completely absorb the liquid. Add 60ml tomato broth at a time as needed to finish cooking the pasta.

Serve garnished with fresh chillies.

This edited extract from The Pasta Queen by Nadia Caterina Munno, HarperCollins NZ, $50, was published with permission.