Eggplant, lentil & mozzarella stuffed peppers recipe
This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.
The end-of-summer harvest usually delivers a glut of sun-warmed eggplants, super-ripe tomatoes and a plethora of coloured capsicums. This dish is one great way to make the most of this bounty.
EGGPLANT, LENTIL & MOZZARELLA STUFFED PEPPERS
Serves 4 as a main or 8 as a side dish
Ingredients
1 cup green Puy lentils
2 tbsp olive oil
1 medium eggplant, cut into 2cm cubes
3 cloves garlic, crushed
1 medium red onion, finely chopped
1½ cups tomato pasta sauce
4 large red capsicums
1 cup grated mozzarella
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, to garnish
Method
Cook lentils in gently boiling water for 20 minutes then drain well.
In a large frying pan, heat 2 tbsp oil over moderate heat. Add eggplant, garlic and onion and sauté for 5 minutes or until tender. Add the lentils and tomato pasta sauce and simmer for 5 minutes. Season well with salt and pepper.
Heat oven to 190C. Slice capsicums in half lengthways then remove central cores, seeds and white membranes. Place the halves, cut-side up, in an oiled oven pan and generously fill each half with the lentil mixture. Top with some mozzarella and drizzle with a little oil.
Bake, uncovered, for 40 minutes or until capsicums are golden brown and tender. Scatter with parsley to serve.