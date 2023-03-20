Five fab treats to make for Easter

Have you got your Easter tree up yet? How about your Easter wreath?

Make your Easter celebrations extra special with these fun recipes that children and adults alike will adore.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Speculoos Cupcakes.

SPECULOOS CUPCAKES

Makes 12

Ingredients

125g brown sugar

2 large free-range eggs

⅓ cup sunflower oil

⅓ cup cream

½ cup speculoos cookie butter (such as Biscoff)

200g self-raising flour

250g cream cheese

100g icing sugar

Method

In a bowl, beat 125g sugar with 2 eggs until pale and creamy. Beat in 1/3 cup oil, 1/3 cup cream and ½ cup melted speculoos cookie butter. Stir in 200g flour. Spoon batter into a 12-hole muffin tin lined with paper cases. Bake at 160C fan-bake for 20 minutes. Remove to cool completely. In a clean bowl, beat 250g cream cheese with 1/3 cup cookie butter, then beat in 100g sifted icing sugar until smooth and fluffy. Pipe frosting over cupcakes; decorate as desired.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Coconut Macaroon Nests.

COCONUT MACAROON NESTS

Makes about 24

Ingredients

3 free-range egg whites

100g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

300g thread coconut

White chocolate, for melting

Mini chocolate eggs, for topping

Method

In a bowl, beat 3 egg whites with 100g sugar and 1 tsp vanilla for at least 5 minutes until a thick meringue forms. Stir in 300g coconut. Roll heaped tablespoons of mixture into balls, make a well in the centre of each and place on greased baking trays. Bake for 20-25 minutes at 160C until firm and toasted golden brown. Cool then fill each well with a little melted chocolate and top with mini eggs.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Honey Marshmallow.

HONEY MARSHMALLOW

Makes about 50, depending on size

Ingredients

1 tbsp gelatin powder

1 cup runny honey

Icing sugar, to dust

Method

Put ¼ cup cold water in a small heatproof bowl. Sprinkle over 1 tbsp gelatin and set aside for 5 minutes, then microwave for 30 seconds to melt. Put 1 cup honey in a large bowl. Pour in the melted gelatin and beat with an electric mixer on high for 5-10 minutes until very thick and fluffy. Spread marshmallow into a 17 x 27cm dish lined with baking paper. Cover dish and chill overnight. Next day, cut into squares using a damp knife. Dust with icing sugar.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Jammy Swirl Cheesecakes.

JAMMY SWIRL CHEESECAKES

Makes 12

Ingredients

10 wine biscuits

50g melted butter

250g cream cheese

100g caster sugar

¼ cup sour cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 small free-range eggs

Sieved strawberry jam, for topping

Method

Finely crush 10 biscuits and mix with 50g butter. Divide and firmly press crumbs into a 12-hole standard muffin tin lined with paper cases. In a bowl, beat 250g cream cheese with 100g sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in ¼ cup sour cream and 1 tsp vanilla then beat in 2 eggs to just combine. Spoon mixture over crumb bases. Place small drops of jam on the surface and swirl using a toothpick. Bake at 140C for 20-25 minutes or until just set. Chill to firm before serving.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Iced Spiced Cut-out Cookies.

ICED SPICED CUT-OUT COOKIES

Makes 24-30, depending on size

Ingredients

125g softened butter

100g caster sugar

2 tbsp golden syrup

175g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp mixed spice

Method

In a bowl, beat 125g butter, 100g sugar and 2 tbsp golden syrup until creamy. Add 175g flour, 1 tsp baking powder and 1 tsp mixed spice; stir to form a stiff dough. Wrap and chill for 30 minutes. On a flour-dusted surface, roll dough out to 5mm thick. Cut out shapes using cookie cutters. Combine dough scraps and re-roll to make extra cookies. Place shapes on greased baking trays. Bake at 180C for 10-12 minutes; remove to cool. Decorate as desired.