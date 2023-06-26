A nine-hole golf course in the garden? Why not say these Taranaki homeowners

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Family festivities, friendly rivalry and abundant wildlife are all par for the course at Annette and Shane Rowe’s garden of greens in Hāwera. The South Taranaki couple have created a nine-hole golf course, complete with a water hazard that’s a haven for birds, amphibians and a spiny native.

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden Shane lines up a shot on the practice putting green by the house backed by a lake landscape and, beyond a triangle of carex, a buxom line-up of griselinia, Magnolia grandiflora 'Little Gem' and a selection of native bushes, all planted by his brother Gerard.

“It was originally going to be a flag over the other side of the lake,” says Shane. But when the first one was planted, he decided to make the surrounds look like a proper golf green. Then he picked out two more spots for flags and worked out how and where to place nine tee blocks. “That’s how it grew. We now have a nine-hole, three-par golf course,” he says.

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden On a machine-made hill, Annette and Shane Rowe's Hawera house appears to be floating in a sea of Carex buchananii and, to match the strength of their home, they have planted a grove of Washingtonia palms, left, and a sculptural dragon tree, right; at the edge of the artificial lake are plantings of griselinia, assorted natives and Taranaki volcanic stone (andesite) from a South Taranaki quarry, sourced and placed by Shaneâs brother, Gerard, from Rowe Contracting.

There’s even a practice putting green by the house. “The sons-in-law, the boyfriends and our four grandsons just constantly hit balls,” says Annette.

The couple have six daughters between them: Two from Annette’s first marriage, Adine and Leah; two from Shane’s, Rachel and Toni, and together they have Ellie and Lani.

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden With their backs to a concrete wall of the house, bird of paradise (Strelitzia juncea) thrive: "We chose this variety to go with the house, because they are particularly structured," says Annette.

Adine (nee Harper), a former Silver Fern, is married to former New Zealand rugby and cricket rep Jeff Wilson, who was the first of eight players to score a hole-in-one on the course.

The garden, called 49 on Rata, has been the scene of many family ambrose golf tournaments at Christmas, weekly skinners golf contests with Shane and his mates during summer, a couple of weddings, a string of significant birthday parties and the stag do for All Black Beauden Barrett, who had a swim in the lake.

While golf is the No 1 sport, the lawns are the stars. Shane is the lawn artiste in charge of mowing the grass and sculpting it to hug the contours of the land. Annette is the head gardener, master of mass planting and chief weeder. Gardening is both her gym and her solo sanctuary. “It’s my solace,” she says.

Shane finds peace mowing stripes that radiate out from the greens. Because the garden covers 8093m² of the 4.45ha property, Shane cuts his blades of glory in stages. “There’s so much lawn there, if it was a chore, I wouldn’t enjoy it.”

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden The concrete block gateway and towering Norfolk pine reflect the robust look of the house.

His mowing efforts earned rave reviews from visitors during the Rowes’ first time opening for the 2022 Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival. “People were taking their shoes off to walk on the carpet-like lawn by the house,” says Annette.

To prepare for the annual spring event, the Rowes left the grass beyond the lawns to grow taller and softer, to contrast with the super-trimmed areas.

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden A corten steel sculpture by Manawatu-Whanganui artist Steuart Welch punctuates the far point of the lawn; the landscaping was designed by Michael Mansvelt, who Annette says is inspirational: "He’s got a vision – he can see things that the rest of us can't."

Not only did the long grass wave in the wind, it was also awash with dandelions. “People thought we had planted them,” says Shane. “It tied in with the daisies growing on the edge of the driveway up to the courtyard,” says Annette.

To match the strength of the house, designed by architect Paul Rust, Annette has mass-planted about 4000 bronze-coloured carex. “To me it combined the two elements – the structure and the natural garden – and I love the look of the grass moving in the wind.”

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden Ivy provides a green backdrop for the courtyard Annette has created with varieties of hydrangeas, nandinas, maples and a small grove of silver birch trees.

Other strong plantings include stretches of bird of paradise (Strelitzia juncea), dragon trees in pools of star jasmine, hillsides of ivy, shapely native plantings, a grove of Washingtonian palms and a feijoa hedge. Beyond the latter is a mini orchard bursting with vitamin C from trees laden with limes, lemons and oranges.

The garden is anchored by the house, which they moved into back in 2012. “Nothing is as it seems – it looks natural, but it’s not,” says Annette, of their place, which nestles into a hillside. Instead, the landscape was created with cranes, diggers and dirt.

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden The main bedroom looks out over the lake; the Rhino carpet from Carpet Court, laid throughout the house, is as tough as the animal itâs named after: "The cats have spewed up on it and they bring in rabbits and they have bled all over it, but it cleans up brilliantly without stains and the fact it doesnât fade in the sunlight is amazing," Annette says.

It all began with a rough piece of land and a need for a view. “We had to decide on the height of the house, because we wanted to see the mountain and the [volcanic] ring plain,” she says. They stood on a scissor lift to decide the right elevation and used a sundial to find the best angles to capture “the morning sun and the G&T sun”.

The builders cut into a bank to get the right position for their home. “That left the house hanging, so we had to bring in a hill from the father-in-law’s farm next door to wrap around the house,” she says. “If we had built on the hill we would have been blown away by the north-westerly wind,” says Shane.

From their dream home, the retired real estate business owners start each day with a view of Taranaki Maunga in the distance. “I couldn’t imagine not having a view of the mountain which changes daily in its moods and colour,” says Annette.

Then their focus lands closer to home. “The lake is a lot more interesting than I thought with the wildlife it brings,” she says of the manufactured water feature. “When I wake up, I look down and go ‘Oh so and so’s in today’.”

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden In the lounge which opens to the garden and a dramatic dragon tree, a beige sofa from Dawson & Co sits below a field of flowers painted by an unknown artist and bought in Ohope where the couple have holidayed for 30 years; the nest of tables is from McKenzie & Willis.

There are five breeds of duck, but only five Peking ducks have been introduced by the Rowes – the rest have just appeared, along with swans, pūkeko, shags, blue-grey herons and once a kōtuku, the white heron found on a $2 coin.

Along with the birds, they have also seen kōura (freshwater crayfish), and heard a soundtrack performed by an army of frogs. “They are deafening – I love them.”

The Rowes also have cats, two alpacas, a sheep and a goat but they believe their resort-like golf garden and house of art needs more than pets and wildlife. “It’s just a house until people come along,” says Shane. So, when friends and family do trundle in, the Rowes’ home becomes their slice of heaven.

Q&A with Shaone and Annette Rowe

Most significant plant in the garden: The dragon trees. (Shane)

Favourite new plant: Tecomanthe speciosa on the concrete wall along with succulents – a string of dolphins (Senecio peregrinus) and a string of bananas (Curio radicans). (Annette)

Favourite plant combination: Bird of paradise and elm trees. (Annette)

Most-used tool: The Masport ride-on mower. (Shane)

Least favourite garden job: Weeding the bank of carex that wraps around the house is a pain. (Shane)

He’s never weeded that ever. (Annette, the main gardener)

Most-used part of the garden: The golf course. (Shane)

Plants that grow well here: The star jasmine beneath the dragon tree grows like a weed. (Annette)

Best edible crop: Limes in the mini orchard. (Annette)

Biggest gardening mistake: Putting down weed mat. We ripped it all off. When the wind blew the bark off it was ugly. (Annette)

My best tip for other gardeners: Get a landscape architect and take advice. (Annette)

Help in the garden: We have a guy who does the high trimming work. I want to save my shoulders for golf. (Shane)