5 scrumptiously clever ways with cauliflower

These recipes are from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

CREAMY CAULIFLOWER SOUP WITH HALLOUMI CROUTONS

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 litre liquid vegetable or chicken stock

1 small cauliflower, chopped

400g can cannellini beans

Halloumi and thyme leaves, to serve

Method

Heat oil in a large pot. Add onions, garlic and a little salt; cook for 10 minutes until softened. Add stock and chopped cauliflower. Bring to the boil then simmer for 20 minutes until cauliflower is soft. Add the beans. Process in a blender in batches until smooth. Adjust seasoning, as needed. Serve topped with pan-fried halloumi cubes and thyme leaves.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Cauliflower Steaks with Harissa & Yoghurt

CAULIFLOWER STEAKS WITH HARISSA & YOGHURT

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 large cauliflower

2 tbsp plus 1 tsp harissa

1 cup greek-style yoghurt

Method

Preheat oven to 190C. Using a large knife, cut cauliflower through the stem into 4 x 2.5cm-thick steaks. Heat a little oil in a large frying pan set over medium-high heat. Season cauliflower with salt and pepper and sear steaks for 2 minutes on each to brown. Transfer steaks to a baking sheet and smear with harissa. Roast for 20 minutes or until tender. Swirl a teaspoon of harissa into the yoghurt and dollop onto steaks, to serve.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Cauliflower Couscous

CAULIFLOWER COUSCOUS

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 cauliflower

400g can chickpeas,

1 tsp each ground coriander and turmeric powder

¼ cup each parsley, coriander and mint leaves

1 tbsp preserved lemon, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

Method

Cut a cauliflower into florets. In an oven pan, toss half the florets in oil, season with salt and pepper and roast at 180C for 30 minutes. Working in batches, pulse remaining florets in a food processor to form couscous-sized granules. Blanch processed cauliflower, drain and put in a large bowl. Add drained chickpeas, coriander and turmeric, herbs, preserved lemon and roasted florets. Drizzle with oil and lemon juice; toss well.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Cauliflower, Bacon & Leek Gratin

CAULIFLOWER, BACON & LEEK GRATIN

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

1 small cauliflower

65g butter

250g streaky bacon, chopped

1 leek, finely sliced

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 cup plain flour

1 cup cream

2 cups liquid chicken stock

100g grated gruyere cheese plus 50g for scattering

Method

Slice and blanch cauliflower; drain well and put in a large oven dish. Melt butter in a pot, add chopped bacon and a finely sliced leek; cook for 10 minutes, stirring regularly. Whisk in mustard and flour to form a roux. Whisk in cream, stock, and salt and pepper. Simmer 3-4 minutes, stirring often, until thick. Stir in cheese then pour sauce over cauliflower; scatter with 50g cheese. Bake at 200C for 30-40 minutes until golden brown.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Pickled Cauliflower

PICKLED CAULIFLOWER

Makes 1½ litres

Ingredients

2½ cups white wine vinegar,

1 cup white sugar

3 tbsp salt

½ tsp turmeric powder,

2 tsp each coriander seeds and mustard seeds,

½ cauliflower

½ lemon

2-3 bay leaves

Method

Put vinegar, 1 cup cold water, sugar, salt, turmeric and coriander and mustard seeds in a pot. Bring to the boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Cut cauliflower into florets and pack into sterilised preserving jars with a few slices of lemon and bay leaves; pour on hot liquid, to cover. Seal tightly. Store in the fridge. Serve as part of an antipasto or cheese platter.