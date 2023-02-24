Samoan and Scottish heritage explored through mixed media artworks

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

A Covid lockdown in 2021 led Auckland-based Samoan/Palagi artist Linda Va’aelua to experiment with painting on discarded hessian firewood sacks when she couldn’t get hold of her usual materials: “I thought I may as well try to paint on them since I had no canvas.” It turned out to be much more inspiring to work on such a raw and rough surface, she says. “I liked the fact that I was repurposing something that would ordinarily be thrown away, into a work of art.”

Linda explores her Samoan and Scottish heritage through her art, represented through “the abstracted mauga shapes that represent the mountains of Scotland and Samoa, contrasted in colour... I often split the artwork in half to suggest the opposing hemispheres and the opposing cultures which contrast yet balance each other.”

As well as her primary medium of acrylic paint, she has introduced hand-stitched wool suggesting navigation and polypropylene tartan tape cut into traditional Samoan tatau (tattoo) designs. “All reference my identity through traditional patterns and motifs.”

Linda’s next major exhibit is a group show she is curating in May at Māngere Arts Centre which is a tribute to her uncle, Iosua To’afa, a pioneering Samoan artist who has not received much attention to date. Until then, you can find Linda’s work at Auckland’s Scott Lawrie Gallery or via instagram.com/lindavaaeluaartist.

LINDA VA’AELUA’S FAVOURITE THINGS

Thea Ceramics mug: I love to drink tea out of my favourite mug. It tastes so much better and I appreciate the craftsmanship of the pottery and that it is made by a local wāhine-run business.

Siapo (Samoan tapa cloth): This is very old and was gifted to us by my husband’s aunty. It has always had pride of place in our home.

Handmade cards: These were made by my children for Mother’s Day and my birthday. Every one is unique in its creativity and personality, just like each child.

Nuku by Qiane Matata-Sipu: This was a friend’s passion project I designed that became a reality through hard work. It reminds me anything is possible if you are dedicated enough.