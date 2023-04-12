5 Italian recipes using Kiwi-grown ingredients

Kate Parker lives in a small section of an urban area but manages to produce up to 90% of her family's fruit and vegetables intake.

In Nostrana, Bri DiMattina shares recipes made with ingredients grown in the “edible pantry" of her New Zealand garden which was inspired by her grandparents’ vege patch on Stromboli, Italy.

Lottie Hedley/Supplied Polenta & Corn Fritters.

POLENTA & CORN FRITTERS

Serves 4

This recipe has been a family favourite for years. Even though I use corn here, it is easy to sub in any other vegetable and I often employ this as a vehicle to use up less-favoured ones in our household – the Trojan horse for veges, if you like. Once fried, the “crust” tastes a lot like popcorn, and then it’s just full of goodness. I always make too many, but they are great in the lunchbox the next day.

Ingredients

360ml water

½ cup polenta

½ tsp salt

½ cup corn kernels (or your choice of small veges)

¼ cup finely chopped spring onions, plus extra, to serve

1 tbsp finely chopped parsley

1 garlic clove, crushed

⅓ cup plain flour

¼ tsp baking powder

1 free-range egg, lightly beaten

Vegetable oil, to deep fry

Mayonnaise, tomato, spring onion and coriander, to serve

Method

Bring the water to the boil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the polenta and salt and cook, stirring constantly, until thick.

Take off the heat and stir in the corn, spring onion, parsley and garlic. Leave to cool.

Sift the flour and baking powder over, and add the egg. Season with salt and pepper, and stir to combine.

Half fill a large saucepan with oil and heat over medium-high heat. Working a few at a time, scoop tablespoons of the mixture and gently drop into the hot oil.

Cook for a few minutes, turning as needed, to a rich, golden brown colour. Drain on paper towels.

Drizzle with mayonnaise and top with chopped tomato, spring onion and coriander to serve, if you like.

NOTE: For extra pop, serve with your favourite tomato relish, or with yoghurt or sour cream as a dip.

Lottie Hedley/Supplied Grilled Capsicum & Tomato Tart Recipe.

GRILLED CAPSICUM & TOMATO TART

Serves 4

This tart is almost better cold the next day than it is straight from the oven, making it perfect picnic food. Feel free to use puff pastry instead of shortcrust but still leave a border around the edge so that you get a lovely crust.

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil, plus extra to drizzle

2 anchovy fillets

2 shallots, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

500g shortcrust pastry

150g gruyere, grated

4 tbsp chopped herbs (such as thyme, sage and oregano), plus extra to serve

2 large heirloom tomatoes, sliced

3 large capsicums, cut into pieces and lightly chargrilled

Method

Preheat the oven to 190C fan-bake. Lightly grease a large baking tray.

Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat and cook the anchovies, shallots and garlic for a couple of minutes, until softened. Set aside to cool.

Roll out the pastry to a 30 x 20cm rectangle and place onto the prepared tray. Spread the cooled anchovy mixture over, leaving a 2cm border around the edge. Sprinkle with gruyere and herbs, then layer the tomato and capsicum on top, slightly overlapping.

Fold the edges of the pastry over to make a crust. Drizzle the topping with olive oil. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the pastry is golden.

Cool slightly and serve topped with a sprinkle of fresh herbs and cracked pepper.

Lottie Hedley/Supplied Zucchini Arancini.

ZUCCHINI ARANCINI

Serves 6

Arancini are usually made with rice, often from leftover risotto. They have a delectable filling, such as cheese, truffle or ragu, and are rolled in breadcrumbs and deep-fried. A lot of Italian cooking represents this style of using up everything, and is the spirit of this dish. If you, like me, are seduced into planting lots of zucchini, you will have plenty to use up, so this is for you.

Arancini are Sicilian and southern Italian, and a similar recipe in Rome is called suppli. There are many variations and other names as you travel through Italy, but I think this one, made purely from grated zucchini, is a uniquely New Zealand garden version.

Ingredients

3 zucchini, grated

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Small handful of parsley, finely chopped

Thyme leaves, to taste

1 tsp cracked black pepper

2 free-range eggs

½ cup finely grated pecorino

½ cup fine dry breadcrumbs, plus more to coat

100g mozzarella, cut into 1cm cubes

Vegetable oil, to deep-fry

Method

Place the grated zucchini into a clean tea towel and wring out over the sink, to remove excess liquid. Place zucchini into a large bowl.

Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium-low heat. Gently cook the onion and garlic until translucent, then add to the zucchini. Also add the parsley, thyme, pepper, eggs, pecorino and breadcrumbs.

