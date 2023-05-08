All it took was a tree-lined drive for these homeowners to fall in love

This creative Canterbury couple were smitten as soon as they saw the tree-lined drive.

“Beware of the god” declares a marble plaque at the front door, which opens to reveal a small and very vocal pooch. Hurrying behind are the more likely deities, Philip and Fenella Aldridge.

The couple have created a world that is uniquely their own on the outskirts of Christchurch. Not quite in seven days but with breathtaking energy and vision.

Anna McLeod/NZ House & Garden Barzillai House sits beside a spring-fed pond surrounded by a park-like garden with more formal areas around the house; pheasants, quail, pukeko and kingfishers share Philip and Fenella Aldridge's enjoyment of the lush grounds while the pond is home to eels, dragonflies and native ducks.

They called the 2ha Halswell property they bought two years ago Barzillai House. They gave it the name because it’s part of the story and the Aldridges love a good story. “We’re in Quaifes Rd which was named after Barzillai Quaife who was an early campaigner against racism,” explains Fenella.

The four-bedroom weatherboard house was moved from Fendalton to Quaifes Rd in 1990 when its city site was used for a new build.

Philip, director of The Arts Centre in Christchurch and former director of The Court Theatre, shares with Fenella an eye for art, a bent for drama and a zeal for refurbishing.

The couple had been living in a large historic house in Cashmere. “We were downsizing,” says Philip. “We had five kids between us and they had all left so we went looking. We didn’t know what we were looking for but we knew it wasn’t a city apartment.”

For Fenella, it was love before first sight. “We got to the end of the driveway and saw the avenue of trees and I said to Philip ‘I don’t care what the house is like, this is amazing’.”

Fenella, originally from South Africa, and Philip, an Englishman, married five years ago. They have family spread around the globe and like to travel and pick up mementoes along the way. The provenance of their possessions means a lot to them. “This is all very personal,” says Philip. “Everything has a story.”

The Aldridges embrace the African philosophy of ubuntu, summed up as “I am because you are”. “It’s an approach to life that means a lot to us. Everybody is connected to everything and you are who you are because of others,” says Fenella, who sees their home as reflecting the “patina of life”.

On one side of the entrance hall are watercolours of soldiers painted by her great uncle, Angus Cree, whose detailed recordings of regimental uniforms can be found in the National War Musuem in South Africa. “I remember he had a paintbrush so fine it was a single hair.” A cluster of Chinese antiques is part of another family story. “My grandmother was born in Shanghai. Both her parents were doctors working for the Chinese Red Cross.”

Family treasures and serendipitous finds sit amongst their own handiwork. Fenella is happy wielding sewing needles and brushes, turning saris into gathered lampshades and whipping up paintings of stormy scenes using Resene testpots.

“Placing is really important,” says Philip. Clusters of Murano glass bowls, Crown Lynn vases and Chinese food urns from the Otago goldfields share spaces with African beadware and Victorian meat drainers. Cuban film posters from the 70s adorn the upstairs landing while the ornate chandeliers, on closer inspection, are made from Coke cans.

“There are a lot of jokes about,” says Philip. Shakespeare, sporting a beret and sunglasses, surveys the sitting room. Hyper-inflationary banknotes are framed above the washing machine in the “money laundering” room.

“No-one could ever accuse us of minimalism,” says Fenella. “Marie Kondo doesn’t spark joy for us.”

“The sadness about minimalism is it strips out the stories,” says Philip. “Where you bought it, what you were doing at the time.”

Anna McLeod/NZ House & Garden "The light in the drawing room has been dramatically enhanced by painting the woodwork white," says Fenella; the blues of the sofas, made in Lyttelton, are picked up in an array of cushion fabrics sourced during overseas travels and from designer end-of-lines; delphiniums from the garden sit on a Rita Konig lacquered tray.

Fenella was in bed with Covid when the story of their bedroom curtains unfolded. A health professional working closely on the Covid response, she was felled by the virus herself during a frantic time at work and chanced upon English designer Alison Gee online. “I wrote to her saying I loved one of her fabrics but it wasn’t quite the right colour to match our Colefax and Fowler wallpaper, and she said she would change it for me.” Alison then put Fenella in touch with an artisan in rural India who handmade and dyed the curtain fringes. “They arrived in an envelope still damp from the monsoon.”

Barzillai House’s grounds remind Philip of the park-like landscapes of his homeland. “No paddocks. Just water, trees and grass.”

There is farmland over the fence and abundant birdlife. “Apart from Billie [the diminutive guard ‘god’], we’ve just got lots of animals we don’t have to look after,” says Fenella. “Kingfishers line up on the willow and small flocks of fantails follow me around the garden which makes me feel like Snow White.”

They describe their gardening approach as “light touch management”, with Fenella focusing on the colour palette after the first summer revealed a profusion of gaudy yellow. “I declared war on yellow and have been steadily replanting with colours I like, trying to make it prettier.”

Anna McLeod/NZ House & Garden The bedroom curtain fabric, commissioned by Fenella to complement the Roussillon by Colefax and Fowler wallpaper, is a re-coloured Alison Gee design; the pelmet, made by the Aldridges one rainy weekend, is finished with handmade fringing from Babu in India and completes the framed view of the pond.

Whimsy also abounds in the garden, where sculptures include many of Philip’s own creations: a “floating woodshed” with suspended logs, a sky-piercing scarlet bamboo pole and his folly, a circular mud hut built in two weeks during lockdown using sandbags filled with earth from the property.

“We’ve had a lot of fun and there’s a lot more to come,” he warns.

Q&A with Fenella Aldridge

Our decorating style: We love colour and being able to display curious and creative artefacts around our house – it tells the story of our life.

Best budget tip: It’s amazing what you can find at vintage markets and on Trade Me and Facebook Marketplace. One man’s junk is certainly another’s treasure. We consider it our contribution to sustainability! With good re-upholstery and wonderful fabrics, you can transform the most humble of pieces.

Favourite find: A pair of chandeliers made from recycled Coke cans. They were made in Zimbabwe and sourced by Louise Stobart who owns Birdwoods in Havelock North (also in Auckland and Arrowtown).

Bravest thing we did around the house: Deciding to paint over the rimu window frames, knowing that tastes may change one day and we will have to sand it all off again.

Best seat in the house: Sitting on the veranda looking out over the water, hearing the sound of the waterfall and birds with the wall of green trees ahead of you – in particular, the swamp cypress (Taxodium distichum) which is starting to form an impressive buttress like they have in the swamps of Louisiana.

Next we want to: Redo the dated bathrooms.

The first thing I do when I get home from work is: Marvel at the foresight of whoever planted the avenue of pin oaks. To drive through that after a long day at work is to be transported into another world.