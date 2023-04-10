Auckland couple swap villa life for an ultra-contemporary new build

Trust me, said the architect to his clients: I’ll wean you off villas forever. That’s a big ask though, when you’ve found the section where you want to build your forever home. Especially when it’s right next door to your two previous home renovations which were, you guessed it, villas.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Homeowner labraspoodle Mo with his co-owners Mark and Charlotte Roberts in the courtyard of their North Shore home.

Charlotte Roberts regards the next decision she and husband Mark made as pretty momentous, really. They took the advice of David Giles, of Arcreate Design Studio, and built an ultra-contemporary, tilt-slab concrete and cedar home for their family of four, in suburban Mairangi Bay, an established beach suburb on Auckland’s North Shore.

“It’s our proudest achievement,” says Charlotte. “When our architect said: ‘you’ll never regret it,’ he was right. Going on six years later I still can’t believe I live here. I walk around the property and think ‘Oh my God’. I never thought I would live in a house like this. David said once we moved out of the Cape Cod-style villa just over the fence, we’d never look back. He was right.”

The Roberts are not his only fans. David’s design for their home was judged best new home over 300m² in the Auckland region in the 2022 ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden On a clear day you can see the Coromandel Peninsula and Rangitoto Island from this top floor eyrie and this is where Charlotte takes herself off to paint; the sofa is from Early Settler while the kilim rug came from Germany, bought when she lived there for a few years.

Mark’s a builder specialising in home renovations and new builds so he must have known what he was in for with his own project... and yet, there were moments. “In hindsight I should have started the build a month earlier,” he says. The Auckland rain hammered down and the new footings collapsed. “It was a disaster.” But Mark is a practical man. “This house was challenging, but nothing’s a problem if you can find a solution.”

Charlotte, who runs her physiotherapy practice from home, plays golf twice a week and has taken up painting in their room on the top floor. “The roof terrace caused most debate with David,” she says.

It cost more than they expected, too, after red tape over consents caused a few headaches, but they bit the bullet. Now the third floor has enviable views of Rangitoto Island and the Hauraki Gulf from the lair which doubles as artist’s studio and cocktail hangout.

The middle floor is spacious enough for four generous bedrooms and two bathrooms which they split with children Zach, aged 20, and Sasha, 17.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Mark made the concrete kitchen bench on the floor, then bribed 11 men to help him lift it on top of the cabinetry; the couple made a point of devising their own interesting lighting - above the table and sofa from Dawson & Co in the main lounge area is a set-up inspired by something they saw long ago in a restaurant, using filament bulbs hung on woven fabric cords; on the right is Mark's workstation alcove while at left is ready access to the courtyard.

The ground floor boasts two striking features: a central staircase channelling sunshine into the centre of the home. And as you walk from the front door along the narrow hall, suddenly on your right emerges a charming courtyard, entirely enclosed and private.

In a typical suburban street, it’s something of a miracle to build a house that is neither overlooked by neighbours nor exposed to pedestrians.

The courtyard is their favourite spot for barbecues or smoking fish. From here you can see through the house inside and out. Beyond the open-plan kitchen and living area is a back garden with benefits: a black plastered swimming pool (“like swimming through black velvet,” says Charlotte), a lockdown-treat sauna and a practice net for the mad golfers.

David, whose brief was to provide privacy, views and teen domains, sought to create something bigger than you would imagine a 450m² site would allow, with lots of outside spaces. The front courtyard by Charlotte’s physio studio is right on the street but it’s walled off thus “a place for quiet contemplation,” he says. Then the house opens all the way to the back garden.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden "We always loved the idea of partially covered walls with a hint of concrete," Mark says and it's his job to keep the edges sharp, though the vigorous boston ivy climber has its own ideas; the Roberts also liked the idea of creating a living wall for neighbours.

The central courtyard, whose external wall marks the boundary, has complete privacy. The house looks inside itself, with a number of different spots for each family member to kick back.

The courtyard is the best thing about the home, says Charlotte. “You’re looking back through the house and you can really see what you’ve done. The drama of the property, the light. From the outside you wouldn’t know what’s behind the wall. It’s unexpected and delightful.”

When he asked his clients to trust him, David had history on his side. And rugby. He and Mark are old friends on and off the rugby field, going back to the days when they both played. David the fullback and Mark the flanker each know a thing or two about teamwork. Their friendship survived the vagaries of the build. In fact, says Charlotte, David visits so often “it’s almost like it’s his house. He loves coming here.”

Rugby is the reason Mark and Charlotte are together too: tired of sitting out games on the bench because his North Harbour team “had too many All Blacks” he took his skills overseas. Belfast may not feature in the plotlines of many rom-coms, but it was where the Kiwi import met the Irish local and they fell in love.

To remind her of home, Charlotte insisted on Belfast sinks in each of the three houses they have made together. “I totally regret that my mum and dad never got to see this house finished,” she says sadly.

But the bravest thing they did, she reckons, is use concrete panels. “There was certainly a lot of debate.”

Now the first thing they do when they get home in summer is hit the pool. Out front, attracting almost as much attention from passersby as the stylish house, is a vehicle that looks like a prop from a Mad Max movie. It’s a rugged Ezytrail caravan that the Roberts use for beach and tramping getaways.

Relaxing around the campfire, that’s when they think about what to do next. Maybe this year, a bar for the roof terrace…

Q&A with Charlotte and Mark Roberts

Best decorating tip: Buy your sofas first because there’s never any money left when you finish building. And go big with paintings, etc. (Charlotte)

A common feature of your villas and new home: All three houses have a relaxed feel, lots of space and open-plan kitchen and living. (Mark)

My decorating style: Overall I like quite organic, natural fabrics and finishes. I love neutrals, linen… no bling. A friend calls my style “architextural”, which I like. (Charlotte)

Best budget tip: You don’t have to buy everything at once. When you look for something, you often can’t find it.

I rarely buy designer stuff; I buy something when I see it, but it could be online or secondhand. (Charlotte)

This house is eco-friendly because: It works well thermally even though there’s no under-floor heating as the concrete absorbs and retains the heat. (Charlotte)

Favourite power tool: The plunge saw. It’s like a Skilsaw but it’s amazing. (Mark)

We love this part of the city because: In Mairangi Bay there are so many beaches five minutes away; the golf course up the road is where we play or walk the dog – Mo, a labraspoodle – and we know lots of friends from school who’ve come back from overseas to settle here. (Mark)

Best money ever spent: Our Italian La Pavoni coffee machine. (Mark)

Our design inspiration comes from: Walking around the streets, going to open homes and watching property and architecture shows. (Charlotte)

Describe your home: Finished! And surprisingly for a suburb, it’s architectural urban industrial. (Charlotte)