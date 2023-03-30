Eggplant, lentil & mozzarella stuffed peppers recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

The end-of-summer harvest usually delivers a glut of sun-warmed eggplants, super-ripe tomatoes and a plethora of coloured capsicums. This dish is one great way to make the most of this bounty.

READ MORE:

* Chocolate & peanut butter popsicles recipe

* Recipe: Eggplant, Tomato & Lentil Filo Pie

* Recipe: Individual lentil cottage pies



EGGPLANT, LENTIL & MOZZARELLA STUFFED PEPPERS

Serves 4 as a main or 8 as a side dish

Ingredients

1 cup green Puy lentils

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium eggplant, cut into 2cm cubes

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 medium red onion, finely chopped

1½ cups tomato pasta sauce

4 large red capsicums

1 cup grated mozzarella

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, to garnish

Method

Cook lentils in gently boiling water for 20 minutes then drain well.

In a large frying pan, heat 2 tbsp oil over moderate heat. Add eggplant, garlic and onion and sauté for 5 minutes or until tender. Add the lentils and tomato pasta sauce and simmer for 5 minutes. Season well with salt and pepper.

Heat oven to 190C. Slice capsicums in half lengthways then remove central cores, seeds and white membranes. Place the halves, cut-side up, in an oiled oven pan and generously fill each half with the lentil mixture. Top with some mozzarella and drizzle with a little oil.

Bake, uncovered, for 40 minutes or until capsicums are golden brown and tender. Scatter with parsley to serve.