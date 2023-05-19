Curves and circles rule at a designers' gorgeous Taranaki home

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Having breakfast with a peacock is a commonplace occurrence in the Rowson household. Percy – he of crested crown and bejewelled tail – is perched in a prime position to stickybeak at the family’s dining routines. His stature is emblematic of the French-kissed elegance that kitchen designer Annika Rowson has brought to this home.

Gina Fabish/NZ House & Garden Annika Rowson loves her kitchen with its bulletproof Dekton bench and patterned Corian island where Ribbon barstools by Kiwi Living add to the swirled effect; she wouldnât live without the Zenith All-In-One HydroTap in Brushed Rose Gold and the Fisher & Paykel steam oven â her lasagne is a family favourite. The circular sofa, custom-made by Trenzseater, is teamed with two Don chairs reupholstered in boucle; the rug from Grounded Rugs in Australia and a Bubble Saucer pendant from Mr Ralph seal the circular deal.

The house, a two-level 1940s bungalow, isn’t in such a bad position itself. Elevated in the dress-circle city fringe, it overlooks Pukekura Park and is a five-minute walk from town. Annika and her husband Brad, both born and bred in New Plymouth, knew the location was tops and in the right school zone for their boys Deacon, 17, and Lucarn (Lukie), 14.

At the open home in 2017, they instantly loved the elements of art deco style: there was a wonderful plaster ceiling rose in the lounge and, on a staircase post, a carved moulding in the shape of Mt Taranaki. “The home had obviously been loved; it had good energy,” says Annika.

They knew they’d need a good measure of energy themselves to take on this renovation. There was not much flow to the spaces, the walls throughout were painted dark green, making it feel gloomy, the rimu kitchen had old laminate benchtops, and pink-tiled walls and green carpet in the bathrooms were past their best.

The mammoth task did not faze them for the couple are a well-matched team who, in 2009, having spotted a gap in the local market for high-end, bespoke kitchens, pooled their talents to set up on their own. With Annika on the design side and Brad as the joiner, they aimed to have more flexibility to spend time with their growing boys. “That’s laughable really,” says Annika. “When you run your own business, you hardly have any spare time.”

Two renovations, a stint on a lifestyle block and a new build with an internal courtyard later, and the pair found themselves at the door of their latest project. They pragmatically decided to modernise in two stages, she says. “We didn’t want to bite off more than we could chew; we wanted to enjoy the process. And, from a financial point of view, we wanted to break up the outlay required.”

First things first: the walls throughout were painted a warm white to lift the heaviness. Next, they set about opening up the downstairs for better spatial flow. Creating a graceful arch between the living room and the kitchen has been a game changer. “I like the softness of arches and they work with the circular form of the ceiling rose.”

This easy connection puts the kitchen squarely (or roundly) in the frame – and what a showstopper it is. A patterned island, made by using the reverse side of a Corian product, draws comments from one and all. “By flipping the sheet over, you achieve a pattern that, to me, looks like melted neapolitan ice cream,” says Annika who repeated the move on the rangehood.

“I feel it has a Parisian look which is also why I included a small bar area with seating, rather than the traditional recessed island – as if you were at a bar in Paris.” Black veneer cabinetry, with black-glass ovens, are recessive in the background, making the island pop, and a swan-necked rose-gold tap is a nod to the art deco era.

To keep the interiors cohesive, Annika used the same Corian on the vanity of the upstairs bathrooms. They are reached via a staircase that has a sweeping form at its base. This change to the foyer was part of stage two of the renovations. Annika felt a low nib wall just beyond the front door meant the entrance was really tight – and you couldn’t see up the stairs. So, they removed the wall, built out the staircase and formed another curved aperture leading from the foyer to the living zone.

At the same time, they emulated the foyer panelling to run throughout the home. Above the picture rail, the walls are plastered in a textural french grey. Working with texture in the architecture and in the decor is a cornerstone of Annika’s approach. “I’m not a fan of flat, white plasterboard.”

Other significant upgrades included new windows, a new roof, and sliding doors to open the dining area to the expanded deck. With parquet-style vinyl flooring both upstairs and down, the framework was set for the furnishings.

Annika warmed to her theme when she chose a circular sofa on an olive-green circular rug to delineate the living zone. “The room is not huge, so I wanted something to create some softness, and the curves allow a bit of space.” A space-age saucer light-fitting and a circular dining table reinforce the geometry and enhance the mood when the couple entertain. “I think circular tables make it more intimate – you’re all looking at each other instead of sitting in a straight line.”

Annika has a way of mixing old with new – cue the antique sideboard in the foyer and the reupholstered Don chairs in the lounge. “I like my ideas to come to me organically,” says Annika who feels her best thoughts arrive when she is travelling. “Travel gives you the opportunity and the time to really take in your environment.”

A year ago, Annika had a car accident that laid her low for several months. With Brad at work and the boys at school, she had time to contemplate the changes made to the house over nearly six years. You might have thought she’d want to make some tweaks or add a fresh find.

But she was content to sit with Percy and look out into the palm-filled Maimi-style garden the couple transformed with the help of landscape designer Michael Mansvelt. Or to bake apple and cinnamon muffins for the boys’ afternoon tea. Or, in the evenings, to watch the warm shadows wash the walls as the sun set over the port. “I don’t think a renovation is ever entirely finished; there’ll always be something else you could do,” she says. At the same time, it’s equally important to just stop... and enjoy the here and now.

Q&A with Annika Rowson

A typical weekend for the family: Brad and Lukie like to head off mountain biking or on the jet ski to fish. They generally bring back a snapper or two which I turn into a butter fish curry.

I draw my design inspiration from: I’m not a Pinterest user but I do really like the aesthetic of Australian architecture. It’s contemporary with mid-century elements.

On our list to buy next for the home: We would quite like to put in a spa and landscape [the property] so we can enjoy the view from it.

The latest trends in kitchen design: We are seeing a lot of veneer cabinetry in warm, rich tones. A lot of natural stone such as granite or quartzite in neutral tones along with some beautiful bold marbles. Curves are still trending. We always do curves with Corian since it can be formed. And integration. I think every fridge and dishwasher should blend in seamlessly as it removes the utility aspect.