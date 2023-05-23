Masonic lodge's magnificent garden inspired by Mozart

STUFF This Paeroa property has been transformed with a symmetrically planted garden which is themed on reason, left, and wisdom after 'The Magic Flute' opera.

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Channelling a Mozart opera kick-started John Eaglen’s garden design at a distinctive property he and wife Linley Rose bought just two years ago.

To set the scene: the couple had been looking high and low for somewhere to build when they saw the former Masonic lodge in Paeroa advertised. The century-old building had already been skilfully converted into a residence, with fabulously large spaces and a New York loft style of living.

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden John Eaglen and Linley Rose stride out in front of their home, a former Masonic lodge, and its symmetrically planted garden which is themed on reason, left, and wisdom after The Magic Flute opera; the forest pansy (Ceris canadensis), maple (Acer palmatum 'Red Emporer') and cherry (Prunus 'Shirotae') trees add height; another garden themed on nature is to the right; the date on the building is when the local organisation was formed while the lodge was built in 1919 to replace one destroyed by fire.

“So we ended up not doing the build we thought we’d be doing. We got to build a garden instead,” says John.

READ MORE:

* Yes, this magnifico DIY Italianate garden really is in Feilding

* Check out this dreamy seaside sanctum in the Kāpiti Coast sand dunes

* The ultimate work-from-home for the owners of this gorgeous Gisborne reno



“There was nothing here – just grass,” says Linley. “What had been done inside the lodge was of a very high standard and the garden project gave us the opportunity to follow through. When people say how fabulous the garden is, we say we are completing the standard of what the previous owners achieved inside. It’s the same commentary.”

Now to the main characters: Linley has recently retired as an international trainer of life coaches, with her work necessitating scores of visits to Asia. Japanese gardens have become a favourite style of hers and the keen ceramicist is currently pursuing a diploma in art and design.

John is an artist, and comes from a background in construction, architecture, stage and lighting design – mostly for opera. His artistic medium is predominantly corten steel, sometimes with ply and fine metal leaf. His work is showcased in the garden sculptures and wall panels, and inside on the lodge’s towering walls.

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden In the Japanese-themed garden, the potted plants beside John and Linley are Podocarpus gracilior; John designed the pond's corten steel components, including the bridge that divides it; waterlilies, irises, water hawthorne and fish thrive here; the monk with dove was made by Jin Ling of Glenbervie Pottery in Northland.

The creation of all his pieces come with a back story and the genesis of the garden is the same. Enter Mozart. Three garden areas on the road frontage of this corner site reference John’s days within the opera world, with Mozart as his muse.

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden The garden of wisdom transitions into the garden of nature beyond the red fence; Linley loves her French bench seat by Fermob in Pink Praline from Jardin; the paving and soil covers differ in each of the garden zones with Hoki Poki pebbles and black mulch in the front gardens and in the nature garden, bark is laid under plantings that include silver fern (Cyathea dealbata) and varieties of cordyline, muehlenbeckia and pseudopanax; a timber boardwalk is planned here.

“I have done stage sets for various productions of Mozart’s The Magic Flute, an opera that’s Masonic in nature. It features three temples – the temples of wisdom, nature and reason.” John felt it fitting, given all of the Masonic references, to have gardens following those themes.

And so, out front, flanking the lodge’s entrance are the gardens of wisdom and reason – mirror images of each other. Symmetrical planting includes forest pansy and maple trees, thuja, star jasmine, teuchrium, and red and white roses. Joining the plantings will be a corten sculpture in each, according to their themes.

The garden of nature, which stretches the length of one side of the lodge, already incorporates two of John’s moa sculptures – attention grabbers among an array of native plants; Linley grew the mass of rengarenga here from seedlings.

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden John designed the corten steel garden frames and bridge, and the wall art; Linley says that the cloud-pruned Japanese holly (Ilex crenata) is "like having our own geisha girl welcoming people with a very polite little nod"; the sofa was a gift, the armchairs are from Design Concepts and the square Tomo stool is from Bauhaus.

No time was wasted once Linley and John bought the property in July 2021. Sharing their garden aspirations with Auckland landscape designer Trish Bartleet was a priority.

