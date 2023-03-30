Late-harvest tomato & thyme galette recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

This cheesy pastry makes a great base for juicy, sweet, late-harvest tomatoes.

LATE-HARVEST TOMATO & THYME GALETTE

Serves 6

Ingredients

Pastry

2 cups plain flour

½ tsp salt

100g butter, cut into cubes

100g grated cheddar

1 egg, lightly beaten

2-3 tbsp ice-cold water

Topping

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup ricotta

6 sprigs thyme, chopped

4-5 medium heirloom tomatoes, sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 egg yolk mixed with 1 tbsp milk

Extra virgin olive oil, to finish

Method

Pastry: Place flour, salt, butter and cheese in a food processor and process until mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add egg and water and process just until mixture forms a ball of dough. Tip onto a lightly floured bench and roll out to form a 5mm-thick, 30cm round. Transfer to a lined baking tray.

Topping: Mix garlic into ricotta then spread mixture thinly over pastry leaving a clean 4cm rim. Sprinkle with half the thyme. Arrange tomatoes on top.

Fold the edge of the dough over the tomatoes. Refrigerate for 30 minutes while heating oven to 190°C fan bake.

Brush pastry edges with egg yolk and milk mixture. Scatter tomatoes with remaining thyme leaves and season with salt and pepper. Bake 30-40 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Drizzle with a little olive oil before serving.