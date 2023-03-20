Five fab treats to make for Easter
Make your Easter celebrations extra special with these fun recipes that children and adults alike will adore.
SPECULOOS CUPCAKES
Makes 12
Ingredients
125g brown sugar
2 large free-range eggs
⅓ cup sunflower oil
⅓ cup cream
½ cup speculoos cookie butter (such as Biscoff)
200g self-raising flour
250g cream cheese
100g icing sugar
Method
In a bowl, beat 125g sugar with 2 eggs until pale and creamy. Beat in 1/3 cup oil, 1/3 cup cream and ½ cup melted speculoos cookie butter. Stir in 200g flour. Spoon batter into a 12-hole muffin tin lined with paper cases. Bake at 160C fan-bake for 20 minutes. Remove to cool completely. In a clean bowl, beat 250g cream cheese with 1/3 cup cookie butter, then beat in 100g sifted icing sugar until smooth and fluffy. Pipe frosting over cupcakes; decorate as desired.
READ MORE:
* Everyone loves chocolate and cream, right? Well you're in for a treat
* Ricotta ice cream waffle sandwiches recipe
* Chocolate & peanut butter popsicles recipe
COCONUT MACAROON NESTS
Makes about 24
Ingredients
3 free-range egg whites
100g caster sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
300g thread coconut
White chocolate, for melting
Mini chocolate eggs, for topping
Method
In a bowl, beat 3 egg whites with 100g sugar and 1 tsp vanilla for at least 5 minutes until a thick meringue forms. Stir in 300g coconut. Roll heaped tablespoons of mixture into balls, make a well in the centre of each and place on greased baking trays. Bake for 20-25 minutes at 160C until firm and toasted golden brown. Cool then fill each well with a little melted chocolate and top with mini eggs.
HONEY MARSHMALLOW
Makes about 50, depending on size
Ingredients
1 tbsp gelatin powder
1 cup runny honey
Icing sugar, to dust
Method
Put ¼ cup cold water in a small heatproof bowl. Sprinkle over 1 tbsp gelatin and set aside for 5 minutes, then microwave for 30 seconds to melt. Put 1 cup honey in a large bowl. Pour in the melted gelatin and beat with an electric mixer on high for 5-10 minutes until very thick and fluffy. Spread marshmallow into a 17 x 27cm dish lined with baking paper. Cover dish and chill overnight. Next day, cut into squares using a damp knife. Dust with icing sugar.
JAMMY SWIRL CHEESECAKES
Makes 12
Ingredients
10 wine biscuits
50g melted butter
250g cream cheese
100g caster sugar
¼ cup sour cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 small free-range eggs
Sieved strawberry jam, for topping
Method
Finely crush 10 biscuits and mix with 50g butter. Divide and firmly press crumbs into a 12-hole standard muffin tin lined with paper cases. In a bowl, beat 250g cream cheese with 100g sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in ¼ cup sour cream and 1 tsp vanilla then beat in 2 eggs to just combine. Spoon mixture over crumb bases. Place small drops of jam on the surface and swirl using a toothpick. Bake at 140C for 20-25 minutes or until just set. Chill to firm before serving.
ICED SPICED CUT-OUT COOKIES
Makes 24-30, depending on size
Ingredients
125g softened butter
100g caster sugar
2 tbsp golden syrup
175g plain flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp mixed spice
Method
In a bowl, beat 125g butter, 100g sugar and 2 tbsp golden syrup until creamy. Add 175g flour, 1 tsp baking powder and 1 tsp mixed spice; stir to form a stiff dough. Wrap and chill for 30 minutes. On a flour-dusted surface, roll dough out to 5mm thick. Cut out shapes using cookie cutters. Combine dough scraps and re-roll to make extra cookies. Place shapes on greased baking trays. Bake at 180C for 10-12 minutes; remove to cool. Decorate as desired.