Late-harvest tomato & thyme galette recipe
This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.
This cheesy pastry makes a great base for juicy, sweet, late-harvest tomatoes.
Serves 6
Ingredients
Pastry
2 cups plain flour
½ tsp salt
100g butter, cut into cubes
100g grated cheddar
1 egg, lightly beaten
2-3 tbsp ice-cold water
Topping
2 cloves garlic, crushed
½ cup ricotta
6 sprigs thyme, chopped
4-5 medium heirloom tomatoes, sliced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1 egg yolk mixed with 1 tbsp milk
Extra virgin olive oil, to finish
Method
Pastry: Place flour, salt, butter and cheese in a food processor and process until mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add egg and water and process just until mixture forms a ball of dough. Tip onto a lightly floured bench and roll out to form a 5mm-thick, 30cm round. Transfer to a lined baking tray.
Topping: Mix garlic into ricotta then spread mixture thinly over pastry leaving a clean 4cm rim. Sprinkle with half the thyme. Arrange tomatoes on top.
Fold the edge of the dough over the tomatoes. Refrigerate for 30 minutes while heating oven to 190°C fan bake.
Brush pastry edges with egg yolk and milk mixture. Scatter tomatoes with remaining thyme leaves and season with salt and pepper. Bake 30-40 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Drizzle with a little olive oil before serving.