No rules and no matchy-matchy for this artist's rented home

Nicky Forman includes gold leaf in her work, including in these quatrefoils she is creating for an upcoming exhibition. Pictured with rescue dog Charlie, she has lived in her rented apartment for 12 years; the green sofa belonged to her grandfather: âI used to sleep on it when I stayed with him â itâs a fold-out and surprisingly comfortable.â

The Remuera home of artist Nicky Foreman follows no set rules. It’s a colourful trove of treasured finds and creative pieces gathered over many years. “I’ve got no rules at all. Nothing is off limits, providing it’s interesting. I don’t like things to be matchy-matchy or too carefully curated.

“I move things around often and pair things differently to change it up. I don’t mind clashing colours at all. I have a lot of red in the house which I love. It has a lovely opulence about it,” she says.

It is the story that lies behind the furniture and objects that attracts Nicky. Her fascination with exotic and pre-loved pieces goes back to her childhood.

“For as long as I can remember I have been interested in objects and art from the past and different cultures,” she says. Overseas trips fuel her passion for hunting and collecting, as well as inspiring her creatively.

“I repeatedly gravitate back to Paris, staying always in the same ramshackle Hôtel Esmeralda, just across from Notre-Dame. Having access to museums like this is invigorating and a way of filling up my creative energy.” Her apartment is dotted with mementos from her travels.

She’s always searching for the next exciting discovery. “At the moment I am looking for a Chinese gold or black lacquer screen. I absolutely love those. I have no idea where I will squeeze it in but I’ll find somewhere. There’s always room for another special piece.”