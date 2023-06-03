Andalusian Saffron Chicken Stew recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

This recipe is easy yet delicious. Its rich sauce has a vibrant colour thanks to the saffron and paprika and is also perfect for dipping bread.

ANDALUSIAN SAFFRON CHICKEN STEW

Prep: 20 minutes plus 2 hours to rest | Cook: 40 minutes | Serves: 4

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

3 garlic cloves, crushed

4 whole chicken legs

2 onions, thinly sliced

150ml chicken stock

Pinch of saffron threads

200ml sherry

2 tsp honey

Juice of ½ lemon

30g shaved almonds plus 10g to serve

2 small garlic cloves, crushed

2 tbsp breadcrumbs

2 tbsp cooking liquid

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped, plus more to serve

Method

Put 2 tbsp of the olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic and salt and pepper in a small bowl and mix to a smooth paste.

Put the chicken legs in a clean resealable plastic bag, add the paprika paste, seal and shake until evenly distributed. Marinate the chicken for 2 hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 200C. Heat a big skillet pan to medium-high and brown the chicken legs. Remove from the pan and pour off half the remaining fat. Add the onions to pan and cook until golden. Add the chicken stock, saffron threads and sherry, increase the heat and cook for 2-3 minutes until slightly reduced.

Pour the liquid into an oven dish that will fit the chicken legs in one layer. Add the honey and lemon juice and distribute the chicken legs evenly, skin side up.

Bake for 30 minutes.

In the meantime, crush the almonds in a mortar and pestle. Add the garlic, breadcrumbs, remaining olive oil, cooking liquid and parsley and mix.

Sprinkle the almond and garlic paste over the chicken, and cook for 10 more minutes. Sprinkle with shaved almonds and some parsley, to serve.