Mix well and season with salt and pepper. If the mixture seems too wet add some more breadcrumbs, though it should be fairly moist.

Take a small handful of the mixture and flatten a little in the palm of your hand. Place a cube of mozzarella in the centre, then enclose with the zucchini mixture and shape into a ball. Roll in the fine breadcrumbs to thoroughly coat.

Half fill a large saucepan with vegetable oil and heat over medium-high heat. Deep-fry arancini in batches until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

NOTE: You can make these in big batches and freeze them after crumbing. They make a great lunch snack.

Lottie Hedley/Supplied Tomato Sauce.

TOMATO SAUCE

Makes 3 litres

This recipe in my nonna’s book has “Mum’s” written in the top right-hand corner, so this is actually my great-grandmother’s recipe, from Napoli. Simply put, we grew up on this. It’s one of those sauces that gets better as it ages.

A bottle of this is pure gold.

I used to make this with supermarket tomatoes, but decided I needed something fleshier and with less water content. This was before heirloom tomatoes were readily available so I contacted an Italian guy in Wellington whose family had the foresight to bring tomato seeds with them on the journey here from Stromboli. He had been growing them, and seed saving, every year since.

Months after we spoke, an envelope turned up in my letterbox. It had my address in tiny cursive writing on the front and nothing inside, or so I thought. On closer inspection I found about a dozen loose seeds in the far corner of the envelope. Since then, the tomatoes I have dubbed “Stromboli tomatoes” have been grown in my garden every year, with me carefully saving the seeds.

The change in tomatoes has made a difference to the sauce. It’s not the end of the world if you use the standard reds. Honestly, the sauce is so good that I would use any tomatoes rather than have no sauce at all!

Ingredients

1.8kg heirloom or homegrown tomatoes, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 cooking apple, chopped

475ml malt vinegar

450g brown sugar

55g salt

1½ tsp ground white pepper

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp allspice

1 tsp ground cloves

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a large, heavy-based saucepan.

Bring to the boil then simmer uncovered over low heat for 3 hours, stirring occasionally.

Use a stick blender to puree until smooth, and then strain through a sieve. Alternatively, use a mouli to puree and strain.

Reheat if necessary and use a funnel to transfer to sterilised bottles while hot. Seal bottles tightly.

The sauce will last for months in a cool dark place and is best stored in the fridge once opened.

NOTE: Add more cayenne if you would like a spicier version. The heat of the cayenne is very prominent for the first few days but mellows into the sauce as the flavours combine with time.

STERILISING JARS: To sterilise jars or bottles for preserving, give them a good wash then put them on a tray in the oven at 120C for 10 minutes.

Lottie Hedley/Supplied Bottled Spaghetti.

BOTTLED SPAGHETTI

Makes 5 x 500ml jars

This is the Italian version of tinned spaghetti before that even existed. It’s a lot tastier too. Simply tip out and heat in a pan on those days when you want a shortcut. It lends itself well to having basil or freshly ground black pepper added when it’s being heated to serve. I don’t have a big enough pot or enough preserving jars to make this quantity so my recipe is a smaller batch. But in the old days if you wanted tomatoes in winter, this is what you did.

There isn’t much of a method on the handwritten version I have, because it was made so often. It’s perfect to take camping or to the holiday house and works well as a cold pasta dish too.

This is best made at the height of tomato season when the tomatoes are too juicy for a lot of other recipes.

Ingredients

1.4kg tomatoes, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 tbsp salt

½ cup white sugar

½ cup balsamic vinegar

Pinch of cayenne pepper

250g spaghetti

Method

Combine all the ingredients except the spaghetti in a large, heavy-based pan.

Bring to the boil then reduce the heat to low. Simmer uncovered for an hour, stirring occasionally to ensure it doesn’t stick, until reduced and thickened.

Cool slightly, then use a stick blender (or food processor) to blend until smooth, or to your desired texture.

Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the pasta, as per packet instructions, until slightly al dente. Meanwhile, reheat the sauce.

Drain pasta and add to the sauce. Toss to coat the pasta thoroughly with the sauce. While piping hot, transfer to sterilised jars. Place the lid on and work out any air pockets, then fill again.

Seal jars tightly and turn upside down. Leave to cool. Store in a cool dark place for up to 3 months.

NOTE: To use, simply empty the contents of a jar into a pan and heat. Add fresh basil or chilli if you like and top with grated parmesan.

* Edited extract from Nostrana by Bri DiMattina, HarperCollins NZ, $55