“The challenge for Trish was to fit everything we wanted into the space, to hear her expert voice on why some things wouldn’t work or would work and to keep us really sharp on how her design would complement the property – alongside a plethora of fabulous planting ideas she had,” says Linley.

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden Paperbark maples (Acer griseum) were chosen for this avenue as they will grow to medium height and width so won't overwhelm the space; the avenue reminds Linley of time spent in France and the corten steel cube patterned with kawakawa leaves is another of John's creations.

There was a keenness to get planting that spring and, in preparation, the grass was killed off and foundations dug for the perimeter walls. Because of their home’s impressive lineage, any new fence or wall had to be agreed upon by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Toanga. Fences could not be attached to the lodge and could not attempt to replicate its period – hence theirs are modern.

In planning their landscaping Linley and John were keen to recreate what they love at their other home, in Coromandel – a large pond, surrounding decks, with a pergola, spa and long table for alfresco lunches, all accessed by double french doors off the lodge’s living area.

While their outdoor room in Coromandel is Indian/Balinese inspired, in Paeroa it is Japanese – a torii gate is planned to mark the entry to the courtyard.

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden Wisteria floribunda 'Black Dragon' is creeping up the pergola, which was imported from China by Apollo NZ; its cascading flowers and the nearby liriope will add touches of purple to the Japanese-inspired garden; a mix of paving includes exposed aggregate concrete, Hoki Poki pebbles under the table and river stones along one edge of the pond.

Linley has ensured the garden includes plenty of symmetrical features and different rooms: “We like rooms – we didn’t feel the need for continuity of design, so we have separate rooms in various parts of our garden and courtyards.”

And so, the path from the nature garden to the Japanese courtyard passes an area that will be dedicated to long, raised edible gardens. Already in place to demarcate this zone are large black pots housing Robinia ‘Lace Lady’.

“I love them, with their contorted branches, curly leaves and graceful white cascading blooms,” says Linley.

She was also keen for an avenue of eight paperbark maples (Acer griseum) at one end of the Japanese-inspired garden. At the other end, is a reflective garden accessed via a contemplative walk.

“We wanted this as it reflects Japanese rock gardens. It’s our little nod to Buddhist temple gardens with sand, rocks and a wall behind. It’s a bit of a cul-de-sac down there – a place to arrive at,” John says.

There are still projects to complete but the locals are already charmed by the garden. John and Linley are thrilled – they believe the garden also belongs to the community given it surrounds an iconic building that’s stood there for more than 100 years.

Q& A with John Eaglen and Linley Rose

Pops of colour: Can be found in plantings, for example, forest pansy and acer trees, red ‘Robusta’ roses and purple wisteria as well as on the red-painted fences and the garden seat in hot pink. (Linley)

Our favourite spots: Sitting in the spa in middle of the contemplative garden at night with lovely lighting around. (John)

In the courtyard and standing in the kitchen looking out, taking in the view of the little girl statue under the weeping cherry tree and the Chamaedorea costaricana palms lining the path at the start of the reflective walk. I also love the bridge across the centre of the pond. (Linley)

Projects still to tackle: Add sculptures to the gardens of wisdom and reason, construct a timber boardwalk to wend through the garden of nature, build raised vege beds, welcome the arrival of the torii gate, and add a black and white geometric paint effect on the path leading to the front door – to echo the black and white tessellated floor in the living zone. (John)

Amanda Aitken/NZ House & Garden The lodge foyer is dedicated to Masonic items that were included in the property sale such as the lectern and chairs; there's also a safe which is now used for wine storage but retains some Masonic memorabilia and documents, including a bible from 1919.

The garden is open to the public: It was opened for a local Rotary fundraiser – I anticipate this will become an annual event. (John)

At the end of the day: I think our garden has a peaceful feeling. And even though it has different zones with slightly different philosophies, I think it hangs together really well with the building and surroundings. (John)

We love this location: Because it’s a stroll to town and there’s a park across the road so we have a borrowed landscape to enjoy. (Linley)

Places to visit in Paeroa: The Refinery cafe just down the road and Providence Pantry deli. (Linley)